finanzen.net
10.03.2020 19:42

NICE Enables Critical Business Continuity as Organizations Race to Address Customer Service Spikes in Light of COVID-19

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today announced that its CXone platform is allowing a growing number of organizations to deal with COVID-19 readiness and response. Organizations are racing to respond to COVID-19, and this is requiring workforce agility as they seek to protect their employees and ensure their ability to continually provide services.

With the global impact of COVID-19 organizations need to ensure adaptability within their Business Continuity Plans. To accomplish this, companies are quickly adopting CXone to leverage its extreme flexibility and elasticity. As the nature of customer inquiries is changing by the day, the ability to quickly coach and train front line agents and do so even if they are working form home, is their way to manage the rapid changes and make sure no customer issue is left unresolved.

Being a cloud native platform, CXone has the elasticity and flexibility that enables organizations to manage the new requirements. Work can be instantaneously shifted to the employee's home or between locations whether domestically or internationally, and volumes can shift with no practical limit.

With NICE as the only vendor to be named a Leader by Gartner across both their Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America report, published in October 2019 and the Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management report published in February 2020, organizations are seeking a recognized leader for support.

"We are proud to assist our customers and work with them around the clock to ensure their business continuity plans can meet the requirements of the changing landscape with respect to COVID-19, said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact. "With employee safety being paramount, they also have to address the increasing number of interactions and inquiries coming from their end customers. For some this is uncharted territory and we see them increasingly seeking a solution that can adapt with their needs.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worlds leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.02.20
Experten sehen bei Nice Systems-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
14.02.20
Nice Systems stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
12.02.20
Ausblick: Nice Systems gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

29.02.20Experten sehen bei Nice Systems-Aktie Potenzial
12.02.20Ausblick: Nice Systems gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
14.02.20Nice Systems stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
13.02.20Nice Systems beats analysts on revenue and earnings
Weitere Nice Systems News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Einbruch des Ölpreises verstärkt Sorgen vor weltweiter Rezession
Aktien Europa: Aufwärts mit Angst
Knorr-Bremse setzt auf automatisiertes Fahren
Endlich Aktien kaufen, die man schon immer haben wollte
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, RWE, Infineon
SOCIETE GENERALE: Apple: Chance von 205,8 Prozent
Vonovia  Krisenfestes Betongold?
Neue Events von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Gap Kapitulation markiert Basis für Rebound
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit der Jahrhundert-Formel bringen Sie Ihr Vermögen durch die Krise
Der Kurs-Kollaps der Banken erinnert an 2008
Darum geht Russland beim Ölpreis so extrem ins Risiko
Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
Wir sind jetzt offiziell im Crashbereich

News von

DAX stärker: Börsen starten nach "Schwarzem Montag" Erholungsversuch
DAX-Chartanalyse: Es dürfte noch schlimmer werden
Ölpreis: Schlimmster Kursrutsch seit 30 Jahren - Royal Dutch Shell Aktie bricht ein - Jetzt einsteigen?
Commerzbank-Aktie auf dem tiefsten Stand aller Zeiten. Und nun?
DAX stürzt acht Prozent ab - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX-Erholungsversuch scheitert -- Wall Street im Plus -- Infineon darf Cypress übernehmen -- Post erhöht Dividende -- TUI, Schaeffler, Symrise, Lufthansa, VW, Uniper, KlöCo im Fokus

Weitere Sicherheitslücken in Prozessoren von Intel. Ubers Roboterautos kehren nach San Francisco zurück. E.ON verkauft Heizstromgeschäft an Ökoanbieter Lichtblick. Daimlers Van-Chef sieht Sparte nach Milliardenverlust auf gutem Weg. Delta und American Airlines schränken Flugplan wegen Coronavirus ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:48 Uhr
DAX-Erholungsversuch scheitert -- Wall Street im Plus -- Infineon darf Cypress übernehmen -- Post erhöht Dividende -- TUI, Schaeffler, Symrise, Lufthansa, VW, Uniper, KlöCo im Fokus
Ausland
20:01 Uhr
Übernahme von SwiftStack: NVIDIA kauft im Bereich Datenmanagement zu
Sonstiges
19:56 Uhr
Ölpreise legen nach historischem Einbruch zu - die Gründe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866