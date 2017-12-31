NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has received the
highest product scores in each of four use cases in Gartners "Critical
Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management research report. A
copy of the report is available here for immediate download.
"Application leaders need to elevate their commitment to enhancing
employee engagement. What drives this engagement will depend on the type
of work undertaken and employee personalities. wrote the report
authors, Jim Davies and Simon Harrison.
Gartners report evaluates six unique workforce engagement management
critical capabilities within each of the four use cases including
Recruiting and Onboarding, Evaluation and Improvement, Time Management,
Assistance and Task Management, Metrics and Recognition and Voice of the
Employee.
Miki Migdal, President of the Enterprise Product Group for NICE:
"Our
customers needs vary and require our solutions to be adaptable if they
are to be successful. We further believe that validation from leading
research organizations like Gartner help shore up IT buying decisions.
In our opinion the critical capability scores are a testament to the
innovative and expansive capabilities of NICEs WEM solution that not
only address todays challenges but also plan to for the future.
Gartner previously recognized NICE as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for
Workforce Engagement Management, positioned highest in ability to
execute and furthest to the right for completeness of vision. Magic
Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management, February 6, 2018.
Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management,
by Jim Davies, Simon Harrison, March 7, 2018.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management, by Jim
Davies, Simon Harrison, Drew Kraus, 6 February 2018.
Required Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor,
product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not
advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest
ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of
the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties,
expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any
warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
