NHC Announces 4.0% Increase in Common Dividend

National
HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nations oldest
publicly traded long-term health care company, announced today that it
will pay a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per common share to
shareholders of record on June 28, 2019 and payable on August 30, 2019.
This represents a 4.0% increase over last quarter's regular common
dividend.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any
forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are
not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are
detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C.,
including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the
following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient
care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation;
availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and
local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability
and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government
regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare
industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in
Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the
application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal
intermediaries, the ability of third parties for whom we have guaranteed
debt to refinance certain short term debt obligations; and other factors
referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks
included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements
represent NHCs best judgment as of the date of this release.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled
nursing facilities with 9,510 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 25
assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one
behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHCs other
services include Alzheimers and memory care units, hospice services,
pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing
management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators.
Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
