  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Um 18 Uhr geht's los: Aus Rendite Vermögen machen - wie Anleger mit nachhaltigen Investments der Inflation trotzen Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!
07.07.2021 13:30

NICE Redefines Proactive Conversational AI for Digital Experiences With CXone SmartReach

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), today announced the launch of CXone SmartReach following the acquisition of ContactEngine, the leader in proactive conversational AI. CXone SmartReach is a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) powered solution that enables organizations to have proactive, multi-day, asynchronous conversations  interacting with customers through their channels of choice even before they reach out for service. ContactEngine AI manages intelligent conversations, transforming the efficiency and costs of operations, and revolutionizing customer experience.

NICE is reinventing next-gen smart digital experiences, proactively connecting consumers in innovative ways across their digital journeys. Powered by Enlighten AI, CXone, the worlds leading cloud CX platform, now natively combines digital and self-service, meeting customers across all their needs events  before requesting service, upon initial service-query search and during interactive service sessions  all seamlessly connected.

CXone is the industrys only true next-gen digital customer engagement platform, delivering proactive service on consumers preferred channels, based on intelligent AI conversations.

"We are entering a new era of expectations for the Experience Generation, where demands are shifting how digital service is delivered, said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. "Organizations need to reinvent digital service from a reactive approach to consumers needs - to a proactive personal touch in their digital channel of choice. With the addition of CXone SmartReach to our already comprehensive suite of CX solutions, we are helping companies initiate intelligent conversations with customers, taking digital CX to the next level.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worlds leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Jarman, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the "Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe, "expect, "seek, "may, "will, "intend, "should, "project, "anticipate, "plan, "estimate, or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Companys growth strategy; success and growth of the Companys cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Companys dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Attraktive Renditen und nachhaltiges Investieren - geht das überhaupt? Wie Geldanlage heute geht - das zeigt Ihnen ein Kapitalmarktexperte heute um 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nice Systems News
Werbung

Trading-News

Abverkauf bei Rohstoffen
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, MTU Aero Engines, Daimler
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung nach Korrekturbewegung
Hellofresh will expandieren - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Morgen um 18:30 Uhr: Wie Sie aktiv die UN-Nachhaltigkeitsziele unterstützen können : Webinar von Ginmon
Neue Anlageideen für die Digitalisierung
Drei wichtige Schritte vor dem Kauf einer Aktie
Riskant und kompliziert? Investieren geht auch anders.
Notieren die D-Aktien von Haier unter Wert?
Geduld und Börsenrally
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aufseher wollen britische Finanzinstitute zu mehr Diversität zwingen
160.000 Regalmeter Archiv? EU stellt Immobilien auf den Prüfstand
100 oder 0 Dollar  das zerstrittene Kartell beschwört ein Ölpreis-Chaos
Lukrativer als Gold  Diese Edelmetalle sind der bessere Inflationsschutz
Wie Amazon, Apple und Google  diese Aktien besitzen das Billionen-Gen

News von

Leerverkäufer haben Nel Asa auf dem Kieker
DAX im Minus: Ölpreis-Rally schürt Inflationsangst an der Börse
DAX-Chartanalyse: Warten auf den Ausbruch
Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Microsoft: Warum das bei Fonds-Profis beliebteste Aktien-Trio weltweit ein Kauf ist
Varta-Aktie: Aufwärtstrend sichert guten Bonus

Heute im Fokus

DAX sehr fest -- Verbraucherschützer verklagen Daimler -- BMW-Absatz über Vorkrisenniveau -- Shell plant höhere Dividende -- Wise-Aktie, HeidelbergCement, Nordex im Fokus

Nicht nur DiDi im Visier: China verschärft Kontrolle von im Ausland gelisteten Unternehmen. Vonovia sammelt Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien ein. Airbus-Beschäftigte protestieren in Hamburg gegen Konzernumbau. Huawei sichert sich Patentdeal mit Volkswagen-Zulieferer. Insolvenzverwalter findet Käufer für Wirecard-Tochter in Indien. HelloFresh expandiert nach Norwegen. Samsung erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
In diesen Berufen herrscht der größte Bewerbermangel
Wo werden dringend Fachkräfte benötigt?
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Information sind Ihnen vor dem Kauf eines Wertpapiers wichtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen