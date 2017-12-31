Newmont Completes Northwest Exodus in Nevada Ahead of Schedule and within Budget

Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) has
completed its Northwest Exodus project, extending mine life from the
Exodus underground operation in the Carlin North area for 10 years.
Northwest Exodus marks Newmonts second
profitable expansion in the last month adding higher-grade,
lower-cost gold production in Nevada. The project was completed safely,
ahead of schedule and within budget for $69 million.
Autonomous underground mucker at Newmont's Northwest Exodus operation in Nevada. (Photo: Business Wire)
Featuring fit-for-purpose technologies to enhance safety, productivity
and efficiency, Northwest Exodus will add between 50,000 and 75,000
ounces of gold production per year and lower Carlins all-in sustaining
costs by approximately $25 per ounce in the first five years of operation1.
Northwest Exoduss underground infrastructure also provides exploration
platforms to support future growth in a highly prospective gold district.
"Northwest Exodus leverages fit-for-purpose technologies, existing
infrastructure and higher-grade ore to lower costs, extend mine life and
deliver an internal rate of return of more than 40 percent, said Tom
Palmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "As our
newest expansion, Northwest Exodus demonstrates Newmonts commitment to
investing prudently in viable technologies that enhance safety and
generate long-term value for our stakeholders.
The project was designed to support autonomous operations and is
currently running two autonomous mobile loaders and pilot-testing
autonomous drills to access and recover ore. The operation is also
fitted with reliable, high-bandwidth underground WiFi to connect people,
systems and equipment.
Over the last five years, Newmont has built eight new mines and
expansions on four continents, including Akyem and the Phoenix Copper
Leach in 2013, Merian and Long Canyon in 2016, Tanami in 2017, and Twin
Underground in 2018. The Company also completed a value-accretive
acquisition of Cripple Creek and Victor in 2015 and delivered a
profitable expansion at the mine in 2016.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Companys operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Company is an industry leader in value
creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and
safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly
traded since 1925.
