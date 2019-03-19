NICE Actimize Selected by IDB Bank NY to Innovate Anti-Money Laundering Compliance and Investigation Management Using Advanced AI

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous
Financial Crime Management, has been selected by Israel Discount
Bank of New York (IDB Bank), a New York State-chartered commercial bank,
to spearhead improvements within its financial crime operations with
innovative anti-money laundering compliance and investigation management
solutions that employ artificial intelligence and machine learning
technology. To more effectively meet the needs of regulators and support
its growing customer base, IDB Bank will implement NICE Actimizes Suspicious
Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution within its private banking and
commercial banking portfolio, along with its Customer
Due Diligence (CDD) solution.
The IDB Bank rollout will also incorporate Actimize
ActOne, an investigation management system, which will be
implemented as the financial institutions next generation alert and
case management platform. Additionally, IDB Bank will invest in NICE
Actimizes Currency
Transaction Reporting (CTR), Suspicious Activity Report (SAR)
processing and reporting capabilities which offers complete AML coverage
and transparency with automated reporting and regulatory filing that
eases AML compliance requirements. NICE Actimize CTRs built-in
validation tools and flexible capabilities enhance the quality and
timeliness of completed reports.
"Our investment in NICE Actimizes anti-money laundering and
investigation management solutions, well respected by the industry and
regulators, will provide a roadmap for the future with its complete
end-to-end capabilities that enrich our anti-money laundering efforts
and strengthen our programs, said Kevin Choi, Chief Compliance
Officer IDB Bank of New York. "NICE Actimizes innovations in
machine learning and advanced case management will reduce false-positive
alerting and speed up investigations, enabling us to improve our entire
financial crime operations effectiveness and efficiency.
"IDB Banks confidence in NICE Actimizes financial portfolio validates
the success of our Autonomous Financial Crime Management approach and
demonstrates that we are a vendor of choice for international bank
branches, said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "We have seen
strong adoption around the globe for our AI-enabled anti-money
laundering and case management solutions. When integrated, our AML and
ActOne solutions provide increased accuracy and productivity, improved
return on investment and a clear path to supporting changing regulatory
requirements. We look forward to working with IDB Bank of New York on
its journey to improve operational efficiency.
NICE Actimize's Suspicious
Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution, which combines machine learning
analytics for laser-accurate detection, virtually eliminates costly
manual data gathering tasks thereby increasing team productivity and
reducing investigation time. The SAM solution introduced NICE Actimize's
innovative concept of Autonomous Financial Crime Management to the
anti-money laundering category for the first time.
About IDB Bank
IDB Bank is a New York State-chartered
commercial bank and a member of the FDIC. IDB specializes in Private
Banking and Commercial Banking services to its U.S. and international
customers. The Banks network includes its main office in Manhattan,
branches in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Short Hills, NJ, in addition to
branches in Beverly Hills and Downtown Los Angeles, California; and
Aventura, Florida. The Bank also has an International Banking facility
at its main office in New York; and representative offices in Chile,
Israel and Uruguay. Securities brokerage and insurance activities are
conducted through IDB Capital Corp., a broker-dealer regulated by FINRA
and the SEC. To learn more about IDB Bank visit www.idbny.com
About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and
broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for
regional and global financial institutions, as well as government
regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE
Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and
safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime,
preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company
provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money
laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address
such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market
abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com,
@NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com
