NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today announced that its CXone platform is allowing a growing number of organizations to deal with COVID-19 readiness and response. Organizations are racing to respond to COVID-19, and this is requiring workforce agility as they seek to protect their employees and ensure their ability to continually provide services.

With the global impact of COVID-19 organizations need to ensure adaptability within their Business Continuity Plans. To accomplish this, companies are quickly adopting CXone to leverage its extreme flexibility and elasticity. As the nature of customer inquiries is changing by the day, the ability to quickly coach and train front line agents and do so even if they are working form home, is their way to manage the rapid changes and make sure no customer issue is left unresolved.

Being a cloud native platform, CXone has the elasticity and flexibility that enables organizations to manage the new requirements. Work can be instantaneously shifted to the employee's home or between locations whether domestically or internationally, and volumes can shift with no practical limit.

With NICE as the only vendor to be named a Leader by Gartner across both their Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America report, published in October 2019 and the Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management report published in February 2020, organizations are seeking a recognized leader for support.

"We are proud to assist our customers and work with them around the clock to ensure their business continuity plans can meet the requirements of the changing landscape with respect to COVID-19, said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact. "With employee safety being paramount, they also have to address the increasing number of interactions and inquiries coming from their end customers. For some this is uncharted territory and we see them increasingly seeking a solution that can adapt with their needs.

