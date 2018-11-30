finanzen.net
UBS Faktor Zertifikate auf DAX, EURO STOXX 50 und S&P500 - jetzt bis Faktor 25! -w-
17.06.2019 12:30
Bewerten
(0)

NICE Actimize Accelerates Innovation with Industry-First Financial Crime Management Marketplace

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

How can financial services organizations keep up with a changing market landscape while confidently evolving their financial crime strategy? NICE Actimize, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE) and leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, today announced the launch of the X-Sight Marketplace, the industrys first financial crime risk management-focused marketplace designed to accelerate innovation by assisting financial services organizations as they evaluate new point solutions, assess the viability within their current infrastructure, and move to keep up with a fast-changing regulatory and criminal environment.

The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace, an ecosystem focused on financial crime and compliance, provides a new channel for prospective buyers to connect with vendors. The agility of the X-Sight Marketplaces cloud environment, combined with the power of artificial intelligence, delivers an overall improved customer experience. There is minimized integration cost to financial services organizations, resulting in a quicker time to value.

Technology providers that join NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace ecosystem are reviewed for their ability to complement financial crime and compliance solutions. Once approved, software and service providers become available to the NICE Actimize community via the X-Sight Marketplace. FSOs can quickly browse through X-Sight Marketplace solution categories to find scalable options that solve their unique business problems.

NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace initial solutions categories will include: ID Verification, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership, Value-added Data & Adverse Media, Watchlist, Device Identification, and User Authentication & Fraud. Additional categories will be announced as the X-Sight Marketplace grows.

The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace provides business value to financial services organizations and solution providers across three focus areas:

  • Faster Selection Process: The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace provides immediate access to vendors specific to the financial crime and compliance market and which have been reviewed to be fit for purpose. Financial services organizations can choose from a variety of categories to quickly find appropriate options that address their specific business problems.
  • Faster Assessment Process: For financial services organizations looking to integrate additional 3rd party vendors into a larger financial crime and compliance program, long implementation cycles are often the standard. Vendors participating in the X-Sight Marketplace are pre-integrated into the NICE Actimize portfolio, which makes measuring the impact of a vendor as easy as doing a search and reviewing how the results influence the overall processes.
  • Agility to Innovate: Many factors prevent a financial crime program from evolving to meet regulatory and technological change. The marketplace approach provides unparalleled coverage options and the ability to innovate quickly to meet business requirements.

"The challenges of our financial services organization customers seeking greater value in financial crime risk management are more easily met with a focused marketplace community that offers them greater accessibility as they incorporate new solutions into their operations, said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "With cloud as the enabler to deliver agility, combined with our expertise in artificial intelligence, the X-Sight Marketplace allows customers to choose or build the right solutions to resolve their problems by reducing the burden of a long, difficult deployment and integration cycle and thereby reducing costs. Concluded Costigan, "By joining the X-Sight Marketplace, FSOs connect to an ecosystem that provides value by being part of a collaborative approach with the market leader in financial crime and compliance. Technology vendors benefit by partnering with a trusted advisor that can facilitate access to our global customer base.

For more information on the X-Sight Marketplace, please click here.

If you are a technology company or financial institution wishing to be part of the first financial crime and compliance marketplace, please contact us at info@niceactimize.com.

About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Technische Marktanalyse

Wie geht's an der Börse weiter? Setzt sich der Zick-Zack-Kurs fort oder geht es demnächst kräftig nach unten? Heute ab 18 Uhr analysiert Achim Matzke die Situation bei Dax, Dow und Co. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

16.05.19NICE Systems reports strong Q1. raises guidance
Weitere Nice Systems News
Anzeige

Inside

Visa  Weiter auf der Überholspur
Vontobel: Das Bitcoin 1x1  Teil 4: Das Schürfen von Bitcoins
DZ BANK - DAX-Strategie: So handeln Sie die 200-Tage-Linie richtig
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Lufthansa und Deutsche Bank im Visier
Sind Handelskriege wirklich leicht zu gewinnen?
Bitcoin: Ampel könnte heute auf Grün springen
ING Markets: DAX sackt unter 12.100 Punkte!
Erfahrungsberichte der Scalable Capital Kunden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX zurückhaltend -- Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019 -- Deutsche Bank plant wohl milliardenschwere Bad Bank -- BASF, Bitcoin, 1&1, United Internet im Fokus

Fusion von Sprint und T-Mobile dürfte wohl genehmigt werden. US-Sanktionen: Huawei erwartet kräftiges Umsatzminus. H&M steigert Umsatz im zweiten Quartal. Boeing erhält Milliardenauftrag von US Air Force. Kurzfristiges Darlehen für TOM TAILOR. China will offenbar Rohstofflieferung an US-Rüstungsfirmen begrenzen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:04 Uhr
DAX zurückhaltend -- Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019 -- Deutsche Bank plant wohl milliardenschwere Bad Bank -- BASF, Bitcoin, 1&1, United Internet im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:23 Uhr
Neue Aktie an der Börse - Wie bewertet man ein Unternehmen vor dem IPO?
Aktie im Fokus
12:22 Uhr
Volkswagen hält sich weitere Platzierungen bei TRATON offen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400