NICE Positioned as a Leader in Workforce Optimization By Independent Research Firm

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021 report. Giving NICE the highest possible scores across 21 criteria, the Forrester Research report cited that "NICEs future-fit WFO platform is peppered with AI and analytics. For a complimentary copy, click here.

"The Forrester Wave: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021, authored by Vasupradha Srinivasan, noted, "NICEs WFO suite has comprehensive functionality for end-to-end WFM  a key strength. That, combined with its leading cloud contact center offerings, significantly simplifies cross-domain workflows, making it a viable and formidable WFO suite for customer service.

NICE received the highest possible 5.0 score in the product vision, market approach, innovation roadmap, planned enhancements and partner ecosystem criteria evaluated under the strategy category, as well as revenue and number of customers criteria in the market presence category. Additionally, NICE received the highest possible scores within the current offering category in the criteria of workforce management, intraday schedule management, employee engagement, interactive schedule management, AI and ML, quality management, automated quality management, unified agent workspace, interaction recording, performance management, mobility, interaction intelligence, speech and text analytics and automation.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce and Customer Experience Group, said, "We believe NICEs recognition as a Leader is the result of unwavering dedication to deliver innovations that ensure optimized experiences for our customers and their employees. We remain committed to ensuring exceptional, frictionless experiences for workforces across every aspect of their employee journey.

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), its never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the worlds #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center  and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

