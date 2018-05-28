NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Pricing of $450 Million of Senior Notes

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and its wholly owned subsidiary NGL
Energy Finance Corp. today announced that they have priced a private
offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 7.500% senior
notes due 2026. NGL expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to
repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, which NGL may
reborrow from time to time in the future for general partnership
purposes.
The notes are being initially sold to investors at a price of 100% of
their principal amount. Interest on the notes will accrue at a rate of
7.500% per annum and will be payable semiannually on April 15 and
October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2019. The maturity
date of the notes is April 15, 2026.
NGL expects this private offering to close on April 9, 2019, subject to
the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The offer and sale of the notes have not been registered under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or any state
securities laws, and the notes may not be offered or sold in the United
States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from
the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state
laws.
The notes have been offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed
to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under
the Securities Act, and outside the United States of America to
investors other than U.S. persons, in reliance on Regulation S under the
Securities Act. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell,
or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not
constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements. All statements
other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated
herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could
vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements
and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL
believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot
assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial
performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could
impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGLs
Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other
public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the
cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings,
specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
except as required by law.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and
operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary
businesses: Crude Oil Logistics; Water Solutions; NGL Liquids; and
Refined Products and Renewables. For further information, visit the
NGLs website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005844/en/