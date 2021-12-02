  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ETF-Sparpläne mit Xtrackers ETFs - einfach, transparent und flexibel Vermögen aufbauen! Jetzt informieren!-w-
02.12.2021 19:17

NICE Positioned as a Leader in Workforce Optimization By Independent Research Firm

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021 report. Giving NICE the highest possible scores across 21 criteria, the Forrester Research report cited that "NICEs future-fit WFO platform is peppered with AI and analytics. For a complimentary copy, click here.

"The Forrester Wave: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021, authored by Vasupradha Srinivasan, noted, "NICEs WFO suite has comprehensive functionality for end-to-end WFM  a key strength. That, combined with its leading cloud contact center offerings, significantly simplifies cross-domain workflows, making it a viable and formidable WFO suite for customer service.

NICE received the highest possible 5.0 score in the product vision, market approach, innovation roadmap, planned enhancements and partner ecosystem criteria evaluated under the strategy category, as well as revenue and number of customers criteria in the market presence category. Additionally, NICE received the highest possible scores within the current offering category in the criteria of workforce management, intraday schedule management, employee engagement, interactive schedule management, AI and ML, quality management, automated quality management, unified agent workspace, interaction recording, performance management, mobility, interaction intelligence, speech and text analytics and automation.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce and Customer Experience Group, said, "We believe NICEs recognition as a Leader is the result of unwavering dedication to deliver innovations that ensure optimized experiences for our customers and their employees. We remain committed to ensuring exceptional, frictionless experiences for workforces across every aspect of their employee journey.

About NICE
With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), its never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the worlds #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center  and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Cooper, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the "Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe, "expect, "seek, "may, "will, "intend, "should, "project, "anticipate, "plan, "estimate, or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Companys growth strategy; success and growth of the Companys cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Companys dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.11.21
Nice Systems: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
06.08.21
Nice Systems: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.08.21
Ausblick: Nice Systems zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Nice Systems-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
22.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Nice Systems präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Nice Systems-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
14.05.21
Nice Systems stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
11.05.21
Ausblick: Nice Systems zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Nice Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

16.11.21NICE CXone Named Overall Leader in 2021 SPARK Matrix™ for Contact Center as a Service Report
22.11.21NICE Adds Powerful Innovations to Optimize Workforce Management and Improve Experiences for Digital Consumers
24.11.21Leading Japanese BPO Adopts NICE Enlighten AI for Smart Quality Management and Improved Customer Service
23.11.21NICE Recognizes Industry-Leading CXone Application Partners at Fourth Annual DEVone Partner Conference
01.11.21NICE CXone Achieves Perfect Vendor Satisfaction Scores Across 15 Categories in DMG Consulting Report
08.11.21NICE Actimize Cloud-Based SURVEIL-X Wins RegTech Asia Insight Awards 2021 for Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution
14.11.21Nice Systems: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab
18.11.21NICE and Google Cloud Collaborate to Drive Smarter Digital Conversations and Improve Self-Service Experiences
03.11.21South Yorkshire Police Chooses NICE Investigate to Digitally Transform Police Operations and Improve Officer Efficiency
02.11.21NICE AI and Robotics Technology Reduces Complexities for Key UK Government Agency
Weitere Nice Systems News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold  War der Glanz nur von kurzer Dauer?
Microsoft-Chef macht auf Elon Musk
Vontobel: Interview: Inflation als Chance?
Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Maastricht scheitert
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Der Kampf um 15.400 Punkte
Ein Meister der Rendite
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG: Interview mit Hans-Jürgen Friedrich
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

21 Wege, sich mit dem Eigenheim zu ruinieren
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Bad Bunny und Audio-Auren  Spotifys geniale Masche
Es ist eine Koalition für die Stadt  nicht fürs Land
In Deutschlands Wohnungen blüht der Schimmel  das können Sie dagegen tun

News von

Best of Prime: Wachstumsstark, innovativ, flexibel - Acht Aktien, die Sie jetzt haben sollten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Chance auf Stabilisierung?
DAX gut zwei Prozent im Plus - Börsen wieder auf Erholungskurs - Omikron-Sorge schwindet
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Drohende Patentklage um Covid-Vakzin drückt Moderna
DAX deutlich im Minus - Omikron-Sorgen haben Börsen wieder im Griff

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit klarem Rückschlag -- thyssenkrupp will einen Gang hochschalten -- Apple berichtet wohl über nachlassende iPhone-Nachfrage -- Boeing, Vonovia, Dürr im Fokus

Scout24 stellt beschleunigtes Ergebniswachstum in Aussicht. Shell startet Aktienrückkauf. EU-Kommission bestraft Banken wegen Devisen-Kartell. Nordex erhält Auftrag für Windturbinen über 50 MW aus Schottland. Fed: US-Wirtschaft mit bescheidenem bis moderaten Tempo gewachsen. TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600. Square benennt sich in Block um.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Verhandlungsergebnisse und künftigen Pläne der Ampelkoalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen