NGL Resolves Matter with U.S. EPA

As previously disclosed, on July 19, 2018, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:
NGL) ("NGL, "our, "we or the "Partnership) and the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA) reached an agreement in
principle regarding the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the EPA
against one of NGLs subsidiaries, NGL Crude Logistics, LLC ("NGL
Crude) and another company, Western Dubuque Biodiesel, LLC ("WDB).
Today, NGL announces that it has finalized the settlement, memorialized
in a Consent Decree, which remains subject to final approval by the
Court. NGL believes that the terms of the settlement protect NGLs
business interests, and once approved, the Consent Decree will end more
than four years of investigation and litigation regarding the conduct of
NGL Crudes predecessor, Gavilon, LLC ("Gavilon).
The lawsuit was initially filed in October 2016 and related to alleged
civil violations of the Clean Air Acts renewable fuel standard
regulations allegedly committed by Gavilon and WDB. The alleged
violations occurred during 2011 at a time when NGL did not own Gavilon
and when Gavilon was under different management. NGL purchased Gavilon
from Gavilon Energy Intermediate, LLC ("Gavilon Intermediate) in
December 2013, some two years after the alleged conduct and at a time
when Gavilon Intermediate was owned by Ospraie Management, LLC, General
Atlantic LLC and Soros Fund Management LLC. NGL was not involved in any
way in the alleged violations.
In determining to settle the EPA action under the terms of the Consent
Decree, NGL considered, among other factors, the ongoing expense and
operational impacts to NGL of continuing to defend the lawsuit as well
as the uncertainty associated with the outcomes of litigation. NGL
believes that the Consent Decree is in NGLs best interest, as it will
end a long and expensive regulatory dispute; prevents the continued
expenditure of legal costs; and works to protect the best interest of
NGLs investors, and its employees and their families.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and
operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary
businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and
refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the
Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
