finanzen.net
29.01.2020 12:30
Bewerten
(0)

NICE Actimize Ranked Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Anti-Money Laundering Management Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management has been ranked Technology Leader by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its recently released "Market Outlook: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions, 2019-2014, Worldwide report (December 2019). The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions study provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the leading anti-money laundering vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix.

The Quadrant Knowledge Market Outlook report cited a number of key areas of strength for NICE Actimize, noting that "Driven by the sophisticated technology platform, strong domain expertise, service capabilities, and compelling vision & roadmap, NICE Actimize has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact parameters and has been positioned as the technology leader in the 2019 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global anti-money laundering market.

Additionally, the report said, "NICE Actimize has made significant improvements in its technology capabilities by leveraging intelligent automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to offer the most comprehensive AML solutions enabling financial organizations to comply with ever-growing regulations and reduce the cost of compliance. NICE Actimize positions itself as a provider of autonomous financial crime management with an integrated platform for AML, fraud prevention, and case management solution to detect, prevent, and investigate ever-growing risk scenarios across the organizations.

The report continued, "The company with its comprehensive AML solution providing holistic views of risk scenarios across enterprise environment along with ActimizeWatch, AI-enabled case management, X-Sight Marketplace, and advanced AI-engine with ML-models is well recognized amongst its customers to deliver strong customer ownership experience. NICE Actimize continues to augment existing typologies with additional machine learning to optimize peer segmentation, model tuning, advanced anomaly detection, and predictive scoring.

"We appreciate the extensive research into the global anti-money laundering marketplace conducted by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, and we thank them for once again identifying NICE Actimize as the industry leader in technology and innovation, said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "Facing todays fast-moving, dynamic threats, financial service organizations demand solutions that allow them to achieve consistent regulatory coverage, reduce the cost of compliance and respond to market changes quickly. NICE Actimizes Autonomous AML suite modernizes AML programs while creating a single integrated view of the customer. We will continue to provide further innovation to stay ahead of AML compliance risks and challenges.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on how each vendor participant ranks related to their competitors along several axes representing a range of performance parameters coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact. These coordinates are then used to create the final SPARK Matrix.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our clients business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverable is designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research.

About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nice Systems News
Werbung

Inside

Der Dollar ist der Outperformer
EuroStoxx 50  Die Karten wurden neu gemischt
ING Markets: DAX startet Erholung
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Volkswagen, RWE
Scalable Capital | Neue Infoabend-Termine
Sartorius brilliert mit Gewinnsprung
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung visiert Gap Closing an
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment
Der Geschmackssieger kostet 45 Euro pro Liter
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Nun warnt sogar der IWF vor den Gefahren des billigen Geldes
Jetzt soll der Staat dämmen, fordert die Deutsche Umwelthilfe

News von

Tesla-Aktie vor Quartalszahlen: Droht ein Dämpfer? Was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten
Coronavirus verbreitet sich rasant: Diese fünf Aktien müssen Anleger jetzt kennen
Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen legen trotz Virus-Sorgen zu - Apple-Zahlen stützen
DAX geht auf Erholungskurs - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf Richtungssuche -- RWE-Aktien auf Hoch seit September 2014 -- Apple mit Rekordzahlen -- Software AG schwächelt im Zukunftsgeschäft -- Dialog, Siltronic, Lufthansa, comdirect, Novartis im Fokus

KPN-Aktien sacken auf Vorjahrestief ab. Regulierer geht gegen Preiserhöhungen der Post bei Paketen vor. Santander verdient signifikant mehr. GfK-Konsumklima steigt überraschend. Airbus erzielt in Bestechnungsskandal Grundsatzeinigung mit Behörden. LVMH wächst deutlich und erhöht Dividende.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:13 Uhr
DAX auf Richtungssuche -- RWE-Aktien auf Hoch seit September 2014 -- Apple mit Rekordzahlen -- Software AG schwächelt im Zukunftsgeschäft -- Dialog, Siltronic, Lufthansa, comdirect, Novartis im Fokus
Sonstiges
12:36 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Das hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk von Kryptowährungen
Sonstiges
12:31 Uhr
Warum sich die Ölpreise erholen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
SAP SE716460
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866