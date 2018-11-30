finanzen.net
30.05.2019
NGL Energy Partners Announces Filing of its Annual Report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Partnership filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after market on May 30, 2019. A copy of the Form 10-K can be found on the Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Form 10-K and the complete audited financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Form 10-K includes "forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated therein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks are described in NGLs annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LPs distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

14.08.2018NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units BuyUBS AG
