finanzen.net
02.07.2019 12:30
Bewerten
(0)

NICE Robotic Process Automation Deepens AI Capabilities for Expanded Automation Discovery and Real-Time Monitoring Intelligence

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the availability of its Robotic Process Automation version 7.1. The new release drives comprehensive and rapid automation development, ensures business continuity and enables efficient robotic and human workforce management. New capabilities include AI-driven automation discovery for identifying sub-processes, proactive identification of automation workflows and connectivity issues, intelligent real-time data, dashboards and sophisticated control features. The result is an expansion of the automation footprint and faster optimization of business value and ROI.

NICE RPA version 7.1 optimizes all stages of the automation lifecycle by delivering the following capabilities and benefits:

- Automation Discovery Phase: New AI-driven Automation Finder capabilities enable detailed and precise discovery of additional sub-processes and their variations recommended for automation. This allows organizations to smartly plan and develop their automation roadmap, increase footprint and ultimately speed up return on investment (ROI).

- Automation Development Phase: Automation Studio, NICE RPAs innovative design tool is equipped with a new built-in debugger capability to display a detailed view of the automation development flow at the touch of a button. Developers can proactively pinpoint issues within the automation flow and rapidly resolve them in real-time. As a result, time to development and time to value are significantly reduced.

- Operationalization Phase: The AI-driven Shape Analysis feature supports NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant) and the desktop environment. This enables NEVA to integrate with any desktop application, legacy system and virtual environment.

- Maintenance and Monitoring Phase: IT administrators have real-time visibility into both the attended and unattended robotic workforce from a single screen view. Enriched with detailed data, administrators are empowered to seamlessly monitor and control the robotic workforce at scale, while taking decisive action in real-time. The capabilities of the Connectivity Watcher have also been expanded. When administrators are alerted in real-time as connectivity breaks occur, this feature provides detailed data including the precise location, facilitating rapid troubleshooting. Machine learning algorithms continuously monitor connectivity behavior, ensuring that the real-time data provided is valid and reliable. Real-time dashboards also present the business impact of the breaks, ensuring prioritization of troubleshooting tasks.

"I am very excited to announce the general availability of NICE RPA 7.1, said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. "These innovative new capabilities across all stages of the automation lifecycle enable our customers to automate easier, faster and with even more impressive results.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worlds leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Cooper, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nice Systems News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - FTSE100 auf einem guten Weg
DAX  Wichtiges Ziel bei 12.600 Punkten abgearbeitet
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, Covestro AG, Lufthansa
Treffen Sie Scalable Capital jetzt zu einem individuellen Gespräch
EURO STOXX 50 Future: Gap hinterlassen
Infineon - Gewinner des Waffenstillstands
DZ BANK - Bullen signalisieren Stärke durch Gap Up
HSBC: NVIDIA Corp. - Eingekesselt zwischen wichtigen Glättungslinien!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- USA drohen EU mit weiteren Strafzöllen -- Nemetschek verkauft Beteiligung an Docuware mit Gewinn -- Exxon, OPEX+, Merck, Bitcoin, HELLA im Fokus

Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: In Österreich zeichnet sich Totalverbot von Glyphosat ab. AB InBev will an Hongkonger Börse. Global Fashion mit durchwachsenem IPO. Deutsche Bank diskutiert anscheinend niedrigeres Kapitalpolster mit Regulierern. GRENKE macht auch im 2. Quartal gutes Neugeschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:32 Uhr
DAX stabil -- USA drohen EU mit weiteren Strafzöllen -- Nemetschek verkauft Beteiligung an Docuware mit Gewinn -- Exxon, OPEX+, Merck, Bitcoin, HELLA im Fokus
Sonstiges
12:28 Uhr
2. Quartal: So performten Rohstoffe im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Lifestyle
12:19 Uhr
Mit dieser Sparaktion erntet Lidl Kritik
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Mutares AGA2NB65
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212