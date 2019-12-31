NHC Reports 2019 Year End Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $996,383,000 compared to $980,349,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 1.6%. For the year ended December 31, 2019, reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $68,211,000 compared to $58,964,000 for the 2018 year, an increase of 15.7%. Excluding the unrealized gains in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $59,616,000 compared to $64,373,000 for the 2018 year(1).

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $4.44 and $3.87 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 14.7%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.88 and $4.22 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively(1).

Net operating revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $253,880,000 compared to $248,920,000 for the same three months in 2018, an increase of 2.0%. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $13,770,000 compared to $18,152,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the unrealized gains/losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $16,822,000 compared to $17,749,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

(1) See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,513 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 25 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHCs other services include Alzheimers and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Companys operations and measure the Companys performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHCs best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenues: Net patient revenues $ 241,407 $ 235,601 $ 947,872 $ 932,774 Other revenues 12,473 13,319 48,511 47,575 Net operating revenues 253,880 248,920 996,383 980,349 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 151,390 147,972 592,831 582,721 Other operating 64,682 61,770 268,442 254,038 Facility rent 9,916 10,232 40,518 40,923 Depreciation and amortization 10,904 10,718 42,419 41,894 Interest 491 1,034 3,135 4,697 Total costs and expenses 237,383 231,726 947,345 924,273 Income from operations 16,497 17,194 49,038 56,076 Non-operating income 5,811 6,614 26,747 17,670 Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable equity securities (3,866 ) 721 12,230 1,138 Income before income taxes 18,442 24,529 88,015 74,884 Income tax provision (4,755 ) (6,393 ) (20,039 ) (16,185 ) Net income 13,687 18,136 67,976 58,699 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 83 16 235 265 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 13,770 $ 18,152 $ 68,211 $ 58,964 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.90 $ 1.19 $ 4.47 $ 3.87 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.19 $ 4.44 $ 3.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,278,771 15,235,772 15,270,154 15,224,886 Diluted 15,389,104 15,255,107 15,360,046 15,236,826 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 2.06 $ 1.98 Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) Dec. 31 Dec. 31 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable equity securities $ 202,787 $ 183,470 Restricted cash and restricted marketable debt securities 158,082 184,266 Current assets 341,053 322,009 Property and equipment, net 535,430 534,650 Total assets 1,286,648 1,080,948 Current liabilities 194,763 157,924 Long-term debt - 55,000 NHC stockholders' equity 778,593 733,278

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018(1) 2019 2018(1) (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 498.10 $ 463.14 $ 470.74 $ 462.66 Managed Care 403.30 389.49 396.17 397.70 Medicaid 200.71 197.87 197.95 192.25 Private Pay and Other 243.68 237.86 242.99 238.57 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 275.03 $ 269.42 $ 271.07 $ 270.22 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 102,798 114,396 428,367 473,642 Managed Care 62,956 57,981 251,691 240,090 Medicaid 343,348 326,422 1,332,025 1,271,511 Private Pay and Other 174,979 182,758 698,554 714,829 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 684,081 681,557 2,710,637 2,700,072 (1) A skilled nursing facility in Madisonville, Kentucky was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. The per diems and patient days for this facility have been excluded in the 2018 column for comparative purposes. The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 13,770 $ 18,152 $ 68,211 $ 58,964 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable equity securities 3,866 (721 ) (12,230 ) (1,138 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (2) (172 ) 1,604 712 3,562 Stock-based compensation expense 430 240 1,878 1,778 Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments - - (1,975 ) (2,050 ) Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities - (1,668 ) - (1,668 ) Legal costs and charges related to Caris' legal investigation - - - 8,364 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 adjustment - - - (1,434 ) Provision (benefit) of income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (1,072 ) 142 3,020 (2,005 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 16,822 $ 17,749 $ 59,616 $ 64,373 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 1.19 $ 4.44 $ 3.87 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable equity securities 0.19 (0.03 ) (0.59 ) (0.06 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (2) (0.01 ) 0.08 0.03 0.17 Stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.08 Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments - - (0.09 ) (0.13 ) Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities - (0.09 ) - (0.08 ) Legal costs and charges related to Caris' legal investigation - - - 0.46 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 adjustment - - - (0.09 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 1.16 $ 3.88 $ 4.22 (2) The newly opened facilities for the 2019 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2017 through 2019 (one skilled nursing facility, two assisted living facilities, and one memory care facility). The newly opened facilities for the 2018 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2016 through 2018 (two skilled nursing facilities and three assisted living facilities).

