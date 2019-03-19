finanzen.net
Mit digitalen Geschäftsmodellen die Immobilienwirtschaft revolutionieren - Smart Building Solutions 2019 am 2.-3. April in Aachen.-w-
19.03.2019 11:30
Bewerten
(0)

NICE Actimize Selected by IDB Bank NY to Innovate Anti-Money Laundering Compliance and Investigation Management Using Advanced AI

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, has been selected by Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank), a New York State-chartered commercial bank, to spearhead improvements within its financial crime operations with innovative anti-money laundering compliance and investigation management solutions that employ artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. To more effectively meet the needs of regulators and support its growing customer base, IDB Bank will implement NICE Actimizes Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution within its private banking and commercial banking portfolio, along with its Customer Due Diligence (CDD) solution.

The IDB Bank rollout will also incorporate Actimize ActOne, an investigation management system, which will be implemented as the financial institutions next generation alert and case management platform. Additionally, IDB Bank will invest in NICE Actimizes Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR), Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) processing and reporting capabilities which offers complete AML coverage and transparency with automated reporting and regulatory filing that eases AML compliance requirements. NICE Actimize CTRs built-in validation tools and flexible capabilities enhance the quality and timeliness of completed reports.

"Our investment in NICE Actimizes anti-money laundering and investigation management solutions, well respected by the industry and regulators, will provide a roadmap for the future with its complete end-to-end capabilities that enrich our anti-money laundering efforts and strengthen our programs, said Kevin Choi, Chief Compliance Officer IDB Bank of New York. "NICE Actimizes innovations in machine learning and advanced case management will reduce false-positive alerting and speed up investigations, enabling us to improve our entire financial crime operations effectiveness and efficiency.

"IDB Banks confidence in NICE Actimizes financial portfolio validates the success of our Autonomous Financial Crime Management approach and demonstrates that we are a vendor of choice for international bank branches, said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "We have seen strong adoption around the globe for our AI-enabled anti-money laundering and case management solutions. When integrated, our AML and ActOne solutions provide increased accuracy and productivity, improved return on investment and a clear path to supporting changing regulatory requirements. We look forward to working with IDB Bank of New York on its journey to improve operational efficiency.

NICE Actimize's Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution, which combines machine learning analytics for laser-accurate detection, virtually eliminates costly manual data gathering tasks thereby increasing team productivity and reducing investigation time. The SAM solution introduced NICE Actimize's innovative concept of Autonomous Financial Crime Management to the anti-money laundering category for the first time.

Additional assets:

  • For NICE Actimizes integrated anti-money laundering solutions, please click here.
  • For NICE Actimizes ActOne Investigation Management, please click here.

About IDB Bank
IDB Bank is a New York State-chartered commercial bank and a member of the FDIC. IDB specializes in Private Banking and Commercial Banking services to its U.S. and international customers. The Banks network includes its main office in Manhattan, branches in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Short Hills, NJ, in addition to branches in Beverly Hills and Downtown Los Angeles, California; and Aventura, Florida. The Bank also has an International Banking facility at its main office in New York; and representative offices in Chile, Israel and Uruguay. Securities brokerage and insurance activities are conducted through IDB Capital Corp., a broker-dealer regulated by FINRA and the SEC. To learn more about IDB Bank visit www.idbny.com

About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Geldanlage für Kinder

Unsere Kinder sollen ohne finan­zielle Sor­gen in ihr ei­genes Leben starten. Mit ETFs bauen Eltern und Groß­eltern be­son­ders einfach Ver­mögen für den Nach­wuchs auf. Was dabei zu be­achten ist und wel­che Rolle steuer­liche Effekte spie­len, erfah­ren Sie im Webi­nar am Mittwoch­abend.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nice Systems News
Anzeige

Inside

Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Wirecard, Covestro AG, Fresenius Medical Care
EUR/USD Kurs: Wie lange bleibt Euro gegen den Dollar stabil?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Börsen in Habachtstellung
ING Markets: DAX weiter unter 11.700 Punkten
DAX-Future: Sicherungsstopps nachziehen
UBS: DAX  Der Kampf um die 200-Tage-Linie geht in die Verlängerung
Übernahmepoker noch ohne Wirecard
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am oberen Bollinger Band
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So verdienen Sie am Brexit-Chaos
Können Bluetooth-Kopfhörer wirklich schädlich sein?
Der größte Preistreiber bei Mieten steht auf der Kippe
Die Commerzbank hat nichts, was die Deutsche Bank wirklich braucht
Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank sprechen über Fusion

News von

DAX: Wann kommt der Ausbruch?
Steht Tesla vor der Pleite? Spekulanten sehen düstere Vorzeichen
Goldpreis: Stimmung der Profis weiter auf Talfahrt
DAX: Wie weit die Kurse jetzt steigen können
Der Morgen kompakt: Sechs Dinge, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen müssen

News von

Tesla sucht per E-Mail Mitarbeiter, die beim Ausliefern von 30.000 Autos helfen sollen
Deutsche Bank veröffentlicht Studie über die Schuldigen der Bankenkrise - die Institute selbst gehören nicht dazu
Die USA wollen herausfinden wie reich Putin ist - per Gesetz
adidas verzeichnet bei zwei Schuhmodellen einen Einbruch der Verkaufszahlen - das dürfte Nike und Puma freuen
Unter anderem für Netflix-Serien: Experte kritisiert zweifelhaften Einsatz von Steuergeldern

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Jahresstart von WACKER CHEMIE belastet -- Porsche SE mit Zahlen für 2018 -- EU-Minister beraten in Sachen Brexit -- LANXESS, Autowerte im Fokus

Deutsche Post: Bangen um Porto und Gewinnpläne. Stadler Rail plant Börsengang in den nächsten Monaten. WashTec wird von schwachem Geschäft in Nordamerika gebremst. STADA legt Zahlen vor. Roche-Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung von FDA für Tecentriq bei Lungenkrebs. Worum es im Streit zwischen Spotify und Apple wirklich geht. Nach Kursplus von über 100 Prozent: Ist die Snap-Aktie jetzt ein Kauf?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Abschlüsse der DAX-Chefs
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das Schwarzbuch 2018/2019
Wo 2018 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nun ist es bestätigt: Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank loten offiziell eine Fusion aus. Glauben Sie, dass es tatsächlich dazu kommen wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:23 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Jahresstart von WACKER CHEMIE belastet -- Porsche SE mit Zahlen für 2018 -- EU-Minister beraten in Sachen Brexit -- LANXESS, Autowerte im Fokus
Ausland
11:32 Uhr
FedEx-Bilanz in Sicht - das erwarten Analysten
Immobilien
11:38 Uhr
Stagniert das Wachstum auf dem chinesischen Immobilienmarkt?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9
LEONI AG540888
Boeing Co.850471
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Nordex AGA0D655
EVOTEC AG566480