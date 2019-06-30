finanzen.net
28.08.2019 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Nike and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Launch "Coaching Girls to Show Girls Theyre Made to Play

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

As kids return to school and sport, and caring adults gear up to coach them for the season ahead, Nike and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee released "Coaching Girls, an expansion of the How to Coach Kids offering for volunteer youth coaches, designed to create a culture that makes sport fun for girls. The Coaching Girls modules are accompanied by three new age-specific modules and a Spanish translation. Inspired by the Aspen Institutes Project Play 2020 initiative, How to Coach Kids is a free, online course that provides coaches the training they need to keep kids having fun, which keeps them opting into play instead of dropping out. Easily accessible online and as an app, How to Coach Kids also provides youth coaches a complete resource center and additional sport-specific trainings and tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005621/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Empowering girls in sport starts with great coaches, said Caitlin Morris, General Manager of Nike Social & Community Impact at NIKE, Inc. "Girls deserve coaches who can directly connect with them, understand their experience and invite them to participate. Our goal for the How to Coach Kids Coaching Girls course is to give youth coaches the tools they need to help girls reach their potential.

Accessible resources that improve volunteer coaches ability to deliver quality youth sport experiences are urgently needed  especially those focused on girls. Research from the Womens Sports Foundation shows when girls connect with their coaches, theyre more likely to keep playing. The likelihood of this increases with a trained coach, yet only 30 percent1 of youth coaches are trained to build a team culture thats gender-inclusive and focused on building kids confidence through sport and play.

"Every athlete  and every child  deserves the most positive, healthy and fulfilling sport experience, and that begins with quality and effective coaching, said Chris Snyder, USOPC director of coaching education. "At the USOPC, we are incredibly proud of the strong, confident women who represent Team USA. The Coaching Girls course is a fantastic way to further that legacy, and ensure were equipping youth coaches with the resources and tools they need to engage kids in sports by creating environments where kids can play and thrive.

By providing reputable, research-based tools and resources that coaches need to work with kids of different genders, ages and abilities, How to Coach Kids bridges the foundational training gap in youth coaching. In turn, the course empowers great coaches that teach, motivate, inspire and empower kids to opt into play. How to Coach Kids strives to engage both men and women. Only 23 percent1 of youth coaches are female, but this course is helping inspire more women to start coaching and improving the abilities and confidence of all coaches.

Content in the new Coaching Girls course includes:

  • Creating a Girl-Inclusive Culture
  • Getting to Know Girls  Stages of Development
  • Giving Girls Choice and Voice
  • Creating a Team Culture
  • How Bias Impacts Girls
  • How to Help Girls Manage Stress
  • How to Let Her Play

To access Coaching Girls, visit HowToCoachKids.org/girls or download the How to Coach Kids mobile app.

About Nike Social & Community Impact

Nike believes in the power of sport to unleash human potential and build community. Nike fuels this belief through Made to Play, their commitment to getting kids moving through play and sport so they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives. Together with community partners and Nike employees around the world, Nike is designing innovative solutions to get more than 17.5 million kids playing, running and jumping their way to a brighter future. Find out more about Nike's commitment to getting kids moving and providing opportunities for equal playing fields for all at communityimpact.nike.com.

About the USOPC

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering Americas athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

1 "State Of Play 2018, The Aspen Institute. 2018 ed.

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.08.19
Anta Sports lässt Adidas, Nike und Under Armour alt aussehen - 63 Prozent plus im laufenden Jahr - wie viel Potenzial steckt noch in der Aktie? (Der Aktionär)
13.08.19
Sportartikelhersteller: Kinderschuhe gibt es bei Nike jetzt im Abo (Handelsblatt)
13.08.19
Morning Briefing: Nike bietet Abo-Service, Probleme bei Amazon Prime, Deliveroo geht, Foot Locker, Postmates, Drohnen (etailment.de)
09.08.19
Nike gibt Quartalsdividende bekannt (MyDividends)
08.08.19
Sportkonzerne: Daten statt Turnschuhe: Für Adidas und Nike wird Technologie immer wichtiger (Handelsblatt)
08.08.19
Während du schliefst: Nike will mit Künstlicher Intelligenz Kunden gewinnen (Gründerszene)
07.08.19
Morning Briefing: Retouren-Gesetz rückt näher, Amazon übt Druck aus, SportScheck, HSE24, Barneys, Macy´s, Snapchat-Shopping, Nike, Shopify (etailment.de)
31.07.19
Wie Experten die Nike-Aktie im Juli einstuften (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nike News
RSS Feed
Nike zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nike Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.07.2019Nike buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.07.2019Nike overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.06.2019Nike buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.06.2019Nike OutperformCredit Suisse Group
28.06.2019Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.07.2019Nike buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.07.2019Nike overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.06.2019Nike buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.06.2019Nike OutperformCredit Suisse Group
12.04.2019Nike overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.06.2019Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.06.2019Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.06.2019Nike NeutralUBS AG
19.03.2019Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.2019Nike NeutralUBS AG
01.10.2018Nike SellMorningstar
27.09.2018Nike SellMorningstar
29.06.2018Nike VerkaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2018Nike KaufDZ BANK
31.10.2016Nike UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nike Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Nike

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Nike News

29.07.19Nike-Schuhe für fast 500.000 Dollar versteigert
09.08.19Nike gibt Quartalsdividende bekannt
31.07.19Wie Experten die Nike-Aktie im Juli einstuften
22.08.19Anta Sports lässt Adidas. Nike und Under Armour alt aussehen - 63 Prozent plus im laufenden Jahr - wie viel Potenzial steckt noch in der Aktie?
15.08.19Nike &apos;moon shoes&apos; used in 1972 Olympic trials sell for $50K
31.07.19Puma sieht sich gewappnet für Handelsstreit - Prognose erhöht
01.08.19Zalando schraubt Gewinnerwartungen hoch - Anleger greifen zu
13.08.19Morning Briefing: Nike bietet Abo-Service. Probleme bei Amazon Prime. Deliveroo geht. Foot Locker. Postmates. Drohnen
07.08.19Morning Briefing: Retouren-Gesetz rückt näher. Amazon übt Druck aus. SportScheck. HSE24. Barneys. Macy´s. Snapchat-Shopping. Nike. Shopify
08.08.19Sportkonzerne: Daten statt Turnschuhe: Für Adidas und Nike wird Technologie immer wichtiger
Weitere Nike News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Hopp oder Top - Märkte auf der Kippe. Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
DZ BANK - Brent: Short-Szenario nimmt Konturen an!
Silber glänzt mehr als Gold
HSBC reagiert auf drohende Rezession
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Euro Stoxx 50  Ein verlorenes halbes Jahr
Vontobel: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nike-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nike Peer Group News

17:49 UhrPrehistoric puma poop reveals big cats had a modern parasite problem - CNET
15:00 UhrPuma VCT 12 PLC : Result of AGM
14:06 UhrIs Under Armour a Buy?
09:35 UhrAdidas bleibt die Nummer eins
27.08.19Momentum-Trader zeigen großes Interesse an CZM-Aktie
26.08.19Trumps Handelskrieg: Welche Aktien davor Schutz bieten
25.08.19Zalando-Aktie: Mit neuer Kooperation
24.08.19Gute Aktien. schlechte Aktien: Deutsche Aktien im Härtetest
23.08.19adidas-Aktie: adidas kann auf einen Platz im Stoxx Europe 50 hoffen
23.08.19HSBC: Adidas startet bei der Marge durch – kann Nike kontern?

News von

Johnsons Volte versetzt dem Pfund einen empfindlichen Tiefschlag
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Cyberangriff auf Oldenburgische Landesbank
Stabile Regierung und Italien sind so etwas wie ein Widerspruch
Polizei warnt - Betrugsmasche mit eBay-Kleinanzeigen und Paypal

News von

DAX: Anleger sollten sich vorerst auf fallende Kurse einstellen
Dax schwächer: Europas Anleger fürchten ungeregelten Brexit - Thomas Cook-Aktie stürzt ab
Konsumhilfen Chinas und Brexit-Hoffnung geben Europas Börsen Halt - Cancom-Aktie steigt auf
Deutsche Bank im Besitz von Trumps Steuerunterlagen
Lufthansa-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Was jetzt noch immer in den Kursen steckt

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt weiter zurück -- Aroundtown erhöht FFO-Prognose für 2019 -- ISRA VISION, ADO Properties, NEL, MTU, TeamViewer, RTL, ENCAVIS im Fokus

Britisches Pfund belastet: Johnson will Parlament vor Brexit-Termin vorübergehend schließen. Weniger Touristen aus China: Handelsstreit belastet Juwelier Tiffany. BP verkauft Alaska-Geschäft in Milliarden-Deal an Hilcorp Energ. Fosun gibt Thomas Cook weiteres Geld - Dekotierung möglich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:14 Uhr
DAX fällt weiter zurück -- Aroundtown erhöht FFO-Prognose für 2019 -- ISRA VISION, ADO Properties, NEL, MTU, TeamViewer, RTL, ENCAVIS im Fokus
Immobilien
18:50 Uhr
Studie kommt zu dem Ergebnis: Wohnraum ist auch 2060 noch teuer
Aktie im Fokus
18:49 Uhr
Zwischen Handelskrieg und Brexit - Anleger müssen sich auf eine ereignisreiche Phase einstellen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC SE566480
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)853823
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985