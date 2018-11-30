NGL Energy Partners Announces Filing of its Annual Report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Partnership filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after market on May 30, 2019. A copy of the Form 10-K can be found on the Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Form 10-K and the complete audited financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Form 10-K includes "forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated therein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks are described in NGLs annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LPs distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

