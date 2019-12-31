NGL Energy Partners LP Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

finanzen.net
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL, "our, "we, or the "Partnership) today reported its first quarter fiscal 2021 results. Highlights for the quarter include:

  • Loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $33.8 million, compared to income from continuing operations of $9.0 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $91.0 million, compared to $103.7 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020
  • Results impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and significant commodity price volatility, which resulted in lower demand for crude oil, liquids and refined products as well as lower crude oil prices, production volumes and drilling activity
  • Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $560 million and $600 million

Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Partnership announced the following:

  • New, long-term extension of a current produced water transportation and disposal agreement with an existing customer, which is a leading, independent producer customer in the DJ Basin. The agreement continues our acreage dedication totaling approximately 180,000 acres in Weld County through December 2027
  • Multiple agreements and extensions, including incremental acreage dedications, with key producers in the Delaware Basin
  • New and extended contracts are expected to be serviced with the Partnerships existing infrastructure

"Our first quarter results do not fully reflect the actions the Partnership has taken to maximize earnings through this unique environment, stated Mike Krimbill, NGLs CEO. "We benefited significantly from our crude oil storage assets during the period; however, these benefits are not immediately evident as we have recognized hedge losses on inventory this quarter on product that will be sold with profits recognized in the second quarter. We also held most of the skim oil barrels recovered in inventory during the quarter due to the low crude prices and have been selling those barrels in the second quarter at much higher price levels. We believe May and June to be the low point in our water volumes as we have seen producers bring production back online and increase activity with crude prices now exceeding $40.00 per barrel. We accomplished the following during the quarter in our Water Solutions segment:

- Reduced operating expenses by approximately $2.0 million per month beginning in June;

- Increased our market share in the Delaware Basin and DJ Basin through long-term contract extensions and incremental acreage dedications; and

- Lowered both growth and maintenance capital expenditures by leveraging the scale of our newly installed, fully integrated system to capture, process and dispose of produced water.

"We continue to focus on the future to create value for our unitholders, Krimbill concluded.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2019

 

 

Operating
Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted
EBITDA

 

Operating
Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted
EBITDA

 

 

(in thousands)

Crude Oil Logistics

 

$

23,320

 

 

$

30,854

 

 

$

33,802

 

 

$

52,074

 

Liquids and Refined Products

 

4,562

 

 

12,232

 

 

15,371

 

 

18,136

 

Water Solutions

 

(16,047

)

 

56,926

 

 

13,689

 

 

41,089

 

Corporate and Other

 

(22,620

)

 

(9,030

)

 

(15,342

)

 

(7,581

)

Total

 

$

(10,785

)

 

$

90,982

 

 

$

47,520

 

 

$

103,718

 

The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Partnerships reportable segments.

Crude Oil Logistics

Results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 declined compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 primarily due to commodity prices and lower crude oil demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we incurred losses of $9.8 million on the settlement of derivatives during the current quarter compared to gains of $1.4 million on the settlement of derivatives in the prior year quarter. These losses were on derivative positions that were rolled from June to future months to protect inventory from significant changes in market value. The inventory, which is valued at cost as of June 30, 2020, is sold forward at market prices and the Partnership expects to realize an offsetting gain on this inventory when it is sold in subsequent periods.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 119,000 barrels per day; however, net realized margins on certain volumes purchased and shipped on the pipeline were negatively impacted by the extreme crude oil price volatility during the period. The Partnership estimates a negative impact from these barrels of approximately $11 million during the quarter compared to historical results.

In June 2020, a significant shipper on the Grand Mesa Pipeline filed a petition for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. This third-party has transportation contracts pursuant to which it has committed to ship crude oil on the Partnerships pipeline through October 2026. As part of the bankruptcy filing, the third-party has requested that the court authorize it to reject these transportation contracts. The Partnership has filed an objection and a hearing on this matter is set to take place on September 3, 2020. To date, both parties have continued to operate under existing agreements.

Liquids and Refined Products

Total product margin per gallon was $0.027 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.039 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was primarily the result of lower refined products, butane and other product margins, driven primarily by lower demand for these products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commodity prices.

Refined products volumes decreased by approximately 109.7 million gallons, or 34.1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Propane volumes increased by approximately 7.0 million gallons, or 2.9%, and butane volumes decreased by approximately 22.9 million gallons, or 16.1%, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Other product volumes decreased by approximately 40.4 million gallons, or 26.1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in refined products, butane and other product volumes was also primarily due to lower demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water Solutions

The Partnership processed approximately 1.4 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a 61.0% increase when compared to approximately 849,000 barrels of produced water processed per day during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by our acquisition of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC ("Mesquite) and Hillstone Environmental Partners, LLC in the Delaware Basin and was partially offset by lower disposal volumes in all other basins during the period resulting from lower crude oil prices, drilling activity and production volumes.

Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $10.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $7.1 million from the prior year period. The Partnership made the strategic decision to store the majority of its recovered crude oil at its various facilities through the quarter, resulting in significantly lower physical skim oil sales. The Partnership expects to sell the stored skim oil during the three months ended September 30, 2020, along with the barrels recovered during that period.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased on a per barrel basis to $0.32 compared to $0.42 per barrel in the comparative quarter last year. The Partnership has taken significant steps to reduce operating costs and continues to evaluate cost saving initiatives in the current environment.

Additionally, the Partnership recently announced new agreements, including acreage dedications, with key producers in the Delaware Basin and expects to service these customers produced water needs with its existing infrastructure. The Partnership also announced today that it has executed a new, long-term extension of a current produced water transportation and disposal agreement in the DJ Basin through December 2027.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other expenses increased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to the loss recorded for the uncollectible portion of our loan receivable with a third party and increased legal costs.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total debt outstanding was $3.29 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $3.15 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $136 million due primarily to the funding of certain capital expenditures incurred prior to and accrued on March 31, 2020 and $66.3 million of the remaining $100.0 million deferred purchase price of Mesquite. Capital expenditures incurred totaled $29.9 million during the first quarter and are expected to continue to decrease throughout Fiscal 2021, with full year expectations of $100 million for both growth and maintenance capital expenditures combined. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $198.2 million as of June 30, 2020 and the Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants.

First Quarter Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss NGLs results of operations is scheduled for 4:00 pm Central Time on Monday, August 10, 2020. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 1189407. An archived audio replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm Central Time on August 11, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 1189407.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to TransMontaigne Product Services, LLC ("TPSL), our refined products business in the mid-continent region of the United States ("Mid-Con) and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions of the United States ("Gas Blending), which are included in discontinued operations, and certain refined products businesses within NGLs Liquids and Refined Products segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income, (loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGLs ability to make quarterly distributions to NGLs unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGLs financial performance without regard to NGLs financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGLs Liquids and Refined Products segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGLs Liquids and Refined Products segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The "inventory valuation adjustment row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnerships operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGLs Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnerships Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

 

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in Thousands, except unit amounts)

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,400

 

 

$

22,704

 

Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,674 and $4,540, respectively

424,814

 

 

566,834

 

Accounts receivable-affiliates

14,814

 

 

12,934

 

Inventories

135,918

 

 

69,634

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

75,433

 

 

101,981

 

Total current assets

677,379

 

 

774,087

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $570,806 and $529,068, respectively

2,833,002

 

 

2,851,555

 

GOODWILL

993,114

 

 

993,587

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $670,382 and $631,449, respectively

1,574,216

 

 

1,612,480

 

INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

22,626

 

 

23,182

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

177,010

 

 

180,708

 

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS

48,739

 

 

63,137

 

Total assets

$

6,326,086

 

 

$

6,498,736

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable-trade

$

367,463

 

 

$

515,049

 

Accounts payable-affiliates

22,864

 

 

17,717

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

142,836

 

 

232,062

 

Advance payments received from customers

25,326

 

 

19,536

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

4,521

 

 

4,683

 

Operating lease obligations

53,720

 

 

56,776

 

Total current liabilities

616,730

 

 

845,823

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $24,022 and $19,795, respectively, and current maturities

3,281,402

 

 

3,144,848

 

OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS

120,986

 

 

121,013

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

112,034

 

 

114,079

 

 

 

 

 

CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

544,151

 

 

537,283

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 128,901 and 128,901 notional units, respectively

(51,474

)

 

(51,390

)

Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 128,771,715 and 128,771,715 common units issued and outstanding, respectively

1,283,491

 

 

1,366,152

 

Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

305,468

 

 

305,468

 

Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

42,891

 

 

42,891

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(341

)

 

(385

)

Noncontrolling interests

70,748

 

 

72,954

 

Total equity

1,650,783

 

 

1,735,690

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,326,086

$

6,498,736

 

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

$

276,039

 

 

$

716,160

 

Water Solutions

 

88,065

 

 

71,783

 

Liquids and Refined Products

 

479,998

 

 

1,083,693

 

Other

 

313

 

 

255

 

Total Revenues

 

844,415

 

 

1,871,891

 

COST OF SALES:

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

217,557

 

 

649,240

 

Water Solutions

 

4,700

 

 

(2,807

)

Liquids and Refined Products

 

454,336

 

 

1,043,032

 

Other

 

454

 

 

465

 

Total Cost of Sales

 

677,047

 

 

1,689,930

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

64,987

 

 

61,312

 

General and administrative

 

17,158

 

 

20,342

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

83,986

 

 

53,754

 

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

12,022

 

 

(967

)

Operating (Loss) Income

 

(10,785

)

 

47,520

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

 

289

 

 

8

 

Interest expense

 

(43,961

)

 

(39,877

)

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

19,355

 

 



 

Other income, net

 

1,035

 

 

1,010

 

(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

 

(34,067

)

 

8,661

 

INCOME TAX BENEFIT

 

301

 

 

321

 

(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations

 

(33,766

)

 

8,982

 

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

(1,486

)

 

(943

)

Net (Loss) Income

 

(35,252

)

 

8,039

 

LESS: NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

 

(51

)

 

268

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

 

$

(35,303

)

 

$

8,307

 

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(55,815

)

 

$

(120,126

)

NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(1,485

)

 

$

(942

)

NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(57,300

)

 

$

(121,068

)

BASIC LOSS PER COMMON UNIT

 

 

 

 

Loss From Continuing Operations

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.95

)

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Net Loss

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.96

)

DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON UNIT

 

 

 

 

Loss From Continuing Operations

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.95

)

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Net Loss

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.96

)

BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

 

128,771,715

 

 

125,886,738

 

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

128,771,715

125,886,738

 

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

 

The following table reconciles NGLs net (loss) income to NGLs EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(in thousands)

Net (loss) income

 

$

(35,252

)

 

$

8,039

 

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(51

)

 

268

 

Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP

 

(35,303

)

 

8,307

 

Interest expense

 

44,066

 

 

39,910

 

Income tax benefit

 

(301

)

 

(311

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

83,202

 

 

54,844

 

EBITDA

 

91,664

 

 

102,750

 

Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives

 

26,671

 

 

(3,474

)

Inventory valuation adjustment (1)

 

3,820

 

 

(19,746

)

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

(32,003

)

 

(918

)

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

13,084

 

 

(967

)

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

(19,355

)

 



 

Equity-based compensation expense (2)

 

2,302

 

 

3,701

 

Acquisition expense (3)

 

157

 

 

2,091

 

Other (4)

 

4,348

 

 

3,323

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

90,688

 

 

$

86,760

 

Adjusted EBITDA - Discontinued Operations (5)

 

$

(294

)

 

$

(16,958

)

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

 

$

90,982

 

 

$

103,718

 

Less: Cash interest expense (6)

 

40,399

 

 

37,775

 

Less: Income tax benefit

 

(301

)

 

(321

)

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

 

9,168

 

 

16,929

 

Less: Preferred unit distributions

 

15,030

 

 

13,076

 

Distributable Cash Flow - Continuing Operations

 

$

26,686

 

 

$

36,259

 

___________

(1)

Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge position. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for a further discussion.

(2)

Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnerships Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted.

(3)

Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions.

(4)

Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations.

(5)

Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending and Mid-Con.

(6)

Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

Crude
Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids
and
Refined
Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

23,320

 

 

$

(16,047

)

 

$

4,562

 

 

$

(22,620

)

 

$

(10,785

)

 

$



 

 

$

(10,785

)

Depreciation and amortization

16,795

 

 

58,133

 

 

8,156

 

 

902

 

 

83,986

 

 



 

 

83,986

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales



 

 



 

 

77

 

 



 

 

77

 

 



 

 

77

 

Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives

14,638

 

 

13,312

 

 

(1,279

)

 



 

 

26,671

 

 



 

 

26,671

 

Inventory valuation adjustment



 

 



 

 

3,840

 

 



 

 

3,840

 

 



 

 

3,840

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

(29,060

)

 



 

 

(2,963

)

 



 

 

(32,023

)

 



 

 

(32,023

)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

1,450

 

 

329

 

 

4

 

 

10,239

 

 

12,022

 

 



 

 

12,022

 

Equity-based compensation expense



 

 



 

 



 

 

2,302

 

 

2,302

 

 



 

 

2,302

 

Acquisition expense



 

 

12

 

 



 

 

145

 

 

157

 

 



 

 

157

 

Other income, net

338

 

 

256

 

 

377

 

 

64

 

 

1,035

 

 



 

 

1,035

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities



 

 

465

 

 

(1

)

 

(62

)

 

402

 

 



 

 

402

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest



 

 

(487

)

 

(536

)

 



 

 

(1,023

)

 



 

 

(1,023

)

Intersegment transactions (1)



 

 



 

 

(27

)

 



 

 

(27

)

 



 

 

(27

)

Other

3,373

 

 

953

 

 

22

 

 



 

 

4,348

 

 



 

 

4,348

 

Discontinued operations



 

 



 

 



 

 



 

 



 

 

(294

)

 

(294

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,854

 

 

$

56,926

 

 

$

12,232

 

 

$

(9,030

)

 

$

90,982

 

 

$

(294

)

 

$

90,688

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

 

Crude
Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids
and
Refined
Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

33,802

 

 

$

13,689

 

 

$

15,371

 

 

$

(15,342

)

 

$

47,520

 

 

$



 

 

$

47,520

 

Depreciation and amortization

17,585

 

 

28,071

 

 

7,355

 

 

743

 

 

53,754

 

 



 

 

53,754

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales



 

 



 

 

87

 

 



 

 

87

 

 



 

 

87

 

Net unrealized gains on derivatives

(1,858

)

 

(167

)

 

(1,449

)

 



 

 

(3,474

)

 



 

 

(3,474

)

Inventory valuation adjustment



 

 



 

 

34

 

 



 

 

34

 

 



 

 

34

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments



 

 



 

 

(1,623

)

 



 

 

(1,623

)

 



 

 

(1,623

)

(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

(616

)

 

(589

)

 

(3

)

 

241

 

 

(967

)

 



 

 

(967

)

Equity-based compensation expense



 

 



 

 



 

 

3,701

 

 

3,701

 

 



 

 

3,701

 

Acquisition expense



 

 

20

 

 



 

 

2,071

 

 

2,091

 

 



 

 

2,091

 

Other (expense) income, net

(4

)

 



 

 

20

 

 

994

 

 

1,010

 

 



 

 

1,010

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities



 

 



 

 

4

 

 

11

 

 

15

 

 



 

 

15

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest



 

 

(75

)

 

(397

)

 



 

 

(472

)

 



 

 

(472

)

Intersegment transactions (1)



 

 



 

 

(1,281

)

 



 

 

(1,281

)

 



 

 

(1,281

)

Other

3,165

 

 

140

 

 

18

 

 



 

 

3,323

 

 



 

 

3,323

 

Discontinued operations



 

 



 

 



 

 



 

 



 

 

(16,958

)

 

(16,958

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

52,074

 

 

$

41,089

 

 

$

18,136

 

 

$

(7,581

)

 

$

103,718

 

 

$

(16,958

)

 

$

86,760

 

___________

(1)

Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.

 

OPERATIONAL DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(in thousands, except per day amounts)

Crude Oil Logistics:

 

 

 

Crude oil sold (barrels)

9,292

 

 

11,291

 

Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)

10,476

 

 

11,789

 

Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1)

5,239

 

 

5,232

 

Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1)

1,622

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

 

 

Water Solutions:

 

 

 

Produced water processed (barrels per day)

 

 

 

Northern Delaware Basin

915,188

 

 

88,089

 

Permian Basin

214,340

 

 

311,540

 

Eagle Ford Basin

95,375

 

 

267,244

 

DJ Basin

132,365

 

 

169,620

 

Other Basins

9,151

 

 

12,394

 

Total

1,366,419

 

 

848,887

 

Solids processed (barrels per day)

1,899

 

 

5,442

 

Skim oil sold (barrels per day)

687

 

 

2,860

 

 

 

 

 

Liquids and Refined Products:

 

 

 

Refined products sold (gallons)

211,974

 

 

321,634

 

Propane sold (gallons)

252,289

 

 

245,267

 

Butane sold (gallons)

119,566

 

 

142,479

 

Other products sold (gallons)

114,222

 

 

154,592

 

Liquids and Refined Products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1)

399,251

 

 

400,409

 

Refined products inventory (gallons) (1)

2,656

 

 

4,420

 

Propane inventory (gallons) (1)

77,968

 

 

76,012

 

Butane inventory (gallons) (1)

73,291

 

 

53,219

 

Other products inventory (gallons) (1)

31,583

 

 

52,071

 

___________

(1)

Information is presented as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

 

