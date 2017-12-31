NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business,
today
announced availability of the NICE inContact CXone Workforce
Optimization (WFO) Pro suite for contact centers on traditional
on-premises telephony platforms. Now organizations can take their first
step to the cloud while integrating with their current investments
across over 40 PBXs and ACD recording configurations on leading
platforms. CXone WFO Pro is part of the award-winning CXone Cloud
Customer Experience Platform that also includes Omnichannel Routing,
Analytics, Automation and AIall built on an Open Cloud Foundation.
CXone Workforce Optimization Pro unlocks the potential of your team to
deliver exceptional customer experience and empowers contact center
leaders to improve employee engagement and productivity. As a modern
cloud suite, designed from the ground up to provide a unified experience
for agents and supervisors, contact center leaders can significantly
accelerate the time to get new agents productive and reduce turnover.
The intuitive, cloud native suite can be quickly deployed with pre-built
integrations to on-premises telephony all backed by the highest level
of security and reliability. Highlights of the CXone WFO Pro Suite
include:
-
NICE inContact CXone Workforce Management (WFM) Pro helps you reduce
labor waste and achieve your goals with patented technology producing
the industrys most efficient and actionable schedules. With patented
forecasting algorithms, organizations will benefit from a variety of
forecasting options to meet their business needs.
-
NICE inContact CXone Quality Management (QM) Pro helps operations
leaders to target employee coaching and feedback to improve customer
experience. Using an agent-centric approach to quality such as agent
self-evaluations, automated feedback and work flows CXone Quality
Management lets managers effectively balance between operational
improvements and agent empowerment.
When deployed as a hybrid solution with on-premises ACDs and telephony,
NICE inContact CXone WFO Pro allows contact centers to transition to the
cloud gradually, while still capitalizing on their existing on-premises
infrastructure. To maximize the economic life of on-premises
investments, CXone WFO Pro leverages a contact centers existing premise
telephony architecture in a bandwidth friendly solution that maintains
voice and screen recordings inside the contact centers network, under
their control. For contact centers that must comply with data residency
rules requiring them to keep recorded media onsite, CXone WFO Pro
enables contact centers to record and store calls and digital
interactions on-premises, while taking advantage of modern WFO
applications in the cloud.
Flexible deployment options with NICE inContact CXone empower contact
centers to take the path to the cloud that makes the most sense for
their business today or in the future. Organizations have the option
to maintain CXone WFO Pro in the cloud integrated with on-premises
telephony, incrementally add new capabilities like analytics in the
cloud, or fully transition their entire contact center platform to the
cloud.
Chris Morrissey, Vice President, NICE WFO and SMB said: "NICE inContact
CXone WFO Pro is transforming the industry. CXone is the customer
experience platform for the future. Via the launch of this new solution
for on-premise contact centers, NICE is proud to continue fulfilling its
commitment to helping contact centers to transition to the cloud. We are
thrilled to bring the CXone experience to leading legacy telephony
platforms! CXone WFO Pro truly empowers contact centers to work smarter
and respond faster in a modern, dynamic environment and now provides
all contact centers with a seamless path to full cloud when their
operations are ready.
NICE inContact CXone, the worlds #1 cloud customer experience platform,
helps organizations be first in their industry by powering exceptional
experiences for customers and employees. CXone is the first and only
platform unifying best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics,
Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligenceall built
on an Open Cloud Foundation. CXone helps organizations of all sizes be
first and stay first, empowering your teams to move faster and work
smarter. Be the first choice of customers, the first to innovate, and
the first choice employer. Only CXone delivers one unified experience,
on one cloud native platform, along one proven path, from one leader.
About NICE inContact CXone
NICE inContact CXone is the leading cloud customer experience platform.
Only CXone unifies Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce
Optimization, and Automation & Artificial Intelligence providing a
seamless customer and agent experience as part of one
enterprise-grade, cloud native platform. With its Open Cloud Foundation,
CXone powers rapid innovation via open APIs, leading scalability and
reliability (guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime), and carrier-grade
connectivity (guaranteed voice quality).
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the
worlds No. 1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone
combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Optimization,
Analytics, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud
Foundation. NICE inContacts solution empowers organizations to provide
exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster
to consumer expectations. NICE inContacts DEVone developer program is
an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner
companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate
with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by Gartner,
Ovum, IDC, Frost & Sullivan, and DMG. www.niceincontact.com
NICE inContact is part of NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the worlds
leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software
solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on
advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps
organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure
compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000
organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the
Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
