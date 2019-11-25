finanzen.net
Newmont Goldcorp Successfully Reaches Agreement to Sell Red Lake -- $375 Million in Cash Plus Up To $100 Million in Contingent Payments

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) has continued to streamline its asset base by entering into a binding agreement to sell the Red Lake complex in Ontario, Canada to Evolution Mining Limited (Evolution). Upon closing of the transaction, expected in the first quarter of 2020, Newmont will receive $375 million in cash and contingent payments of up to an additional $100 million tied to new resource discoveries.

"This transaction both strengthens our balance sheet and provides ongoing exposure to new discoveries at Red Lake, said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Evolution is a highly respected and responsible gold producer who is committed to the success of Red Lake and who we believe will prove a great partner for surrounding communities and stakeholders.

Under terms of the $100 million contingent payment, Evolution will pay Newmont $20 million for each one million ounces of new gold resources added to the existing Red Lake resource base over a fifteen year period. The contingent payment is applicable to the first five million ounces of new resources.

Newmont intends to use proceeds from the transaction to support the Companys capital allocation priorities of returning cash to shareholders, maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet, and investing in a world-class portfolio.

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focused Australian gold producer. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines  Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari in Western Australia.

Newmont has the strongest and most sustainable portfolio of operations, projects and exploration prospects in the gold sector. These assets allow the Company to sequence profitable projects in its unmatched pipeline to sustain gold production over a decades-long time horizon.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Legal Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors provided for under such sections. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by terminology such as "will, "expect, "intend, or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements used herein may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations regarding the completion of the Red Lake sale transaction, timing of closing, receipt of related cash and contingent consideration, future success and performance of Red Lake, future balance sheet strength of the Company maintenance of an investment-grade balance sheet, anticipated use of proceeds, return of cash to shareholders, future project profitability and long-term gold production. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the "forward-looking statements. For example, the closing of the transaction remains contingent on the receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other conditions precedent, and the timing and amount of contingent payment will also remain subject to risks and uncertainties, including whether new gold resources are added to the existing Red Lake resource base during the covered period. As such, no guarantees can be made with respect to future performance or the closing of the contemplated transaction. Estimates or expectations of future events or the Companys future results are also based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com, as well as the Companys other SEC filings, including the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

