NICE inContact CXone AI Self-Service Solution Helps TechStyle Improve Operational Efficiency, Enhance Customer Experience, and Drive Cost-Savings

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) business,
today
announced business results TechStyle
Fashion Group achieved with the NICE inContact CXone AI Self-Service
Solution, including integrated SmartAction
Omni-bot, that improves operational efficiency, enhances
customer experience, and reduces operational costs. SmartActions
Omni-bot provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) voice and
digital self-service and is available on CXexchange
marketplace featuring ready-to-use applications designed to integrate
with NICE inContact CXone, the worlds #1 cloud customer experience
platform.
TechStyle Fashion Groupowner and operator of JustFab, Fabletics,
Fabkids, and ShoeDazzle brandsis an online subscription fashion
retailer that offers a personalized shopping experience based on
members fashion preferences. The company had been offering
conversational voice self-service for several months but wanted to offer
a similar self-service experience in their fastest growing channel:
chat. Before implementing the CXone AI Self Service Solution, chats were
directly routed to a live chat agent without any authentication or
self-service features. This caused spikes in volume and made it
difficult to staff appropriately, especially considering the cyclical
nature of the business. TechStyle needed a way to ease the stress on
forecasting and staffing.
To meet the challenge, TechStyle launched its Chatbot, which uses
SmartAction integrated with CXone, to achieve the following benefits:
-
$1.1 million in savings for 2017 (calculated per agent reduction,
average handle time decrease, and containment)
-
18.5% overall containment average, meaning fewer calls to live agents
-
45 second reduction in average handle time
-
77% Member Satisfaction, consistent with historical averages
The successful implementation of TechStyles Chatbot delivers true
omnichannel self-service as well as blended live agent interactions for
members. In addition to reducing calls to agents for transactional and
traditionally self-service issues, the chatbots proactive,
context-inclusive handoff of more complex chat sessions to live agents
enabled quicker resolutions. As a result, members now have 24/7
availability to self-service features like checking on the status of an
order, billing questions, and skipping a month. The company also
maintained a 77% member satisfaction survey score, consistent with
historical Member Satisfaction survey (MSAT) scores, and received
several positive customer comments about the automation. The integration
between CXone and SmartAction made it easy for TechStyle to use this new
solution in the most effective ways.
"Any benchmark we created would have been easily surpassed. With the
partnership of NICE inContact and SmartAction, we feel confident to say
we are in good hands, said Mike Gamez, GMS Member Solutions Manager at
TechStyle.
"The CXone customer experience platform enables contact centers to
customize robust solutions and continually adapt to changing
requirements and customer expectations, said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE
inContact. "Were pleased to share the cost reduction and customer
experience improvement results TechStyle Fashion Group achieved with the
CXone AI Self-Service Solution, in partnership with SmartAction.
SmartActions Omni-bot is a conversational AI system that combines voice
and digital functionality to automate complex, repetitive inquiries that
agents are handling today. Once configured in voice, all solutions scale
to digital channels like web chat, SMS text, Facebook Messenger, and
Skype. Omni-bot uses AI and 100% natural language capabilities to offer
a better self-service experience for end users.
NICE inContact CXone empowers organizations to provide an exceptional
customer experience by acting smarter and responding faster to
ever-changing consumer expectations. To meet the needs of organizations
of all sizes, CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing,
Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial
Intelligenceall on an Open Cloud Foundation.
DEVone offers partners broad tools and resources to enable independent
software vendors (ISVs) like SmartAction to create new applications on
CXone, including extensive documentation and support, and access to an
online developer community. Companies interested in how SmartActions
application works with CXone can visit CXexchange to learn more about
the application and read reviews. CXexchange is a centralized,
state-of-the-art marketplace for developers to market and sell their
applications ready to integrate easily with CXone.
