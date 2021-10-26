NICE Teams Up with Emmy Award Winner Eugene Levy to Present the Next Generation of Customer Experience with CXone in New Global Campaign

  • Suche
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced its new innovative global campaign, featuring Emmy award winner, co-creator and star of hit comedy series Schitts Creek, Eugene Levy. The campaign promotes CXone as the only true next-gen cloud CX platform with the notion, "When it Comes to CX, Almost is Not Good Enough  and is embodied by Levy through a series of humorous videos and ads. For more information, click here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005694/en/

"Consumers today expect nothing less than a completely fluent experience, and it is our goal to inspire organizations to see the full picture and make sure they choose a smart digital cloud platform that allows them to provide next-gen experiences to their next-gen consumers. Eugenes humor, flawless comedic timing and delivery were just what we were looking for to convey our message, and we are thrilled to have such an incredible talent supporting the NICE CXone brand, said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. "Eugene brings to life the oftentimes frustrating outcome of using the wrong, or almost good tools in a fun and engaging way that we believe will draw attention to the importance of choosing the right CX platform, as well as inspire businesses to focus on creating extraordinary customer experiences.

The campaign delivers four key messages that highlight the service and delivery functionality that NICE CXone provides:

  • Discovering the power of artificial intelligence that gets smarter with every interaction
  • Managing next-level experiences with a complete suite of next-gen applications
  • Navigating the needs of todays next-gen customer with cloud-native ease
  • Delivering effortless customer experiences with a digitally fluent platform

"It was a pleasure to work with the NICE team on this campaign and to learn how CXone can assist organizations in providing the next generation of customer experience to their consumers, Levy said. "I am hopeful that a little humor can help highlight the ways in which almost is not good enough when it comes to the customer service consumers deserve and how CXone can help.

"When it comes to customer experience, its clear almost truly is not good enough, Jarman said. "As customer expectations have risen, quick, easy, and intuitive experiences have become a given for them. Requiring businesses to expand beyond the boundaries of the contact center  just meeting expectations isnt enough. Our goal with this campaign is to showcase how NICE CXone creates a next-gen experience required for todays next-gen consumer, and to highlight how businesses need to engage and interact with their customers on all touchpoints.

About NICE
With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), its never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the worlds #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center  and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Jarman, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the "Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe, "expect, "seek, "may, "will, "intend, "should, "project, "anticipate, "plan, "estimate, or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Companys growth strategy; success and growth of the Companys cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Companys dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

