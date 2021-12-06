  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
06.12.2021 22:17

Newmont Announces Pricing of 2.600% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes Offering

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) ("Newmont or the "Company) announced today the pricing of its public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.600% sustainability-linked senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes). Subject to customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021. The offering is being made pursuant to the Companys shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will rank equally with the Companys existing and future unsecured senior debt and senior to the Companys future subordinated debt. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Companys subsidiary Newmont USA Limited.

Newmont will be first in the mining industry to issue a sustainability-linked bond, representing a further step in aligning its financing strategy with environmental, social and governance commitments. The coupon of the Notes will be linked to Newmonts performance against the 2030 emissions reduction targets and the representation of women in senior leadership roles targets. Earlier this year, Newmont entered into a $3.0 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, one of the first in the industry.

The interest rate payable on the Notes will be increased if the Company fails to reach the stated targets by 2030. Newmont published a Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework and obtained a second party opinion on the framework from ISS ESG.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds to us from the offering will be approximately $992 million, after deducting estimated discounts (before expenses). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, the repurchase of (i) the Companys outstanding 3.700% Notes due 2023, and (ii) outstanding 3.700% Notes due 2023 issued by the Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Goldcorp Inc., for up to certain aggregate maximum principal tender amounts specified in a related offer to purchase, which are accepted for purchase and any remaining portion for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Company has also issued a notice of redemption for its outstanding 3.500% Notes due 2022. The notice calls for the redemption of all of the Companys outstanding 2022 Notes on December 15, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the offering and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will also act as sustainability-linked bond structuring advisor for the offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus supplement or the shelf registration statement or base prospectus.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus together meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp. by calling toll-free at (866) 864-7760, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC by calling toll-free at 1-800-221-1037, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by calling toll-free at (866) 471-2526, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by calling collect at (212) 834-4533. An electronic copy may also be obtained at www.sec.gov.

About Newmont

Newmont is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925. At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.

Legal Cautionary Statement:

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to (i) future issuance of securities and the terms thereof, including any guarantee thereof, (ii) the use of proceeds of such sales, (iii) future performance against sustainability targets, and (iv) future reporting on such sustainability performance. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by terminology such as "will or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements provide the Companys current expectations about future events, but these statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as the Companys registration statement on Form S-3ASR (No. 333-258097) relating to the issuance of the Notes described herein, under the heading "Risk Factors, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com, as well as the Companys other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Newmont Mining News
RSS Feed
Newmont Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News

16.11.21Newmont Named Co-Leader of Mining and Metals Sector on DJSI World Index
23.11.21Newmont to Sell Kalgoorlie Power Business to Northern Star
23.11.21Newmont Appoints Two New Board Directors
10.11.21Newmont and Caterpillar Announce Revolutionary Strategic Alliance to Achieve Zero Emissions Mining
15.11.21Newmont Announces Redemption of 2022 Senior Notes
09.11.21Newmont Announces 2022 Guidance Webcast
02.12.21Newmont Provides 2022 and Longer-term Outlook
23.11.21Form 8-K 1164727
03.12.21Form 4 1164727
Weitere Newmont Mining News
Werbung

Trading-News

Delivery Hero und Hellofresh  Zwei Corona-Gewinner in Not
Biontech prüft Omikron-Vakzin - Aktie fällt
Vontobel: Von Inflation profitieren! Heiko Geiger: "Unsicherheit mag der Markt gar nicht!"
Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG und IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. starten die Zusammenarbeit für den Deutschen Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2)
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Und täglich grüßt Corona
Maastricht scheitert
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Newmont Mining Peer Group News

01.12.21Gold Fields Announces 2030 ESG Targets
01.12.21Gold Fields Announces 2030 ESG Targets
26.11.21Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Shareholders Approve Merger
26.11.21Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Shareholders Approve Merger
24.11.21GoldMining Reports Additional Infill Core Sampling at São Jorge Including Mineralized Saprolite At Surface
24.11.21GoldMining Reports Additional Infill Core Sampling at São Jorge Including Mineralized Saprolite At Surface
23.11.21Hot Stocks heute: High-Tech Trendumkehr möglich. IBU-tec und Freeman Gold
19.11.21Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Remind Shareholders to Vote "For" their Proposed Merger
19.11.21Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Remind Shareholders to Vote "For" their Proposed Merger
15.11.21Agnico Eagle Announces Favourable Glass Lewis Recommendation for Merger

News von

Tech-Aktien auf Talfahrt  Wie Anleger jetzt reagieren sollten
Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
21 Wege, sich mit dem Eigenheim zu ruinieren
Unterschätzter Stoff-Effekt  So beheben Sie das Problem moderner Wohnungen

News von

Metaverse-Basket-Zertifikat: Investieren Sie in die Pläne von Meta
Grüner Wasserstoff: Von der Vision zur Realität - das dürfte die Kurse antreiben
DAX-Ausblick: Omikron-Variante hält Anleger weiter auf Trab
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen
DAX im Plus: Abnehmende Omikron-Angst gibt Europas Börsen Auftrieb

Heute im Fokus

DAX kräftig im Plus -- US-Börsen grün -- Behörde verbietet Delivery Hero Saudi-Arabien-Zukauf -- Saint-Gobain will GCP Applied Technologies übernehmen -- Tesla, Telekom, Airbus, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

AstraZeneca erwägt womöglich Börsengang der Impfstoffsparte. Bewegung im Ringen um italienischen Telekomkonzern TIM - Gegenwind für KKR. Allianz erwirbt Anteil an Offshore-Windpark von BASF. Aufregung nach spektakulärem Bundesliga-Gipfel zwischen FC Bayern und BVB. Deutsche Wohnen kommt für zooplus in MDAX - Auch Änderungen in SDAX und TecDAX.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen