NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of CXone SmartAssist powered by Amelia, the industrys leading Conversational AI solution for customer service, to improve conversations across the customer experience (CX) journey. Pairing NICE CXones advanced analytical capabilities, and extensive data and knowledge, with Amelias Conversational AI technology will allow organizations to build and deploy smarter, more effective intelligent self-service, with full flexibility, scalability and rapid innovations.

Fueled by NICE Enlighten AI and the advanced digital capabilities of CXone, with built-in advanced Conversational AI, CXone SmartAssist can solve customers requests without the need for human support, facilitating faster resolutions and learning with every interaction for even deeper connections the next time. Additionally, the solution will assist users in designing their own custom-made intelligent virtual assistants for unique use cases that can offer suggestions and guidance through an interactive interface. Armed with all the necessary data with NICE Enlighten AI  the industrys first and only purpose-built AI thats pretrained to understand the intricacies of customer engagement  this advanced, no-code AI solution takes out the guesswork of creating virtual assistants that enhance customer experiences.

"Consumers are increasingly engaging in digital conversations and prefer brands that provide 24/7 support in the way they prefer, and they have quickly come to expect an effortless experience in their moment of need, said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE CXone. "AI-powered technologies enable these customer-controlled experiences through the rapid delivery of personalized services and end-to-end care. The out-of-the-box machine learning-imbued intelligence powered by Amelia will help organizations digitally transform through automation and cognitive technology to lower costs, improve productivity and grow their business.

"Human-machine collaboration adds significant value for businesses, employees and customers alike, said Scott Kohn, Chief Channel Officer, Amelia. "Conversational and self-learning AI like CXone SmartAssist, powered by Amelia, is a significant differentiator for any business, delivering the best elements of human interactions to everyday user experiences. Add to that the enormous interactions data pool supplied by NICEs CXone and Enlighten AI, and youve got a very sophisticated and unique digital employee that is capable of recalling a volume of business logic thats needed to really understand how your customers interact with your business.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), its never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the worlds #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

About AMELIA

Amelia is a leading Enterprise AI software company with a long history of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations, and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI; then in 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation allowing enterprises to quickly optimize back-end operations. Amelia is consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms as a market leader. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelias roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 200 of the worlds leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other industries. See how Amelia is powering the Future of Work at amelia.ai.

