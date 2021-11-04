  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Steigende Preise bei CO2-Emissionsrechten? Informieren Sie sich, wie Sie an der Kursentwicklung des ICE ECX EUA Futures partizipieren könnten!-w-
04.11.2021 23:41

NHC Announces 5.8% Increase in Common Dividend

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nations oldest publicly traded long-term health care company, announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per common share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021 and payable on February 1, 2022. This represents a 5.8% increase over last quarters regular common dividend.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries, the ability of third parties for whom we have guaranteed debt to refinance certain short term debt obligations; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHCs best judgment as of the date of this release.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. NHCs other services include Alzheimers and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Nachrichten zu National Healthcare CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr National Healthcare News
RSS Feed
National Healthcare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu National Healthcare CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene National Healthcare News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere National Healthcare News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gestiegene Gas- und Ölpreise: Was können Anleger jetzt tun?
Vontobel: Noch bis 08.11.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Bei Symrise riechts nach mehr Wachstum
DZ BANK - Gap Up führt Aufwärtstrend zu neuen Bestmarken
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest kommt in Ihre Stadt
Erfolgreiche Geldanalge - so lassen sich Verluste vermeiden
Anleihen haben Funktion verloren
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Tag der Aktie: Ein Blick aus dem professionellen Fondsmanagement
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur National Healthcare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

National Healthcare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So optimieren Sie bis zum Jahresende Ihre Steuerlast
Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt
Kluge Aktientipps oder unseriöses Halbwissen? So gut sind die neuen YouTube-Stars
Steigende Zinsen? Diese Dividendentitel sind immun
Mit 55plus ins neue Eigenheim  so erfüllen Sie sich diesen Traum

News von

Bitcoin und Ether auf Rekordjagd - SHIBA INU sprengt sämtliche Erwartungen
Sechs Aktien zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel
Lufthansa-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Das erwarten die Analysten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna fallen wegen längerer Zulassungsprüfung
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Moderna enttäuscht mit Bilanz -- Commerzbank stellt Gewinn in Aussicht -- Deutsche Post, Telekom, Vonovia, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Enel bestätigt trotz Gewinnrückgang Jahresprognose. Volkswagen informiert Belegschaft zur Lage in Wolfsburg - Verbale Ohrfeigen für VW-Chef. AT&T und Verizon verschieben 5G-Bereitstellung wegen Flugsicherheitsbedenken. IBM-Ausgliederung Kyndryl sucht Wachstumsmöglichkeiten. CompuGroup Medical bekräftigt Ausblick nach gutem Quartal. COVID-19-Pille von Merck & Co in Großbritannien zugelassen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen