finanzen.net
13.04.2019 02:08
Bewerten
(0)

Newmont Goldcorp Combination Receives Approval Under Investment Canada Act

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced that the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada cleared Newmont and Goldcorp to proceed with their previously announced combination. With this approval, Newmont and Goldcorp can now move forward with closing the transaction.

Mexicos Competition Commission approved the combination in March, following clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau and the Korea Fair Trade Commission in February.

"With the overwhelming support of both companies shareholders and the necessary regulatory approvals in hand, we will close the transaction on April 18th, said Gary Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to our employees, shareholders, partners and government stakeholders for their support and cooperation throughout this process.

Following transaction close, Newmont Goldcorp will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with the ticker NEM and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker NGT. Goldcorps common shares will be delisted from the exchanges following closing.

Immediately upon transaction close, which is expected on April 18, Newmont Goldcorp will:

  • Be accretive to Newmonts Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and to the combined companys 2020 cash flow per share by 34 percent;i
  • Begin delivering $365 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, representing $4.4 billion in Net Present Value (pre-tax);ii
  • Target six to seven million ounces of steady gold production over a decades-long time horizon;i
  • Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector, including on a per share basis;
  • Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold districts on four continents;
  • Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers;iii
  • Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to advance the most promising projects at an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of at least 15 percent;iv
  • Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders, technical teams and other talent with extensive mining industry experience; and
  • Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance.

About Newmont

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Companys operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "will, "would, "estimate, "expect, "believe, "target, "indicative, "preliminary, or "potential. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (i) statements relating to Newmonts planned acquisition of Goldcorp (the "proposed transaction) and the expected terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction, including satisfaction of customary closing conditions; (ii) estimates of future production and sales, including expected annual production range; (iii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iv) expectations regarding accretion; (v) estimates of future capital expenditures; (vi) estimates of future cost reductions, efficiencies and synergies, including, without limitation, G&A savings, supply chain efficiencies, full potential improvement, integration opportunities and other improvements and savings; (vii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Newmonts and Goldcorps operations, project pipeline and investments, including, without limitation, project returns, expected average IRR, schedule, decision dates, mine life, commercial start, first production, capital average production, average costs and upside potential; (viii) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (ix) expectations of future dividends and returns to stockholders; (x) expectations of future free cash flow generation, liquidity, balance sheet strength and credit ratings; (xi) expectations of future equity and enterprise value; (xii) expectations of future plans and benefits; (xiii) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and resources, grade and recoveries; and (xiv) estimates of future closure costs and liabilities. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of Newmonts and Goldcorps operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont and Goldcorp operate being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar or the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Risks relating to forward-looking statements in regard to the Newmonts and Goldcorps business and future performance may include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Newmonts and Goldcorps businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the proposed transaction; the risk associated with the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the arrangement agreement; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; potential volatility in the price of Newmont Common Stock due to the proposed transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmonts and Goldcorps resources and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmonts 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) as well as the Companys other SEC filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com, Goldcorps most recent annual information form as well as Goldcorps other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR, on the SEC website or www.goldcorp.com. Newmont is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports attributed to Goldcorp (including prior mineral reserve and resource declaration) in this press release or made by Goldcorp outside of this press release. Goldcorp is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports attributed to Newmont (including prior mineral reserve and resource declaration) in this press release or made by Newmont outside of this press release. Newmont and Goldcorp do not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors own risk.

i Caution Regarding Projections: Projections used in this release are considered "forward looking statements. See cautionary statement above regarding forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information representing post-closing expectations is inherently uncertain. Estimates such as expected accretion, NAV, Net Present Value creation, synergies, expected future production, IRR, financial flexibility and balance sheet strength are preliminary in nature. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will close or that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

ii Net Present Value (NPV) creation as used in this release is a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes, and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. NPV creation represents managements combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the proposed transaction that have been monetized and projected over a twenty year period for purposes of the estimation, applying a discount rate of 5 percent. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Expected NPV creation is a "forward-looking statement subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected value creation.

iii 2019 dividends beyond Q1 2019 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors. Managements expectations with respect to future dividends or annualized dividends are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements with respect to future dividends are non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmonts financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

iv IRR targets on projects are calculated using an assumed $1,200 gold price.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
25.03.19
Newmont will nach geplanter Fusion mit Goldcorp eine Sonderdividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
21.02.19
Newmont Mining meldet Quartalsdividende (MyDividends)
20.02.19
Ausblick: Newmont Mining öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.01.19
US-Goldproduzent Newmont wird mit Milliardendeal zum Branchenprimus (Reuters)
14.01.19
12,5 Milliarden Dollar für Goldcorp: Newmont Mining will weltgrößter Goldschürfer werden (manager magazin online)
25.10.18
Newmont Mining schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.10.18
Ausblick: Newmont Mining gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.08.18
Newmont Mining Aktie mit Bodenbildung: Schöne Chance für clevere Anleger (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Newmont Mining News
RSS Feed
Newmont Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News

25.03.19Newmont will nach geplanter Fusion mit Goldcorp eine Sonderdividende ausschütten
27.03.19Newmont Mining shareholders encouraged to vote in favour of Goldcorp merger by second advisory firm
05.04.19Goldcorp receives shareholder approval for Newmont Mining merger
Weitere Newmont Mining News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Neue Kaufsignale?
DZ BANK - Sondersituation beim Rohöl - wie geht es weiter? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
Warum sich Sparen nicht lohnt und wie man sein Geld stattdessen anlegen sollte
HSBC: Nach JPMorgan rücken nun die Netflix-Zahlen in den Fokus
Der Weg zum richtigen ETF  Ein Wegweiser für Sie!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: H&M auf Erholungskurs?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 13. bis 19. April 2019
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Newmont Mining Peer Group News

12.04.19Newmont's (NEM) Shareholders Clear Goldcorp Transaction
08.04.19Barrick to reap the rewards of Randgold acquisition
05.04.19Goldcorp announces shareholder approval for combination with Newmont
05.04.19Goldcorp receives shareholder approval for Newmont Mining merger
04.04.19Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont's $10 billion takeover offer
04.04.19Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont's $10 bln takeover offer
27.03.19Newmont Mining shareholders encouraged to vote in favour of Goldcorp merger by second advisory firm
25.03.19Newmont's special dividend wins top investors over to Goldcorp deal
25.03.19Newmont's special dividend wins top investors over to Goldcorp deal
25.03.19UPDATE 4-Newmont's special dividend wins top investors over to Goldcorp deal

News von

Plötzlich kann sich Griechenland billiger verschulden als die USA
Wo man über Ostern besser nicht tanken sollte
Sind wir Deutschen wirklich zu selbstzufrieden?
Radfahrer ignorieren 90 Prozent der Regeln
Griechenland kann sich jetzt günstiger verschulden als die USA

News von

DAX: Wie weit die Kruse jetzt steigen können
Deutsche Bank/Commerzbank: Sewing soll offenbar neue Großbank führen
Wiener Börse im Aufwind: Fünf Aktien aus Österreich mit viel Luft nach oben
Bayer-Aktie: Konzern will in einem US-Glyphosat-Verfahren in Mediation eintreten
Value-Aktien: Mehrwert durch Substanz - die besten Qualitätstitel

News von

Elon Musk hat endlich enthüllt, wofür die winzige Kamera in E-Autos von Tesla gedacht ist
US-Militär: Im Kampf um einen Milliardenauftrag hat Amazon gerade zwei Konkurrenten ausgestochen
Apple, Google und Netflix verzichten auf eine Anforderung bei Bewerbern - es könnte bald branchenweiter Standard werden
Krise, welche Krise? BMW verkauft mehr Autos denn je - und kommt einem deutschen Rivalen immer näher
Microsoft soll China geholfen haben, eine düstere Künstliche Intelligenz zu entwickeln

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street im Plus -- US-Richter fordert Bayer zur Mediation in Glyphosat-Prozessen auf -- Carl Zeiss Meditec erhöht Prognose für EBIT-Marge im Gesamtjahr

Disney-Aktie klettert: Start des eigenen Videostreaming-Dienst im November. Wells Fargo steigert Quartalsgewinn. JPMorgan übertrifft Erwartungen in Q1. Tesla nimmt Model 3 für 35000 Dollar wieder aus Online-Angebot. Uber nimmt Kurs auf die Börse. Covestro bestätigt EBITDA-Prognose. mit deutlich höherem Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt .

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 15 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 15 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.04.19
DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street im Plus -- US-Richter fordert Bayer zur Mediation in Glyphosat-Prozessen auf -- Carl Zeiss Meditec erhöht Prognose für EBIT-Marge im Gesamtjahr
Private Finanzen
01:00 Uhr
Kreditkarten im Test: Was die Karten können - und was nicht
Aktie im Fokus
12.04.19
JP-Morgan-Aktie legt kräftig zu: JPMorgan übertrifft Erwartungen im ersten Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Netflix Inc.552484
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866