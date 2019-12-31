finanzen.net
04.03.2020 03:12

Newmont Files Early Warning Reports

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) ("Newmont or "the Company") announced today that on (a) February 14, 2020, 9,000,000 warrants (the "Mawson Warrants) of Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson) held by Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp), its wholly-owned subsidiary, expired in accordance with their terms (the "Mawson Expiration), and (b) February 29, 2020, 8,480,000 warrants (the "Colorado Warrants) of Colorado Resources Ltd. ("Colorado) held by Goldcorp expired in accordance with their terms (the "Colorado Expiration). Each Mawson Warrant was exercisable for one common share of Mawson (each, a "Mawson Common Share) and each Colorado Warrant was exercisable for one common share of Colorado (each, a "Colorado Common Share).

Prior to the Mawson Expiration, Newmont beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 18,000,000 Mawson Common Shares, representing approximately 9.39% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Common Shares and 9,000,000 Mawson Warrants, representing approximately 26.11% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Warrants. If Newmont were to have exercised all of its Mawson Warrants, it would have held 27,000,000 Mawson Common Shares, representing approximately 13.45% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Upon the Mawson Expiration, Newmont holds 18,000,000 Mawson Common Shares, representing approximately 9.39% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Common Shares and 0% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Warrants.

Prior to the Colorado Expiration, Newmont beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 23,796,717 Colorado Common Shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Common Shares and 8,480,000 Colorado Warrants, representing approximately 23.56% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Warrants. If Newmont were to have exercised all of its Colorado Warrants, it would have held 32,276,717 Colorado Common Shares, representing approximately 16.39% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Upon the Colorado Expiration, Newmont holds 23,796,717 Colorado Common Shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Common Shares and 0% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Warrants.

The expired Mawson Warrants and Colorado Warrants were originally held for investment purposes. Newmont may, based on its future evaluation of Mawson, Colorado, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Newmonts address is 6363 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 800, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111. Mawson is listed on the TSX Exchange and its address is Suite 1305-1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7. Colorado is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its address is Suite 650-1021 W Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3. A copy of the early warning reports filed by Newmont in connection with the Mawson Expiration and Colorado Expiration are available on Mawsons and Colorados respective SEDAR profiles.

About Newmont

Newmont is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.02.20
Newmont Mining-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Newmont Mining im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
21.02.20
Newmont Mining gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Ausblick: Newmont Mining vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
13.01.20
Experte: Goldpreis könnte bis 2025 die 3.000-Dollar-Marke knacken (finanzen.net)
07.01.20
Newmont plant Anhebung der Dividende (MyDividends)
03.12.19
Newmont Goldcorp will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen (MyDividends)
23.10.19
Newmont Goldcorp gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
27.07.19
Newmont Mining: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Newmont Mining News
RSS Feed
Newmont Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Newmont Mining

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News

21.02.20Newmont Mining gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
19.02.20Ausblick: Newmont Mining vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
29.02.20Newmont Mining-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Newmont Mining im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf
24.02.20Newmont Mining Stock Shines Amid Market Jitters. Key Rating Jumps To 98
Weitere Newmont Mining News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Hoffen auf konzertierte Aktion sorgt für deutliche Erholung bei S&P500 und DAX
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen Vz.: Chance von 14,4 Prozent
Wie sieht die Geldanlage der Zukunft aus?
Technische Eintrübung im Nikkei 225
Die Top-wikifolios im Februar
Vontobel: Video: Goldpreis fällt wieder - Ende der Rallye?
Aixtron trotz Gewinneinbruch zuversichtlich
Merck  Zulassung in China
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am unteren Bollinger Band
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Newmont Mining Peer Group News

03.03.20Why Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Plunged 23% in February
26.02.20Gold profitiert von seinem Ruf als krisensichere Anlage
24.02.20MARKT/Rendite der 30-jährigen Bundesanleihe fällt ins Minus
21.02.20Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
18.02.20Spezialist für Bausoftware erhält Angebot von Schneider Electric
15.02.20Agnico-Eagle Mines: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
14.02.20Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
14.02.20Why Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Are Slumping Today
14.02.20Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - Agnico Eagle Mines
14.02.20Kinross Gold hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt

News von

Der Trick mit dem zweiten Vertragsjahr könnte bald verboten sein
Es wird volatil bleiben
Haushaltsbuch  So bekam ich meine Finanzen in den Griff
Von wegen Börsencrash  die Märkte lieben demokratische US-Präsidenten
Wir befinden uns beim Dax in einer Achterbahnfahrt

News von

DAX im Minus: Virus-Angst hält Börsen im Griff - Hoffen auf Notenbanken
DAX-Chartanalyse: Pause ungleich Ende
TUI-Aktie wegen Corona abgestürzt: Ist das jetzt die Megachance für einen Kauf?
Aussicht auf Konjunkturhilfen beflügelt DAX - Luftfahrtwerte heben ab
Max Otte: "Wir könnten einen Melt-up-Boom bekommen"

Heute im Fokus

Dow bricht letztlich ein -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Thermo Fischer: Übernahmeofferte für QIAGEN -- DEUTZ warnt vor schwachem Jahr -- Apple, HelloFresh, Tilray im Fokus

Facebook gewinnt US-Verfahren um Ausspähattacke auf WhatsApp. BMW und Mercedes wollen CO2-Ziele ohne Rabattschlacht schaffen. KION erwartet 2020 Gewinnrückgang. Global Fashion Group schafft Sprung über Gewinnschwelle. Ströer-Aktie klettert: Umsatz und Ergebnis sollen auch 2020 zulegen. Visa senkt Umsatzausblick wegen Coronavirus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
03.03.20
Dow bricht letztlich ein -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Thermo Fischer: Übernahmeofferte für QIAGEN -- DEUTZ warnt vor schwachem Jahr -- Apple, HelloFresh, Tilray im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
03:58 Uhr
Weltwirtschaft: Warum die Bank of America das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise fürchtet aber keine Rezession sieht
Aktie im Fokus
04:02 Uhr
Warren Buffett sitzt auf einem riesigen Cash-Berg - ein Analyst glaubt den wahren Grund hierfür zu kennen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
ITM Power plcA0B57L