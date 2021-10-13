  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.10.2021 12:30

NICE Actimize Positioned As Overall Leader in the 2021 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Enterprise Fraud Management Report

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the overall Leader in its recently released report titled "SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2021. For the third consecutive year, the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions research report, which provides competitive analysis and a ranking of 15 enterprise fraud management vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, gave NICE Actimize the highest ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. To download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge "SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2021, please click here.

The Quadrant Knowledge EFM report cited numerous strengths, noting, "The NICE Actimize IFM-X and X-Sight platform, with its comprehensive EFM capabilities, robust AI and ML-driven advanced analytics, industry-leading alerting and case management, and infusion with strong domain experience, provides an end-to-end fraud management solution across all channels and payment types. The platform offers significant enhancements from its previous version in terms of streamlined data integration, advanced analytics, and the optimization of fraud operations efficiency. The solutions support the end-to-end fraud management process, from data ingestion and real-time fraud risk scoring through decisioning and alert resolution.

IFM-X New Account Fraud Solution
In its analysis, Quadrant Knowledge also stated, "The IFM-X platform provides a new account fraud solution with a sophisticated AI analytics capability that covers all phases of account opening. It also offers a precise identity risk score, which orchestrates and collaborates identity data and monitors early account activity to identify fraud and mitigate the losses. The IFM-X platform can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. NICE Actimize delivers this solution across mid-size and large size financial services organizations.

The report added, "The AI-powered IFM-X New Account Fraud solution reduces friction during account applications through accurate identity verification, driving higher passive verification rates while preventing fraudsters from using stolen and synthetic identities to open new fraudulent accounts. IFM-X New Account Fraud delivers powerful identity verification data while orchestrating and connecting FSOs current data and tools using advanced analytics to create an identity risk score.

"As financial institutions face new and emerging fraud risks, we continue to make significant investments to further enhance our fraud management platform, said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "The advanced analytics and powerful artificial intelligence within our IFM-X enterprise fraud management platform protects the customer lifecycle across all channels and payment types.

"A key differentiating factor of NICE Actimize is its broad EFM solutions coverage, explained Divya Baranawal, Principal Analyst & Research Director, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions and author of the report. "This coverage comprises account application, login, and account servicing. Other differentiating factors of the solution include support for all payment types, including digital and non-digital, real-time and batch ACH, checks, cards, and P2P across all channels, including online, mobile, offline, call centers, ATMs, and open banking. The highly scalable solution detects anomalies in real-time and has a highly configurable risk case manager with visual storytelling.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the market positioning of the key market participants. SPARK Matrix provides a visual representation of market participants and provides strategic insights on how each supplier ranks related to their competitors, concerning various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.

To download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge "SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2021, please click here.

For more on NICE Actimize's IFM-X Platform, please click here.

About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers' and investors' assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE
With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), its never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the worlds #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center  and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements*
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the "Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe, "expect, "seek, "may, "will, "intend, "should, "project, "anticipate, "plan, "estimate, or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Companys growth strategy; success and growth of the Companys cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Companys dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

14.09.21NICE Actimize Cloud-Based AML Essentials Chosen by Voyager Digital to Support Growing Cryptocurrency-Digital Asset Platform
15.09.21NICE Named Global Market Share Leader for Interaction Analytics with Perfect Satisfaction Scores Across All 24 Categories
15.09.21NICE Expands its Global Reach with Bell Canada
21.09.21NICE Actimize Establishes Strategic Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to Expand Markets for its Financial Crime Solutions
28.09.21NICE Actimize Augments Its Anti-Money Laundering Solutions With Real-time AI Entity Resolution for More Effective Financial Crime Detection
07.10.21NICE Introduces the Next Leap in CX. Creating Frictionless Experiences Beyond the Contact Center with Customer Experience Interactions (CXi)
12.10.21NICE Actimize Named Category Winner for Suitability in 2021 WealthTechAsia Awards
23.09.21NICE Actimize Launches Cloud and AI-Based AML Transformation for Leading Canadian FinTech KOHO
Weitere Nice Systems News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisen: Der IWF warnt vor Lohn-Preis-Spiralen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Heidelberg Cement, Daimler
DZ BANK - Bären legen Basis für neue Verkaufssignale
Moderna durchbricht Aufwärtstrend
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

apoAsset: Sinnvoll investieren: Mentale Gesundheit
Marktkommentar Oktober: Defensiv und ausgewogen in den Herbst
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Facebook auf dem absteigenden Ast?
Das Angstwort
Nach­hal­tige ETFs - So geht nach­hal­tiges und sozi­al­ver­ant­wort­li­ches Inves­tieren mit Index­fonds
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Düstere iPhone-Prognose für Apple und die grüne Geldflut
Parteienfinanzierung womöglich verfassungswidrig
Weihnachtsgeschenke in Gefahr? Lieferengpässe führen zu höheren Preisen
Börsen-Showdown 2021 mit Deffner und Zschäpitz

News von

Bitcoin kurz vor Sprung auf 60.000 Dollar? Elon Musk bewegt SHIBA INU Coin
BYD-Aktie: Verdoppelung auf Jahressicht
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Jahresendrally
CureVac zieht nach Studien-Flop Reißleine bei Corona-Impfstoff
VW-Aktie, BMW und Daimler: Was Anleger vor den Quartalszahlen zu den Autobauern wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gewinnt -- E.ON stoppt Neukundengeschäft mit Gas -- Debatte über Auslastung des VW-Stammwerks -- SAP übertrifft Erwartungen -- Apple, CropEnergies, HeidelbergCement, LVMH im Fokus

Deutsche-Post-Tochter und TotalEnergies mit Solar-Projekt in Dubai. GEA ändert Spartenname. JPMorgan stuft Salzgitter ab. Deutsche Bank wehrt sich gegen Klage von spanischer Hotelgruppe. VW schließt offenbar Börsengang von Geschäftsfeld "Laden und Energie" nicht aus. Flughafen Frankfurt mit deutlichem Passagierplus auch im September.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis ziehen Sie vor?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen