NICE Actimize Accelerates Innovation with Industry-First Financial Crime Management Marketplace

How can financial services organizations keep up with a changing market
landscape while confidently evolving their financial crime strategy? NICE
Actimize, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE) and leader in Autonomous
Financial Crime Management, today announced the launch of the X-Sight
Marketplace, the industrys first financial crime risk
management-focused marketplace designed to accelerate innovation by
assisting financial services organizations as they evaluate new point
solutions, assess the viability within their current infrastructure, and
move to keep up with a fast-changing regulatory and criminal environment.
The NICE
Actimize X-Sight Marketplace, an ecosystem focused on financial
crime and compliance, provides a new channel for prospective buyers to
connect with vendors. The agility of the X-Sight Marketplaces cloud
environment, combined with the power of artificial intelligence,
delivers an overall improved customer experience. There is minimized
integration cost to financial services organizations, resulting in a
quicker time to value.
Technology providers that join NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace
ecosystem are reviewed for their ability to complement financial crime
and compliance solutions. Once approved, software and service providers
become available to the NICE Actimize community via the X-Sight
Marketplace. FSOs can quickly browse through X-Sight Marketplace
solution categories to find scalable options that solve their unique
business problems.
NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace initial solutions categories will
include: ID Verification, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership, Value-added
Data & Adverse Media, Watchlist, Device Identification, and User
Authentication & Fraud. Additional categories will be announced as the
X-Sight Marketplace grows.
The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace provides business value to
financial services organizations and solution providers across three
focus areas:
-
Faster Selection Process: The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace
provides immediate access to vendors specific to the financial crime
and compliance market and which have been reviewed to be fit for
purpose. Financial services organizations can choose from a variety of
categories to quickly find appropriate options that address their
specific business problems.
-
Faster Assessment Process: For financial services organizations
looking to integrate additional 3rd party vendors into a
larger financial crime and compliance program, long implementation
cycles are often the standard. Vendors participating in the X-Sight
Marketplace are pre-integrated into the NICE Actimize portfolio, which
makes measuring the impact of a vendor as easy as doing a search and
reviewing how the results influence the overall processes.
-
Agility to Innovate: Many factors prevent a financial crime
program from evolving to meet regulatory and technological change. The
marketplace approach provides unparalleled coverage options and the
ability to innovate quickly to meet business requirements.
"The challenges of our financial services organization customers seeking
greater value in financial crime risk management are more easily met
with a focused marketplace community that offers them greater
accessibility as they incorporate new solutions into their operations,
said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "With cloud as the
enabler to deliver agility, combined with our expertise in artificial
intelligence, the X-Sight Marketplace allows customers to choose or
build the right solutions to resolve their problems by reducing the
burden of a long, difficult deployment and integration cycle and thereby
reducing costs. Concluded Costigan, "By joining the X-Sight
Marketplace, FSOs connect to an ecosystem that provides value by being
part of a collaborative approach with the market leader in financial
crime and compliance. Technology vendors benefit by partnering with a
trusted advisor that can facilitate access to our global customer base.
For more information on the X-Sight Marketplace, please click
here.
If you are a technology company or financial institution wishing to be
part of the first financial crime and compliance marketplace, please
contact us at info@niceactimize.com.
