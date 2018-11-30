finanzen.net
02.07.2019 22:55
Bewerten
(0)

NGL Energy Partners LP Closes Combination with Mesquite and Announces Investment from EIG and FS Energy and Power Fund

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (the "Partnership or "NGL) today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of all of the assets of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC ("Mesquite) for a total purchase price of $892.5 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, a portion of which will be funded in deferred payments.

"The closing of our Mesquite transaction creates the largest water disposal system in the Delaware Basin with permitted capacity exceeding two million barrels per day, but more importantly, the redundancy required by our customers, stated Mike Krimbill, NGLs CEO. "The combined system provides multiple transportation, disposal and recycling options throughout Lea and Eddy Counties that allows NGL to deliver on its commitments. The Mesquite family will work alongside NGL, operating these assets while expanding the business with additional facilities and contracts.

The acquisition purchase price was funded with the following sources of capital:

  • $400 million aggregate gross proceeds from privately placed equity securities sold for cash to investment funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners ("EIG) and FS Energy and Power Fund ("FSEP);
  • $100 million of additional NGL preferred units based on market value of an existing class, issued to certain beneficial owners of Mesquite as part of the acquisition consideration;
  • $250 million gross proceeds from a new 5-year secured term loan with TD Securities (USA) LLC, as lead arranger and bookrunner, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, New York Branch, as initial lender; and
  • Any remaining funding requirements are expected to be paid from borrowings under the Partnerships existing revolving credit facility.

"We are also excited to announce the investment in NGL by EIG, stated Mr. Krimbill. "In conjunction with our partnership with EIG, we welcome Brian Boland to our Board of Directors. We appreciate EIGs support in the diligence and financing of this highly strategic acquisition and look forward to working with Brian and the EIG team on new opportunities in the near future.

Brian Boland, Managing Director and Co-head of Midstream at EIG added, "We are thrilled to be making this investment in NGL and its diversified, high-quality asset base that includes what we believe to be the preeminent, multi-basin water solutions platform in the United States. We expect the acquisition of the Mesquite assets, together with NGLs existing footprint in the Northern Delaware basin, to provide NGL with unmatched scale and capabilities that will facilitate best-in-class execution for its customers. NGLs system is strategically located in the core of the Delaware basin and is well-positioned to capture significant volume growth as produced water levels continue to rise alongside rapidly growing oil production. We look forward to working with the NGL team towards this next phase of growth for the Partnership and its stakeholders.

"Thank you to EIG and to the team at TD Securities for their support in completing the financing strategy for the closing of the Mesquite transaction, stated Trey Karlovich, NGLs CFO. "Pro forma for Mesquites first year contribution, we were able to complete this financing while maintaining our 3.25x compliance leverage target and managing our cost of capital, while maintaining flexibility around our capital structure and debt maturities.

Advisors

Barclays acted as financial advisor and placement agent for NGL. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to NGL on the Mesquite transaction. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to NGL on the financing transactions. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to EIG and FSEP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this Press Release include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnerships website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

About EIG Global Energy Partners

EIG Global Energy Partners is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $22.4 billion under management as of March 31, 2019. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 37-year history, EIG has committed over $30.8 billion to the energy sector through more than 345 projects or companies in 36 countries on six continents. EIGs clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG Partners website at https://www.eigpartners.com/.

About FS Energy and Power Fund

FS Energy and Power Fund is a publicly registered, non-traded business development company sponsored by FS Investments and advised by FS/EIG Advisor, LLC, a joint venture of EIG and FS Investments. FSEP focuses primarily on investing in the debt and income-oriented equity securities of privately held U.S. companies in the energy and power industry. FSEPs investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. FS Investments had $23.7 billion under management as of March 31, 2019. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

Nachrichten zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.08.2018NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units BuyUBS AG
14.08.2018NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units BuyUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News

01.06.19NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News
Anzeige

Inside

Gold im Fokus: Kennen Sie schon den größten Goldproduzenten?
ETF-Leitfaden
DZ BANK - Deutsche Post: Prognosen bestätigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen - Chance von 19 Prozent
Wirecard drängt nach vorne
Vontobel: Libra und Accenture - die Zukunft der Blockchain?
Commerzbank  Die Braut, die sich nicht traut?
Die Top-wikifolios im Juni
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stabil -- US-Börsen schließen etwas fester -- USA drohen EU mit Strafzöllen -- Nemetschek verkauft Beteiligung an Docuware mit Gewinn -- Exxon, OPEC+, Merck, Bitcoin, HELLA im Fokus

Huawei plant weiter mit Google-Betriebssystem Android. Fusionshoffnungen treiben T-Mobile US- und Sprint-Aktie an. Ceconomy-Aktie zieht an: Partner für Elektromärkte in Griechenland gefunden. thyssenkrupp will ab 2050 klimaneutral sein. Goldbestand bei Deutscher Börse auf Rekordhoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt stabil -- US-Börsen schließen etwas fester -- USA drohen EU mit Strafzöllen -- Nemetschek verkauft Beteiligung an Docuware mit Gewinn -- Exxon, OPEC+, Merck, Bitcoin, HELLA im Fokus
Standardwerte
22:45 Uhr
Deutsche Bank will offenbar US-Investment-Geschäft zurückschneiden
Aktie im Fokus
22:46 Uhr
Tesla meldet Rekordauslieferungen - Aktie springt hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Mutares AGA2NB65
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Lufthansa AG823212