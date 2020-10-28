  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Welche Bedeutung hat Ethik bei Ihrer Geldanlage? +++-w-
04.03.2021 12:30

NICE Actimize and Finastra Announce Partnership to Provide Xceed Cloud-Native Platform to Finastras Customers

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, and the industry leader in financial crime and compliance solutions, today announced a partnership with Finastra, one of the worlds largest providers of financial technology solutions. The partnership will deliver NICE Actimizes industry-leading Xceed cloud-native financial crime platform, which brings unmatched AI and cloud technologies to financial services organizations of any size, to Finastras customer base, via its FusionFabric.cloud open innovation platform.

NICE Actimizes Xceed platform delivers best-in-class AML and fraud solutions, offering complete financial crime and compliance on a single platform. With "Always On AI-based technology, the Xceed platform offers the industrys most advanced real-time behavioral analytics and machine learning capabilities. This results in simplified cloud deployments and optimized operational resource efficiency that particularly benefit mid-market financial services organizations.

NICE Actimize Xceeds self-learning capabilities immediately and autonomously adapt to new threats, helping financial institutions meet todays dynamic risk management needs with laser accuracy, speed and simplicity, and without the need for a team of data scientists.

Vincent Pugliese, SVP and General Manager, Platform at Finastra said, "We look forward to adding NICE Actimizes advanced cloud-native integrated financial crime platform to our FusionFabric.cloud ecosystem. Together, we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of our clients  who face mounting pressure to deliver increased innovation, agility and ROI. We are excited about our partnership and believe that through the combination of our cloud-based technologies we will help our clients to deliver upon these objectives.

"We are pleased to partner with Finastra, creating a unique combination of proven expertise with best-in-class innovation leveraging both Artificial Intelligence and the cloud, while further presenting a major opportunity to support financial services organizations of all sizes, particularly targeting the needs of mid-markets FSOs, said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

Among other benefits for Finastras customers, NICE Actimizes Xceed performs behavioral analytics across all digital payment channels and gathers insights into an omnichannel view. Fraud and AML analysts are able to leverage the most comprehensive view of fraud and AML risk through Xceeds unified case management system. Analysts can also efficiently investigate financial crime activity and perform regulatory filings  all in one interface.

About Finastra
Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the worlds top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worlds leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the "Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe, "expect, "seek, "may, "will, "intend, "should, "project, "anticipate, "plan, "estimate, or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Companys growth strategy; success and growth of the Companys cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Companys dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
28.02.21
Wie Experten die Nice Systems-Aktie im Februar einstuften (finanzen.net)
19.02.21
Nice Systems stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.02.21
Ausblick: Nice Systems veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Nice Systems informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.11.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Nice Systems-Aktie im November 2020 (finanzen.net)
13.11.20
Nice Systems: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.11.20
Ausblick: Nice Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Nice Systems legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

28.02.21Wie Experten die Nice Systems-Aktie im Februar einstuften
19.02.21Nice Systems stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
03.02.21Erste Schätzungen: Nice Systems informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
16.02.21Ausblick: Nice Systems veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
18.02.21NICE Systems sees accelerated growth in 2021
Weitere Nice Systems News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was ist wirklich wichtig fürs Pfund?
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Lufthansa, Infineon
Finanzfluss im Podcast: Legen Generation Y und Z ihr Geld besser an?
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen behalten das Zepter weiter fest in der Hand
Leoni-Umbau schreitet voran - Aktie angeschlagen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Girls just wanna have fun
Warum Risiken am Aktienmarkt keine Rolle spielen
my-si: Robo Advisor mit Sicherheit, Nachhaltigkeit, Rendite und gesellschaftlichem Nutzen
Emerging Markets: Anlagetrend mit Herausforderungen
Wer soll das bezahlen?
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

100 oder minus 40 Dollar? Beim Ölpreis geht es jetzt um alles oder nichts
VWs elektrischer Ritterschlag und die Neue im Dax
Wie Senioren teure Versicherungszuschläge vermeiden
Hoffnung auf Corona-Ende treibt Dax auf Rekordhoch
Jetzt bekommt der Steuerzahler die Rechnung der EZB-Politik präsentiert

News von

Daimler-Aktie im Megatrend: Wie viel PS jetzt noch in der Kursrallye steckt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Neues Kaufsignal möglich
DAX auf Rekordhoch - Siemens Energy als DAX-Kandidat gehandelt
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Vom Labor auf den Markt: Start von Denkfabrik für Wasserstoff
Schwellenländer: Märkte in Kauflaune - diese Aktien und Fonds dürften sich lohnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt ab -- Merck weitet operative Marge aus -- Vonovia übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen -- Evonik erfüllt Ziele -- Lufthansa schreibt geringeren Verlust als erwartet -- GEA, Uniper, ams, pbb im Fokus

Siemens Energy ersetzt Beiersdorf am 22. März im DAX. Knorr-Bremse peilt 2021 wieder Umsatzplus an. Vivendi kommt robust durch die Corona-Krise. US-Notenbank: Moderates Wachstum der US-Wirtschaft. Daimler-Vorstand Seeger soll in AR. Uniper bei EBIT und Nettoergebnis 2020 am oberen Ende der Spanne.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten bei Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen