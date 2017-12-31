finanzen.net
27.09.2018 18:56
Bewerten
(0)

NGL Resolves Matter with U.S. EPA

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

As previously disclosed, on July 19, 2018, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) ("NGL, "our, "we or the "Partnership) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA) reached an agreement in principle regarding the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the EPA against one of NGLs subsidiaries, NGL Crude Logistics, LLC ("NGL Crude) and another company, Western Dubuque Biodiesel, LLC ("WDB). Today, NGL announces that it has finalized the settlement, memorialized in a Consent Decree, which remains subject to final approval by the Court. NGL believes that the terms of the settlement protect NGLs business interests, and once approved, the Consent Decree will end more than four years of investigation and litigation regarding the conduct of NGL Crudes predecessor, Gavilon, LLC ("Gavilon).

The lawsuit was initially filed in October 2016 and related to alleged civil violations of the Clean Air Acts renewable fuel standard regulations allegedly committed by Gavilon and WDB. The alleged violations occurred during 2011 at a time when NGL did not own Gavilon and when Gavilon was under different management. NGL purchased Gavilon from Gavilon Energy Intermediate, LLC ("Gavilon Intermediate) in December 2013, some two years after the alleged conduct and at a time when Gavilon Intermediate was owned by Ospraie Management, LLC, General Atlantic LLC and Soros Fund Management LLC. NGL was not involved in any way in the alleged violations.

In determining to settle the EPA action under the terms of the Consent Decree, NGL considered, among other factors, the ongoing expense and operational impacts to NGL of continuing to defend the lawsuit as well as the uncertainty associated with the outcomes of litigation. NGL believes that the Consent Decree is in NGLs best interest, as it will end a long and expensive regulatory dispute; prevents the continued expenditure of legal costs; and works to protect the best interest of NGLs investors, and its employees and their families.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes its expectations as reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGLs Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors. NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.18
Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.05.18
Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.02.18
Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.11.17
Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.08.2018NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units BuyUBS AG
14.08.2018NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units BuyUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Unsere Prämienaktion für Sie
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App | Diese Kurse sind schneller als ihr eigener Schatten
Rückgriff auf Strategische Ölreserven eine Option?
Gewinnwarnung, was nun? Teil 1: So nutzen (Day-)Trader die hohe Vola
UBS: Tesla  Es bleibt spannend
HSBC: ThyssenKrupp, Salzgitter und ArcelorMittal auf unterschiedlichen Wegen?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - IBEX 35 in Entscheidungsphase
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Commerzbank, Lufthansa, K+S
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wer zahlt die Provision? - Kartellamt stützt Käufer
Mit 1000 Euro wollen sich die Deutschen gegen den Klimawandel schützen
Der Vertrauensverlust ist enorm
So reich ist Deutschland  und so ungleich
So einfach und günstig schließen Sie Ihre Rentenlücke

News von

Family first: Diese fünf Familienunternehmen gehören jetzt ins Depot
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Aufspaltung beschlossen
BMW-Aktie nach der Gewinnwarnung: Wie tief der Kurs jetzt noch fallen kann
Gazprom-Aktie mit dickem Kaufsignal: Wie Anleger jetzt richtig abräumen
Index-Umstellung: Die besten Aktien aus Dax, TecDax & Co.

News von

Studie: Bei bestimmten Artikeln sind Discounter wie Lidl und Netto alles andere als günstig
"Fortnite-Eltern": Skurriler Erziehungstrend aus den USA zeigt, wie rasant die Gamingbranche wächst
Cannabis-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - doch der Börsenhype birgt eine Gefahr
Apple hat einen riesigen Fehler damit gemacht, das kleinste und günstigste iPhone vom Markt zu nehmen
Neue Umfrage zeigt, warum sich die Immobilienkrise in Deutschland weiter verschärft

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- thyssenkrupp vor Aufspaltung -- Lufthansa-Aktie sehr schwach -- H&M kommt beim Umbau voran -- RWE, Amazon, HELLA im Fokus

Degenhart erhält neuen Vertrag als Continental-Chef. Deutsche Post stellt Bezahl-Dienstleister Postpay ein. Lenzing stoppt Geschäftsausbau in den USA - Aktie bricht ein. Ryanair sagt wegen Streiks weitere Flüge für Freitag ab. Fallende US-Anleiherenditen belasten Europas Banken-Akien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der bisherige Verfassungsschutzchef Hans-Georg Maaßen wird Sonderberater im Bundesinnenministerium. Sind Sie mit dieser Lösung zufrieden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:01 Uhr
DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- thyssenkrupp vor Aufspaltung -- Lufthansa-Aktie sehr schwach -- H&M kommt beim Umbau voran -- RWE, Amazon, HELLA im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:09 Uhr
Neuerungen und Gesetze ab Oktober 2018
Ausland
19:30 Uhr
Apples iPhone-Strategie könnte sich auch für NVIDIA auszahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Netflix Inc.552484
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9