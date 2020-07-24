  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Handeln Sie die weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren! +++-w-
24.06.2021 22:14

Nicole Lorch Named President of First Internet Bancorp, Bank

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First Internet Bancorp (the "Company) (Nasdaq: INBK) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Nicole Lorch as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company as well as its subsidiary, First Internet Bank (the "Bank), effective at the close of business on June 30, 2021. David B. Becker will remain as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of both the Company and the Bank.

"Nicole has been an important member of the leadership team, contributing significantly over the years to our growth and success, noted Mr. Becker. "She possesses the ideal combination of talent and strategic vision. Her unique ability to create innovative solutions, analyze complex issues and communicate effectively has been apparent throughout her career. I am certain the Bank will continue to thrive under her leadership.

Ms. Lorch added, "It is an honor to assume the role of President. I am fortunate to be surrounded by a talented group of professionals who are truly dedicated to our customers, each other and the overall success of the organization. When David reimagined the traditional banking model, he did so with an entrepreneurial spirit - one that continues to drive us today. I look forward to working with our leadership team and the Board to deliver strong performance and value for our stakeholders.

Ms. Lorch joined First Internet Bank at its launch in February 1999 as Director of Marketing. She has held roles of progressive responsibility with the Bank and was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Bank in 2017. In addition to her professional responsibilities, she serves on advisory boards for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) and the Hamilton County Community Foundation. She earned her bachelors degree from DePauw University and an MBA from Indiana University  Kelley School of Business, in addition to being a 2015 graduate of the CBA Executive Banking School.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Companys subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorps common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Nachrichten zu First Internet Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First Internet Bancorp News
RSS Feed
First Internet Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First Internet Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.01.2019First Internet Bancorp Market PerformHovde Group
25.01.2019First Internet Bancorp HoldMaxim Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
27.07.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
27.04.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für First Internet Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First Internet Bancorp News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First Internet Bancorp News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Klimawende als Inflationstreiber?
Vontobel: Era of Robotics  die Helfer der Zukunft
Spielberg dreht künftig für Netflix - Aktie glänzt noch nicht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones könnte Erholung fortsetzen
DZ BANK - Kaufsignal des Oszillators bestätigt Aufwärtstrend
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Abgesichert für die Zukunft. Mit ETFs und Garantien.
Inflation? Es ist nicht so glasklar, wie viele denken.
Varta Batterie von Autoherstellern gefragt
Ihre Einladung: Kapitalmarktausblick mit Dr. Jens Ehrhardt und Markus Koch
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur First Internet Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First Internet Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aktien vs. Immobilien  hier ist Ihr Vermögen am besten aufgehoben
Mbappés Schuhe und Skandinavier, die vor Produktivität strotzen
Prime Day 2021  Diese Sonderangebote gelten noch immer
200 Prozent mehr CO2-Abgabe? So sehr bestimmt der Vermieter Ihre Heizkosten
Das sind die größten Ängste der Europäer

News von

DAX im Minus: Inflationssorgen lassen Europa-Anleger nicht los
DAX Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Zur Seite abgedriftet
Newsticker Corona: EU rechnet mit etwas weniger Impfdosen in zweiter Jahreshälfte
Krypto 1x1: Warum Bitcoin & Co. in einem Unmöglichkeits-Dilemma stecken könnten
Rohstoff Boom: Das Ende der Fahnenstange? Deshalb dürften die Preise weiter steigen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Ermittlungen im Zusammenhang mit AR-Wahl bei SAP -- VW bestätigt Interesse an Europcar -- CureVac, WACKER CHEMIE, Nordex im Fokus

Google verschiebt Blockade von Drittanbieter-Cookies. Airbnb muss Daten von Vermietern bei Verdacht herausgeben. Henkel investiert in britisches Technologie-Start-up Iotech. Ströer konkretisiert Prognose - Zweites Quartal stärker als gedacht. HOCHTIEF-Tochter CIMIC für Autobahnprojekt in Melbourne ausgewählt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Die Unternehmen mit den meisten Patienten
Diese Firmen patentieren am meisten
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Lassen Sie sich bei der Planung ihres Sommerurlaubs noch von der Corona-Pandemie beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen