05.04.2019 00:10
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Pricing of $450 Million of Senior Notes

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and its wholly owned subsidiary NGL Energy Finance Corp. today announced that they have priced a private offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 7.500% senior notes due 2026. NGL expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, which NGL may reborrow from time to time in the future for general partnership purposes.

The notes are being initially sold to investors at a price of 100% of their principal amount. Interest on the notes will accrue at a rate of 7.500% per annum and will be payable semiannually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2019. The maturity date of the notes is April 15, 2026.

NGL expects this private offering to close on April 9, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offer and sale of the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or any state securities laws, and the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

The notes have been offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States of America to investors other than U.S. persons, in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGLs Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: Crude Oil Logistics; Water Solutions; NGL Liquids; and Refined Products and Renewables. For further information, visit the NGLs website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

