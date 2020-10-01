finanzen.net
+++ Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef +++-w-
01.10.2020 12:30

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Commissioning of Poker Lake Express Pipeline and Receipt of Initial Produced Water Volumes from Exxons Poker Lake Development

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) ("NGL or the "Partnership) announced today that the Partnership has begun receiving produced water from XTO Energys (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation) Poker Lake Development in the Delaware Basin. These volumes represent full commissioning of NGLs 30-inch pipeline, Poker Lake Express, which has been constructed to transport volumes associated with its 18-year Poker Lake acreage dedication. This dedication includes first-call rights for produced water covering approximately 70,000 contiguous acres in Eddy County, NM. The Partnership is utilizing the new Poker Lake Express Pipeline, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into its integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network, to service this dedication and transport these volumes. The Partnership expects to expand its takeaway capacity with an additional pipeline as the Poker Lake Development progresses, ultimately increasing total takeaway capacity to over 700,000 barrels per day from this development.

"We are pleased to announce first flows from Poker Lake, which represents a major milestone for our Water Solutions business. The construction and commissioning of this project was made possible from the hard work of the NGL team in combination with the efforts and strong collaboration from the XTO Energy team. We are extremely proud to be a part of the Poker Lake Development and the trust the XTO team has placed in us to provide safe, efficient, reliable water solutions for one of its premier assets, stated Christian Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer - NGL Water Solutions.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines, recycling facilities and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Partnerships Water Solutions segment operates in a number of the most prolific crude oil and natural gas producing areas including the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas, the Midland Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release include "forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect managements opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

Nachrichten zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.08.2018NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units BuyUBS AG
14.08.2018NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units BuyUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News
Werbung

Trading-News

Corona-Virus Update 1. Oktober 2020  Fokus Deutschland
Siemens  Hält Unterstützung bei EUR 104.00?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Unilever - Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
Was bedeutet ESG?
DZ BANK - Aufwärtswelle nimmt GD 20 ins Visier
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest ermöglicht Anlegern Ausschluss von Aktien und Anleihen
Ginmon: Vorteile und Risiken eines ETF-Sparplans
Renditestark investieren - Allianz startet mit Allvest innovatives digitales Angebot!
Grenke: Nichts für Risikoaverse!
Geldanlage in Corona-Zeiten
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Auch im hohen Alter noch zu Hause wohnen? Das geht
Dieses Haus aus dem Drucker ist die große Hoffnung für den Wohnungsmarkt
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Der unantastbare Kostenblock beim Immobilienkauf

News von

GM-Deal droht wegen Missbrauchsvorwürfen zu platzen: Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa mit Verlusten
Nel-Asa-Aktie: Charttechnische Long-Chance!
DAX leicht im Minus: Europas Anleger fürchten nach TV-Duell Wahl-Chaos in den USA
Geht es bald aufwärts? Acht Langschläfer-Aktien mit hohem Kurspotenzial
Amazon-Aktie bricht Korrekturtrend: Jetzt positionieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX unentschlossen -- Nikola verschiebt Badger-Präsentation -- Bayer: Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet -- STMicroelectronics wird optimistischer -- Deutsche Telekom im Fokus

E.ON startet neue Einheit für die Energiebeschaffung. Konecranes fusioniert mit Cargotec. Google startet mit seinen Pixel-Smartphones in die 5G-Ära. Siemens-Zugsparte sieht Fusion Alstom/Bombardier als Chance. Genehmigungsprozess für K+S-Salzeinleitung in finaler Phase. TUI hat derzeit kein Interesse an Condor-Übernahme - Hohe Frühbucherzahlen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:24 Uhr
DAX unentschlossen -- Nikola verschiebt Badger-Präsentation -- Bayer: Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet -- STMicroelectronics wird optimistischer -- Deutsche Telekom im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:29 Uhr
MorphoSys-Aktie gibt nach: CFO Jens Holstein tritt zum Jahresende zurück
Aktie im Fokus
12:27 Uhr
STMicroelectronics-Aktie zieht kräftig an: STMicro hebt Ausblick für Gesamtjahr
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
PalantirA2QA4J
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CureVacA2P71U
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
XiaomiA2JNY1
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81