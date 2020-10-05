Navigating todays "Always On environment with zero compromise requires powerful innovation and smart, strategic decisioning. With this in mind, NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business today announced ENGAGE LIVE, the financial crime industrys largest virtual customer event of the year. To be held on October 14-15, 2020, this free event will provide unprecedented insights to guide business decisions at the worlds leading financial institutions. Global financial services organizations will attend the event, featuring more than 35 sessions and six tracks dedicated to financial crime solutions and services.

Focused on the "Always On environment reflected within the rapidly-changing financial crime industry, the event highlights innovation fueled by Digital Acceleration, Cloud Transformation, Always on AI and Actionable Data. Spotlighted at the interactive Solutions Showcase, event attendees can view the latest technologies in action from NICE Actimize and its X-Sight Marketplace partners. The Showcase will also feature strategic partners, including Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Online "Pods will be staffed for live chat and networking opportunities.

Featuring content to suit every role and interest across anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud, financial markets compliance, and case management, this global event offers a wealth of informative sessions, including visionary keynotes from Craig Costigan, NICE Actimize CEO; Chad Hetherington, NICE Actimize VP, Global Head of Product; and Yossi Levin, NICE Actimize VP, Global Head of Engineering.

Danica Patrick, Robert Herjavec Headline Celebrity Keynotes

On October 14, Danica Patrick, former world-renowned racing driver, will also deliver a keynote to kick off the event. As a professional racecar driver, Patrick broke barriers and set records with her impressive on-track performance. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to hear her story and unique perspective on how to stay ahead with speed and agility.

And entrepreneur and leading Shark featured on ABCs Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec, will join ENGAGE LIVE on October 15. Born in Eastern Europe, and escaping Communism with his parents from the former Yugoslavia, Herjavec rose to launch his own computer company from his basement. In 2003, he founded the Herjavec Group, and it quickly became one of Americas fastest growing technology companies. His motivational business advice has received millions of impressions through TV, print, radio and digital media.

Additional guest speakers include Frank McKenna, Chief Fraud Strategist of Point Predictive, and author of the well-known industry blog "FrankonFraud. McKenna is an advocate for fraud managers and data scientists, who has dedicated his career to fighting fraud across the world. He has worked with over 200 banks, lenders, and finance companies, to solve fraud issues that impact customers.

"Organizations that accelerate digital transformation will become tomorrows leaders, said Craig Costigan, NICE Actimize CEO who will deliver the opening keynote. "Balancing risk and customer experience is an imperative to transitioning successfully. To help our customers perfect that balancing act, weve introduced several innovations fuelled by the Power of our Always On AI strategy which is built on the solid foundation of our cloud platforms, Xceed and X-Sight, which provide ease and flexibility for organizations of all sizes.

