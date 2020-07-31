  • Suche
10.03.2021 23:15

Newmont Announces Redemption of 2021 Senior Notes

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced today it will redeem the principal amount of $550 million related to its 3.625% Senior Notes due June 2021 (the "Notes). The Notes will be redeemed on April 9, 2021, (the "Redemption Date) at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the outstanding Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest in accordance with the terms of the Notes. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date.

Questions regarding the redemption of the Notes issued by Newmont should be directed to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., at 1-800-254-2826. Questions regarding the redemption of the Notes issued by Newmonts wholly owned subsidiary Goldcorp Inc., should be directed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. at 1-800-344-5128.

About Newmont

Newmont is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmonts sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit us at www.newmont.com.

Legal Cautionary Statement:

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the expected redemption of the 2021 Senior Notes. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by terminology such as "will or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements provide the Companys current expectations about future events, but these statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed in the Companys 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com, as well as the Companys other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

