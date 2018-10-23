NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Board of
Directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly distribution
of $0.39 per unit, or $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis, for the
quarter ended September 30, 2018. This cash distribution is payable on
November 14, 2018 to common unitholders of record at the close of
business on November 8, 2018.
Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a distribution for the
quarter ended September 30, 2018 to be paid to the holders of the Class
A Preferred Units according to the terms outlined in the Partnership
Agreement. The Class A Preferred distribution will also be made on
November 14, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements. All statements
other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated
herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could
vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements
and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL
believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot
assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial
performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any
forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGLs annual
report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other public
filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary
statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically
those under the heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as
required by law.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and
operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary
businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and
refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the
Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section
1.1446-4(b).
Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy
Partner LPs distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to
income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or
business.
Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are
subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable
effective tax rate.
