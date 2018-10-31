NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and a leader in
Autonomous Financial Crime Management today confirmed that its
Financial Markets Compliance business, including its end-to-end holistic
and communication surveillance solutions, were recently honored with the
2018 "Best Compliance RegTech Global award, by Capital Finance
International (CFI) magazine. CFI.co, both an online and quarterly
publication focusing on issues affecting the economy and capital finance
across Europe and the United States.
The CFI.co awards judging panel noted several key factors that led to
its decision to award NICE Actimize this honor. First, the judges cited
NICE Actimizes platform approach to optimize total cost of ownership,
while providing cutting edge solutions that transform the compliance
landscape as a contributing factor to achieving the award. The judges
also stated, "We were particularly impressed by NICEs machine learning
models that allow a clear window into decisions made and noted the
aptitude of the company when it comes to quality voice recognition
services.
Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE
"We appreciate the strong support
given to us by CFI.co on behalf of our industry-leading compliance and
surveillance solutions, including our strengths in communication
surveillance in support of recent regulatory changes that focus on those
requirements. Todays regulatory requirements not only mandate
monitoring of all communications across an organization, but direct that
these requirements are met swiftly and accurately. We will continue to
invest in our compliance solutions, further infusing them with machine
learning and other advanced technologies.
Barry Elliott, Awards Liaison Officer
"Post the 2008
financial crisis, regulators around the globe have been working to
ensure that adequate financial regulations are in place to prevent a
recurrence. However, well thought out regulations will not be enough to
prevent a future crisis unless financial institutions implement
effective compliance procedures. Taking advantage of important advances
in information technology, established companies and start-ups alike
have created innovative RegTech solutions. NICE Actimize is building on
years of experience in analysing data, enabling this company to work as
a preferred partner to financial institutions.
"The judging panel is sure that NICE Actimize will remain at the
forefront of delivering RegTechs potential to transform the compliance
landscape and thereby enable economies to benefit from improved
transparency and trust,
To read a profile of NICE Actimize in the publications current issue,
please click here
and go to page 186.
About CFI.co Awards Program
Each year, CFI.co seeks out
individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the
convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.
Reporting from frontlines of economic convergence, CFI.co realizes that
best practice is to be found throughout the world and its Awards
Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found in
the hope to inspire others to further improve their own performance.
About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and
broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for
regional and global financial institutions, as well as government
regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE
Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and
safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial
crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company
provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money
laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address
such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market
abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com,
@NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
