NICE Actimize Showcases How Intelligent eComms Surveillance Is Transforming Compliance and Conduct Risk Management in Its Global Event Series

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous
Financial Crime Management, is hosting a series of global events to
educate financial services organization (FSO) professionals on the
challenges of electronic communications (eComms) surveillance and which
are designed to demonstrate how its innovative Intelligent
eComms Surveillance solution can transform compliance and conduct
risk management, while avoiding reputational damage and fines. By
attending any event in the NICE Actimize Global Event Series, executives
will get a first-hand look at the regulatory compliance landscape and
learn how to achieve compliance more efficiently and to mitigate
burgeoning conduct risk.
"As the volume and variety of regulated communications increases,
surveillance challenges are becoming substantially more complex, said
Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. "NICE Actimizes
Intelligent eComms Surveillance solution automates the entire
surveillance and investigation process, from detection to resolution,
for all communications, so firms can meet their regulatory obligations
more efficiently while avoiding reputational damage and fines. With this
increased risk and complexity top of mind, we are providing deeper
insights and a closer look at how to address these issues within this
global series of educational events.
NICE Actimizes Intelligent eComms Surveillance
Powered by artificial intelligence and automation, NICE Actimizes Intelligent
eComms Surveillance solution is a comprehensive platform for
automating employee surveillance and investigations. The solution
provides a single platform for monitoring 100 percent communications
across all communication channels, including voice, so analysts can
easily uncover hidden conduct risks, collusion, and insider trading.
As an open, agnostic platform, NICE Actimizes Intelligent eComms
Surveillance solution supports hundreds of data types and can connect
to, ingest and index data from storage vaults containing emails, instant
messages, chat room communications, social media threads, text messages
and voice calls. With integrated Trade Reconstruction, compliance
analysts can automatically reconstruct complete communication and trade
timelines. A single surveillance platform reduces operational,
infrastructure, support, training and maintenance costs.
NICE Actimizes Intelligent eComms Surveillance solution uses Natural
Language Understanding (text analytics and linguistics), machine
learning and intelligent analytics (all fine-tuned for financial
markets) to comprehend the true context of conversations and accurately
identify risk. Risk detection models analyze communications (across
dozens of languages) for misconduct scenarios, including collusion,
bragging, insider trading, and market manipulation. Risky communications
are automatically flagged, scored and prioritized for policy review.
This systematic approach enables firms to identify suspicious
communications with unprecedented accuracy, and has been proven to
reduce false positives by as much as 50 per cent. Since surveillance
often culminates in a costly investigations process, the eComms
surveillance solution also includes NICE Actimizes integrated case
management to automate the investigation process.
NICE Actimize Intelligent eComms Global Events
Hosted executive seminars and webinars are the focal points of this
ecommunications educational series. The live webinar will be executed in
association with Financial Technologies Forum, a prominent industry
resource for industry insights and education. The webinar will feature
leading subject matter experts from NICE Actimize and Accenture. Live
networking events will take place in London and Singapore throughout
September and October and are designed to provide a dialogue on
regulatory compliance, increased audit responsiveness and reduced fines
while providing a first-hand look at NICE Actimizes Intelligent
eCommunications solution.
The global events schedule includes:
-
Intelligent eComms Surveillance Executive Luncheon, Thursday,
September 13, Searcys at the Gherkin, London. Featured speaker
includes Dan Simpson, Head of Research, JWG Group, along with NICE
Actimize subject matter experts. Register to attend by clicking here.
-
Intelligent Trade Compliance Breakfast Briefing, Thursday, October 4,
Oasia Hotel, Singapore. Featured speaker includes Steve LoGalbo,
Director of Product Management, NICE Actimize. Register to attend by
clicking here.
-
Webinar: "Cracking the Code: Bringing Accuracy to eCommunications
Surveillance. September 20. NICE Actimize is co-presenting an
educational webinar with experts from Accenture and Financial
Technologies Forum. Featured speakers will include Jonathan Frieder,
Compliance and Technology Lead, Accenture; Steve LoGalbo, Director of
Product Management, NICE Actimize and Maureen Lowe, President and
Founder, Financial Technologies Forum. The webinar will provide advice
on how firms can transform their eComms surveillance programs to
improve efficiency, and reduce regulatory and reputational risk. Register
to attend
For further information on NICE Actimizes Intelligence eComms
Surveillance solution, please click here.
For more info on these upcoming events or to learn more about NICE
Actimizes Intelligent eComms solution, please email compliance@niceactimize.com.
About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime,
risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial
institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as
number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative
technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors
assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing
regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel
fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading
surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud,
cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence
and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com,
@NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and
on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to
make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and
unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better
customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard
citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries,
including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE
solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Wooten, are
based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the
management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such
forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe,
expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the
Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but
not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the
Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms)
potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition;
changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the
Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new
technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in
absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies
and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain
marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted
or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our
products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and
uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports
filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking
statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of
this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update
or revise them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005770/en/