Newmont Welcomes Glass Lewis Recommendation that Newmont and Goldcorp Shareholders Vote "FOR Proposed Combination

Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today
announced that Glass, Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis) has joined Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) as the second independent proxy advisory
firm to recommend that Newmont and Goldcorp shareholders vote "FOR the
companies respective resolutions relating to their proposed combination
at their upcoming shareholder meetings. Newmonts special shareholder
meeting is scheduled for April 11, 2019, and Goldcorps special
shareholder meeting is scheduled for April 4, 2019.
In its reports, Glass Lewis stated1:
The rationale and potential benefits of the combination are fairly clear
and compelling for shareholders of both companies.
The transaction would create a significantly larger and more diversified
gold company with a robust portfolio of producing assets and substantial
exploration and development opportunities.
The combined company would have stable, long-term production with a
sustainable annual production target of 6 to 7 million ounces of gold,
which is expected to generate strong cash flows to support an investment
grade balance sheet, an industry-leading dividend and flexibility for
future development opportunities.
The full US$365 million of estimated annual pre-tax synergies represents
a net present value of US$4.4 billion and the transaction is expected to
be 27% accretive to Newmonts net asset value per share.
Overall, we see no reason to doubt the strategic rationale for the
proposed transaction, which would create a leading gold company with
greater asset diversification and opportunities to achieve meaningful
synergies, in our view.
Commenting on Glass Lewis reports, Gary Goldberg, Newmonts Chief
Executive Officer, said:
"We are pleased with all of the support we continue to receive for the
Newmont Goldcorp combination, including from our shareholders and
independent proxy advisory firms such as ISS and Glass Lewis. We urge
all Newmont and Goldcorp shareholders to vote for the transaction at our
respective special shareholder meetings to realize the long-term value
this combination will generate."
Newmont and Goldcorp expect the transaction to close in the second
quarter of 2019, subject to approval by Newmont and Goldcorp
shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and
regulatory approvals.
Permission to use quotes was neither sought nor obtained.
Immediately upon the closing of this transaction, Newmont
Goldcorp will:
-
Be accretive to Newmonts Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and
34 percent accretive to the Companys 2020 cash flow per share;i
-
Begin delivering a combined $365 million in expected annual pre-tax
synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements
representing the opportunity to create $4.4 billion in Net Present
Value (pre-tax);ii
-
Target 6-7 million ounces of steady-state gold production over a
decades-long time horizon;i
-
Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector,
including on a per share basis;
-
Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold
districts on four continents;
-
Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers;iii
-
Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to
advance the most promising projects generating a targeted Internal
Rate of Return (IRR) of at least 15 percent;iv
-
Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders and
high-performing technical teams and other talent with extensive mining
industry experience; and
-
Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance
performance.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Companys operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in
value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental,
social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been
publicly traded since 1925.
About Goldcorp
Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining
practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio
of mines.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections
and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information within the
meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking
statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future
events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith
and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from future results expressed,
projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements often address our expected future business and financial
performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as
"anticipate, "intend, "plan, "will, "would, "estimate, "expect,
"believe, "target, "indicative, "preliminary, or "potential.
Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without
limitation: (i) statements relating to Newmonts planned acquisition of
Goldcorp (the "proposed transaction) and the expected terms, timing and
closing of the proposed transaction, including receipt of required
approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; (ii)
estimates of future production and sales, including expected annual
production range; (iii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales
and all-in sustaining costs; (iv) expectations regarding accretion; (v)
estimates of future capital expenditures; (vi) estimates of future cost
reductions, efficiencies and synergies, including, without limitation,
G&A savings, supply chain efficiencies, full potential improvement,
integration opportunities and other improvements and savings; (vii)
expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth
and potential of Newmonts and Goldcorps operations, project pipeline
and investments, including, without limitation, project returns,
expected average IRR, schedule, decision dates, mine life, commercial
start, first production, capital average production, average costs and
upside potential; (viii) expectations regarding future investments or
divestitures; (ix) expectations of future dividends and returns to
stockholders, including, statements regarding Newmonts special
dividend, including its record date and payment date; (x) expectations
of future free cash flow generation, liquidity, balance sheet strength
and credit ratings; (xi) expectations of future equity and enterprise
value; (xii) expectations of future plans and benefits; (xiii)
expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without
limitation, expectations regarding reserves and resources, grade and
recoveries; (xiv) estimates of future closure costs and liabilities; and
(xv) the possible joint venture in Nevada, including the potential
synergies, value creation and benefits thereof. Estimates or
expectations of future events or results are based upon certain
assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include,
but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current
geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions;
(ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of Newmonts and
Goldcorps operations and projects being consistent with current
expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of
export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in
which Newmont and Goldcorp operate being consistent with its current
expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian
dollar or the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other
exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v)
certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil;
(vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current
levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource
and mineralized material estimates; (viii) the satisfaction of
conditions to the special dividend payment; and (ix) other planning
assumptions. Risks relating to forward-looking statements in regard to
the Newmonts and Goldcorps business and future performance may
include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility,
currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and
variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining
plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution
governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In
addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated
with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective
integration of Newmonts and Goldcorps businesses and the ability to
achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the
proposed transaction; the risk associated with Newmonts and Goldcorps
ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by their
stockholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the
timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk
that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely
basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any
other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be
required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained
subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal
proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others
related to the arrangement agreement; unanticipated difficulties or
expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business
partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of
the transaction; potential volatility in the price of Newmont Common
Stock due to the proposed transaction; the anticipated size of the
markets and continued demand for Newmonts and Goldcorps resources and
the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the
transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related
issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors,
see Newmonts 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as the Companys other SEC
filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com,
Goldcorps most recent annual information form as well as Goldcorps
other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and
available on SEDAR, on the SEC website or www.goldcorp.com.
Newmont is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports
attributed to Goldcorp (including prior mineral reserve and resource
declaration) in this press release or made by Goldcorp outside of this
press release. Goldcorp is not affirming or adopting any statements or
reports attributed to Newmont (including prior mineral reserve and
resource declaration) in this press release or made by Newmont outside
of this press release. Newmont and Goldcorp do not undertake any
obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking
statement, including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of this press release, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under
applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of
update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a
reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking
statements is at investors own risk.
Additional information about the proposed transaction and where to
find it
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer
to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an
invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall
there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication is
being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving the Company
and Goldcorp pursuant to the terms of an Arrangement Agreement by and
among the Company and Goldcorp and may be deemed to be soliciting
material relating to the proposed transaction. In connection with the
proposed transaction, the Company filed a proxy statement relating to a
special meeting of its stockholders with the SEC on March 11, 2019.
Additionally, the Company filed and will file other relevant materials
in connection with the proposed transaction with the SEC. Security
holders of the Company are urged to read the proxy statement regarding
the proposed transaction and any other relevant materials carefully in
their entirety when they become available before making any voting or
investment decision with respect to the proposed transaction because
they contain and will contain important information about the proposed
transaction and the parties to the transaction. The definitive proxy
statement was mailed to the Companys stockholders on March 14, 2019.
Stockholders of the Company are able to obtain a copy of the proxy
statement, the filings with the SEC that have been and will be
incorporated by reference into the proxy statement as well as other
filings containing information about the proposed transaction and the
parties to the transaction made by the Company with the SEC free of
charge at the SECs website at www.sec.gov,
on the Companys website at www.newmont.com/investor-relations/default.aspx
or by contacting the Companys Investor Relations department at jessica.largent@newmont.com
or by calling 303-837-5484. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC
by Goldcorp are available free of charge at the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
Participants in the proposed transaction solicitation
The Company and its directors, its executive officers, members of its
management, its employees and other persons, under SEC rules, may be
deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the
Companys stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.
Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information
regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of the
Companys executive officers and directors in the solicitation by
reading the Companys 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC
on February 21, 2019, its proxy statement relating to its 2018 Annual
Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on March 9, 2018 and other
relevant materials filed with the SEC when they become available.
Additional information regarding the interests of such potential
participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the
proposed transaction are set forth in the proxy statement relating to
the transaction filed with the SEC on March 11, 2019, and mailed to
stockholders March 14, 2019. Additional information concerning Goldcorp
executive officers and directors is set forth in its 2017 Annual Report
on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on March 23, 2018, its management
information circular relating to its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018 and other relevant materials filed
with the SEC when they become available.
i Caution Regarding Projections: Projections used in this
release are considered "forward-looking statements. See cautionary
statement above regarding forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
information representing post-closing expectations is inherently
uncertain. Estimates such as expected accretion, NAV, Net Present Value
creation, synergies, expected future production, IRR, financial
flexibility and balance sheet strength are preliminary in nature. There
can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will close or that the
forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.
ii
Net Present Value (NPV) creation as used in this release is a management
estimate provided for illustrative purposes, and should not be
considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. NPV creation represents
managements combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain
efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the
proposed transaction that have been monetized and projected over a
twenty year period for purposes of the estimation, applying a discount
rate of 5 percent. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are
based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Expected NPV creation is a
"forward-looking statement subject to risks, uncertainties and other
factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected
value creation.
iii 2019 dividends beyond Q1 2019 have
not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors.
Managements expectations with respect to future dividends or annualized
dividends are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section
27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be
covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable
laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements with respect to
future dividends are non-binding. The declaration and payment of future
dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be
determined based on Newmonts financial results, balance sheet strength,
cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity
prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of
Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of
dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and
paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may
revise or terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice.
As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such
statements.
iv IRR targets on projects are calculated
using an assumed $1,200 gold price.
