Newmont Goldcorp Provides Update on Peñasquito Mine in Mexico

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) announced that the dialogue sponsored by the government of Mexico to resolve issues with a trucking contractor and the San Juan de Cedros community (one of Peñasquitos 25 neighboring communities) has been suspended and that an illegal blockade has resumed.

The Company remains willing to continue good-faith discussions and will be available to resume the dialogue once the other parties recognize their interests are best served by returning to the government-sponsored discussions and not through illegal and unproductive blockades that hurt local communities.

In order to ensure the safety of people, assets, and the long-term viability of Peñasquito, the Company has temporarily suspended operations for as long as the illegal blockade persists.

Over the years, Peñasquito has enhanced water availability to neighboring communities through a number of projects including water treatment plants, new wells, pipelines and water trucks, along with 90 other infrastructure and community development projects.

Through the government-sponsored dialogue process, the Company has offered a number of additional enhancements, including:

Identifying new opportunities for local suppliers to contract with the mine  this would include capacity building to help them qualify to meet our standards

Reviewing existing contracts with local suppliers to ensure there is a balance with all of the neighboring communities

Building and operating permanent infrastructure to replace current water supplementation for San Juan de Cedros

Investing in additional infrastructure and amenities for the Cedros community to further support long-term economic development

In 2018, Peñasquito produced 272,000 ounces of gold, and the mine directly employs more than 6,500 people while supporting another 20,000 indirect jobs in the region. Since 2005, Newmont Goldcorp has invested approximately US$5 billion in Peñasquito, including US$420 million in the Pyrite Leach Plant in 2017-2018.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

