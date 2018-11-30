NGL Energy Partners Announces Filing of its Annual Report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Partnership
filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019
with the Securities and Exchange Commission after market on May 30,
2019. A copy of the Form 10-K can be found on the Partnerships website
at www.nglenergypartners.com.
Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Form
10-K and the complete audited financial statements.
Forward-Looking Statements
Form 10-K includes "forward-looking statements. All statements other
than statements of historical facts included or incorporated therein may
constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary
significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such
forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will
prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other
factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Those risks are described in NGLs annual report on Form
10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are
urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and
other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the
heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and
operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary
businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and
refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the
Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section
1.1446-4(b).
Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy
Partner LPs distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to
income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or
business.
Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are
subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable
effective tax rate.
