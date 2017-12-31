NICE inContact Recognizes Stand-Out CXone Application Partners at Second Annual DEVone Partner Conference

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) business,
today
announced its 2018 DEVone
Partner Award winners, who were recognized at the NICE inContact second
annual DEVone Partner Conference attended by more than 350 partners and
NICE inContact employees. Nearly half of all 100-plus DEVone partners
showcased and demonstrated products built for NICE
inContact CXone, the worlds #1 cloud customer experience platform.
DEVone Partner Award winners demonstrate innovative and collaborative
integrations with NICE inContact CXone to enhance customer experience,
as well as a shared vision for CXone. Winners were recognized in the
following categories:
-
INNOVATOR AWARD: IMImobile
and BrandEmbassy
were each recognized for recently developing products that help
contact centers efficiently deliver great CX and integrate with the
NICE inContact CXone cloud platform. With additional messaging, social
channels and advanced chat from these partners, CXone helps improve
first contact resolution and reduce inbound call volumes.
-
RISING STAR AWARD: Textel
and Lightico
each earned recognition as a new partner showing active
engagement and collaboration with NICE inContact co-marketing
activities, sponsorships, and opportunities to engage with the sales
and services teams. With advanced mobile customer service features
from these partners, CXone helps companies differentiate customer
service to efficiently and effectively reach users who expect the best
service possible using their mobile devices.
-
THOUGHT LEADER AWARD: SmartAction
and BenchmarkPortal
were recognized for helping to educate the market on how to transform
customer experience by contributing guest blog posts, acting as
panelists, and presenting with NICE inContact at Interactions, the
NICE inContact user conference. With efficient omnichannel customer
self-service and automated KPI benchmarking features from these
partners, CXone helps companies better compete and elevate the
customer experience.
-
CONNECTION AWARD: NobelBiz
earned this award as a partner who connected their technology
most often with CXone for NICE inContact customers in the last year.
Not only does this require technology that adds real value, but also
requires technology that has deep and flexible integration to expedite
the plug-in process. With the ability to present a more familiar or
local number from this partner, CXone helps companies efficiently and
effectively reach more customers through increased outbound contact
rates and returned call rates.
The 2018 DEVone Partner Awards concluded the successful showcase that
featured NICE inContact DEVone partner companies, product presentations,
and first looks into the ground-breaking ways CXone can be customized
with DEVone partner applications.
"Its exciting to see so many innovative applications integrated with
the NICE inContact CXone platform, empowering customers to deliver
exceptional customer experiences, said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact.
"The annual DEVone Partner Conference provides a great look into how the
customer journey can be enhanced with CXone, and the awards highlight
the most outstanding achievements by DEVone partners.
NICE inContact CXone empowers organizations to provide an exceptional
customer experience by acting smarter and responding faster to
ever-changing consumer expectations. To meet the needs of organizations
of all sizes, CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing,
Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial
Intelligenceall on an Open Cloud Foundation.
DEVone offers customers and partners broad tools and resources to enable
them to create new applications on CXone, including extensive
documentation and support, and access to an online developer community.
Companies interested in how each company works with CXone can visit CXexchange
to learn more about the applications and read reviews. CXexchange is a
centralized, state-of-the-art marketplace for developers to market and
sell their applications ready to integrate easily with CXone.
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact
center software leader with the worlds #1 cloud customer experience
platform. NICE inContact CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel
Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial
Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContacts solution
empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by
acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE
inContacts DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem,
providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange
marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is
recognized as a market leader by Gartner, Ovum, IDC, Frost & Sullivan,
DMG, and Ventana. www.niceincontact.com
NICE inContact is part of NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the worlds
leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software
solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on
advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps
organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure
compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000
organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the
Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
