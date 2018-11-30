NICE Actimize Enhances Intelligent eComms Surveillance Solution with Next Generation Machine Learning and Investigative Tools

As the volume and variety of regulated communications increase, the
supervision challenges and risks for financial services organizations
(FSOs) only become more complex. To address this, NICE Actimize, a
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous
Financial Crime Management, has enhanced its Intelligent
eCommunications Surveillance
solution with next generation
machine learning capabilities, intelligent analytics and investigative
tools to strengthen surveillance detection and case management, reduce
false alerts, and drive down compliance costs.
While todays heightened regulatory requirements place greater
surveillance demands on FSOs, certain legacy surveillance technology may
make the job harder. For example, lexicon-based surveillance systems
(which focus on specific words rather than understanding the
communications context) can overwhelm compliance analysts with false
alerts, often leading FSOs to increase staff size to manage this volume.
Analysts may also spend inordinate amounts of time manually
reconstructing trades and managing investigations. The latest release of
NICE Actimizes intelligent eComms Surveillance solution addresses these
challenges with intelligent analytics to improve detection and accuracy.
Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated: "NICE
Actimize is a pioneer in applying machine learning and AI to
communications surveillance, and over the past seven years weve
continued to enhance our capabilities in this area. Many leading
financial institutions, both on the buy-side and sell-side, currently
leverage our solutions to improve their compliance programs detection
accuracy, total cost of ownership and efficiency. Weve also been
acknowledged by analyst firms for our robust and comprehensive analytics
capabilities and promising roadmap. This newest release of our
eCommunications surveillance solution, with its next generation machine
learning and our award-winning ActOne investigation and case management
solution, brings communications surveillance detection and investigative
efficiency to a whole new level.
In addition to the above benefits, NICE Actimizes Intelligent
eCommunications Surveillance Solution, can:
-
Reconstruct trades up to fifty times faster (in minutes instead of
days or weeks), so analysts spend less time on manual work and more
time proactively managing risk.
-
Reduce the cost of compliance by automating compliance workflows and
improving overall efficiency of compliance analysts by up to 80
percent.
-
Reduce regulatory and business risk by using advanced machine learning
techniques and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven analytics and
models to automatically review 100 percent of regulated employee
communications.
-
Achieve full compliance with MiFID II, Dodd-Frank and FX Global Code
regulations around communications surveillance.
-
Reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) through intelligent analytics and
cloud deployment.
How Intelligent eComms Surveillance Works
The new release of Intelligent
eCommunications Surveillance, which adds machine learning
classification on top of NICE Actimizes already robust Natural Language
Processing speech and text analytics, enables FSOs to more accurately
detect risky communications and extract quote and trade details from
communications. As analysts review flagged communications in the ActOne
investigation and case management interface, theyre now able to
classify those communications based on their relevancy, business topic
and asset class. The system then learns from this feedback, to bolster
detection accuracy even further.
The ActOne case management platform also applies automation and
intelligence to the compliance investigation process. Robotics automate
repetitive, manual investigative tasks, while policy-driven workflows
guide analysts through each action they need to take. Analysts can also
use ActOne to collaborate with team-members, escalate cases, upload
documents and notes, and share detailed findings, resulting in
significantly streamlined investigations. The system can automatically
reconstruct complete trades in minutes, by instantly searching and
correlating billions of records across linked data sources (including
trades, orders, voice recordings and electronic communications).
