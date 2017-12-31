28.08.2018 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

NICE inContact Recognizes Stand-Out CXone Application Partners at Second Annual DEVone Partner Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) business, today announced its 2018 DEVone Partner Award winners, who were recognized at the NICE inContact second annual DEVone Partner Conference attended by more than 350 partners and NICE inContact employees. Nearly half of all 100-plus DEVone partners showcased and demonstrated products built for NICE inContact CXone, the worlds #1 cloud customer experience platform.

DEVone Partner Award winners demonstrate innovative and collaborative integrations with NICE inContact CXone to enhance customer experience, as well as a shared vision for CXone. Winners were recognized in the following categories:

  • INNOVATOR AWARD: IMImobile and BrandEmbassy were each recognized for recently developing products that help contact centers efficiently deliver great CX and integrate with the NICE inContact CXone cloud platform. With additional messaging, social channels and advanced chat from these partners, CXone helps improve first contact resolution and reduce inbound call volumes.
  • RISING STAR AWARD: Textel and Lightico each earned recognition as a new partner showing active engagement and collaboration with NICE inContact co-marketing activities, sponsorships, and opportunities to engage with the sales and services teams. With advanced mobile customer service features from these partners, CXone helps companies differentiate customer service to efficiently and effectively reach users who expect the best service possible using their mobile devices.
  • THOUGHT LEADER AWARD: SmartAction and BenchmarkPortal were recognized for helping to educate the market on how to transform customer experience by contributing guest blog posts, acting as panelists, and presenting with NICE inContact at Interactions, the NICE inContact user conference. With efficient omnichannel customer self-service and automated KPI benchmarking features from these partners, CXone helps companies better compete and elevate the customer experience.
  • CONNECTION AWARD: NobelBiz earned this award as a partner who connected their technology most often with CXone for NICE inContact customers in the last year. Not only does this require technology that adds real value, but also requires technology that has deep and flexible integration to expedite the plug-in process. With the ability to present a more familiar or local number from this partner, CXone helps companies efficiently and effectively reach more customers through increased outbound contact rates and returned call rates.

The 2018 DEVone Partner Awards concluded the successful showcase that featured NICE inContact DEVone partner companies, product presentations, and first looks into the ground-breaking ways CXone can be customized with DEVone partner applications.

"Its exciting to see so many innovative applications integrated with the NICE inContact CXone platform, empowering customers to deliver exceptional customer experiences, said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact. "The annual DEVone Partner Conference provides a great look into how the customer journey can be enhanced with CXone, and the awards highlight the most outstanding achievements by DEVone partners.

NICE inContact CXone empowers organizations to provide an exceptional customer experience by acting smarter and responding faster to ever-changing consumer expectations. To meet the needs of organizations of all sizes, CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligenceall on an Open Cloud Foundation.

DEVone offers customers and partners broad tools and resources to enable them to create new applications on CXone, including extensive documentation and support, and access to an online developer community. Companies interested in how each company works with CXone can visit CXexchange to learn more about the applications and read reviews. CXexchange is a centralized, state-of-the-art marketplace for developers to market and sell their applications ready to integrate easily with CXone.

About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the worlds #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContacts solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE inContacts DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by Gartner, Ovum, IDC, Frost & Sullivan, DMG, and Ventana. www.niceincontact.com

NICE inContact is part of NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the worlds leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Paul Jarman are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.08.18
Switch to cloud boosts Nice Systems Q2 profit 9.8% (Globes)
26.06.18
Nice Systems boycotts El Al over treatment of women (Globes)
14.05.18
NICE Systems worth over $6b for first time (Globes)
10.05.18
NICE Systems beats analysts on Q1, raises guidance (Globes)
26.04.18
NICE Systems buys US cloud analytics co Mattersight (Globes)
15.02.18
NICE Systems posts 14% EPS growth for 2017 (Globes)
02.11.17
Nice Systems beats Q3 revenue, profit forecasts (Globes)
07.09.17
BT Group selects NICE Systems contact center solutions (Globes)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
30.07.2015Nice Systems OutperformFBR Capital
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

09.08.18Switch to cloud boosts Nice Systems Q2 profit 9.8%
Weitere Nice Systems News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Volkswagen - Vollgas bei der digitalen Transformation
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Wo liegen die nächsten Ziele im Dow Jones?
HSBC: Börsenbetreiber: Deutsche Börse und LSE im Fokus!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Zu große Sorglosigkeit mahnt zur Vorsicht
Alphabet C  Korrektur beendet?
ING Markets: DAX bricht nach oben aus!
DZ BANK  DAX überschreitet Widerstandszone  Nächste Zielmarke GD 200
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So stark würde Deutschland vom Ende des Soli profitieren
Bis zu 5000 Prozent Zinsen  jetzt ist der Wucherer am Ende
So holen sich jobbende Schüler und Studenten Geld vom Staat zurück
Wer alte Gutshäuser kauft, braucht Geld  und viel Geduld
Der Abstieg der türkischen Milliardäre

News von

Volkswagen-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt auf der Hut sein sollten
Metro-Aktie vor möglicher Übernahme: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Türkische Lira gibt nach - Anleger in Türkei nach Handelspause verunsichert
Goldpreis: Die Profis sind weiter pessimistisch
Türkische Lira weiter unter Druck

News von

Es gibt eine Sache in Deutschland, die Gründer und Startups wahnsinnig nervt
Millionen Mieter können viel Geld sparen, wenn sie auf ein Detail achten
Startup verkauft Roller, mit dem man für 5 Euro von Frankfurt nach Berlin fahren könnte
Vermögensverwalter: "Es macht allen Sinn der Welt für Apple, Tesla schon heute zu übernehmen"
Angriffe auf das Stromnetz: Experten warnen vor europaweiten Blackouts

Heute im Fokus

DAX unentschlossen -- Volkswagen wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus

HSBC sieht gute Einstiegschance bei Wachstumswert FMC. CoBa fürchtet mehr Protektionismus durch Handelsabkommen USA-Mexiko. Lufthansa-Chef Spohr sieht riesige "Wachstumsschmerzen" der Luftfahrtbranche. Roche verliert Diagnostik-Chef Roland Diggelmann. Toyota steckt halbe Milliarde US-Dollar in Uber für Roboterautos.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:32 Uhr
DAX unentschlossen -- Volkswagen wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:01 Uhr
Deshalb legen die Ölpreise zu
Private Finanzen
13:12 Uhr
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab September 2018
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9