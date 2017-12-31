finanzen.net
25.09.2018
NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2019 financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2018. For the quarter, double-digit revenue growth was driven by the continued success of the Consumer Direct Offense, which fueled growth across all geographies as well as wholesale and Nike Direct, led by digital.

"NIKEs Consumer Direct Offense, combined with our deep line up of innovation, is driving strong momentum and balanced growth across our entire business, said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. "Our expanded digital capabilities are accelerating our complete portfolio and creating value across all dimensions as we connect with and serve consumers.*

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.67, an increase of 18 percent driven by strong revenue growth, gross margin expansion, selling and administrative expense leverage, and a lower average share count, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate.

"We are delivering stronger global growth and profitability than we anticipated entering this fiscal year, said Andy Campion, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. "While foreign exchange volatility has increased, our underlying currency-neutral momentum continues to build as we transform how NIKE operates, drives growth and creates value for our shareholders.*

First Quarter Income Statement Review

  • Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 10 percent to $9.9 billion, up 9 percent on a currency-neutral basis.**
    • Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $9.4 billion, up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis driven by double-digit growth internationally and in NIKE Direct, strong momentum in North America, and growth in almost every category led by Sportswear.
    • Revenues for Converse were $527 million, up 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis, mainly driven by growth in Europe and Asia.
  • Gross margin increased 50 basis points to 44.2 percent primarily due to higher average selling prices, favorable full-price sales mix and margin expansion in NIKE Direct, partially offset by higher product costs.
  • Selling and administrative expense increased 7 percent to $3.1 billion. Demand creation expense was $964 million, up 13 percent primarily driven by sports marketing investments, brand campaigns and key sports moments. Operating overhead expense increased 5 percent to $2.1 billion driven by investments in capabilities to drive the Consumer Direct Offense, particularly in NIKE Direct and global operations.
  • The effective tax rate was 14 percent, which reflects the new U.S. statutory rate and implemented provisions of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
  • Net income increased 15 percent to $1.1 billion driven primarily by strong revenue growth, gross margin expansion and selling and administrative expense leverage while diluted earnings per share increased 18 percent from the prior year to $0.67 reflecting a 2.5 percent decline in the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

August 31, 2018 Balance Sheet Review

  • Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $5.2 billion, flat to prior year, primarily driven by a clean marketplace with healthy inventories across all geographies due to strong full-price sell through on new innovation.
  • Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $4.3 billion, $1.3 billion lower than last year as share repurchases, dividends and investments in infrastructure more than offset net income and proceeds from employee exercises of stock options.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter, NIKE, Inc. repurchased a total of 17.8 million shares for approximately $1.4 billion as part of the four-year, $12 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in November 2015. As of August 31, 2018, a total of 167.2 million shares had been repurchased under this program for approximately $10.1 billion. In June 2018, the Board of Directors authorized a new four-year $15 billion share repurchase program that will commence upon the completion of the current program.

Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on September 25, 2018, to review fiscal first quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, October 2, 2018.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the worlds leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

*     The marked paragraph contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.
 
** See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.
 

(Tables Follow)

 
NIKE, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
           
THREE MONTHS ENDED %
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)     8/31/2018       8/31/2017       Change
Revenues $ 9,948 $ 9,070 10 %
Cost of sales       5,551         5,108       9 %
Gross profit 4,397 3,962 11 %
Gross margin 44.2 % 43.7 %
 
Demand creation expense 964 855 13 %
Operating overhead expense       2,099         2,001       5 %
Total selling and administrative expense 3,063 2,856 7 %
% of revenues 30.8 % 31.5 %
 
Interest expense (income), net 11 16 
Other expense (income), net       53         18         
Income before income taxes 1,270 1,072 18 %
Income tax expense       178         122       46 %
Effective tax rate 14.0 % 11.4 %
                   
NET INCOME     $ 1,092       $ 950       15 %
 
Earnings per common share:
Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.58 19 %
Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.57 18 %
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 1,594.0 1,639.1
Diluted 1,634.4 1,676.9
 
Dividends declared per common share     $ 0.20       $ 0.18        
 
 
NIKE, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
    August 31,     August 31,    

 

(Dollars in millions)     2018     2017    

% Change

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents $ 3,282 $ 3,413 -4 %
Short-term investments 987 2,106 -53 %
Accounts receivable, net 4,330 3,871 12 %
Inventories 5,227 5,211 0 %
Prepaid expenses and other current assets       1,675       1,591     5 %
Total current assets 15,501 16,192 -4 %
Property, plant and equipment, net 4,487 4,086 10 %
Identifiable intangible assets, net 284 283 0 %
Goodwill 154 139 11 %
Deferred income taxes and other assets       2,057       2,947     -30 %
TOTAL ASSETS     $ 22,483     $ 23,647     -5 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt $ 6 $ 7 -14 %
Notes payable 13 335 -96 %
Accounts payable 2,333 2,116 10 %
Accrued liabilities 4,174 3,501 19 %
Income taxes payable       182       97     88 %
Total current liabilities 6,708 6,056 11 %
Long-term debt 3,467 3,472 0 %
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 3,316 2,126 56 %
Redeemable preferred stock   
Shareholders' equity       8,992       11,993     -25 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     $ 22,483     $ 23,647     -5 %
 
 
NIKE, Inc.
DIVISIONAL REVENUES
(Unaudited)
 
               

% Change

Excluding

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

Currency

(Dollars in millions)     8/31/2018     8/31/2017    

Change

   

Changes1

North America
Footwear $ 2,555 $ 2,434 5 % 5 %
Apparel 1,407 1,299 8 % 8 %
Equipment       183       191     -4 %    

-4

%

Total 4,145 3,924 6 % 6 %
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Footwear 1,642 1,471 12 % 10 %
Apparel 830 743 12 % 10 %
Equipment       135       130     4 %     3 %
Total 2,607 2,344 11 % 9 %
Greater China
Footwear 958 761 26 % 22 %
Apparel 380 309 23 % 19 %
Equipment       41       38     8 %     2 %
Total 1,379 1,108 24 % 20 %
Asia Pacific & Latin America
Footwear 881 827 7 % 14 %
Apparel 332 301 10 % 18 %
Equipment       57       61     -7 %     -1 %
Total 1,270 1,189 7 % 14 %
Global Brand Divisions2       16       20     -20 %     -27 %
TOTAL NIKE BRAND       9,417       8,585     10 %     10 %
Converse 527 483 9 % 7 %
Corporate3       4       2              
TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES     $ 9,948     $ 9,070     10 %     9 %
 
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
Footwear $ 6,036 $ 5,493 10 % 10 %
Apparel 2,949 2,652 11 % 11 %
Equipment 416 420 -1 % -1 %
Global Brand Divisions2       16       20     -20 %     -27 %
TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES     $ 9,417     $ 8,585     10 %     10 %

1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2 Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.

3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.

 
 
NIKE, Inc.
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
(Unaudited)
           
THREE MONTHS ENDED %
(Dollars in millions)     8/31/2018     8/31/2017     Change
North America $ 1,077 $ 1,002 7 %
Europe, Middle East & Africa 501 451 11 %
Greater China 502 394 27 %
Asia Pacific & Latin America 323 260 24 %
Global Brand Divisions2       (818 )       (675 )     -21 %
TOTAL NIKE BRAND       1,585         1,432       11 %
Converse 98 89 10 %
Corporate3       (402 )       (433 )     7 %
TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES       1,281         1,088       18 %
Interest expense (income), net       11         16         
TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     $ 1,270       $ 1,072       18 %
1 The Company evaluates performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense.
2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation, operating overhead and product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
3 Corporate consists largely of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Companys corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.

Quartalszahlen am Dienstag
Ausblick auf Nike-Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten
Am Dienstag wird der Sportartikel-Hersteller Nike seine Bücher für das abgelaufene Quartal öffnen.
22:57 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Nike meldet kräftige Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwächse (dpa-afx)
22:46 Uhr
Nike verdient mehr als erwartet - Kostenentwicklung enttäuscht (Dow Jones)
22:43 Uhr
Nike meldet kräftige Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwächse (dpa-afx)
22:41 Uhr
Nike quarterly revenue beats estimates (EN, Reuters)
22:38 Uhr
UPDATE 1-Nike quarterly revenue beats estimates (Reuters Business)
22:38 Uhr
Nike races past analyst estimates in 1Q, but weaker-than-expected gross margin weighs on shares (Proactiveinvestors)
22:37 Uhr
Nike tops Wall Street expectations, but shares fall (FOX Business)
22:30 Uhr
Nike stock falls after company earnings top views, expenses rise (Market Watch)

Analysen zu Nike Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.09.2018Nike OutperformCredit Suisse Group
24.09.2018Nike buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.09.2018Nike HoldPivotal Research Group
21.09.2018Nike overweightBarclays Capital
20.09.2018Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.09.2018Nike OutperformCredit Suisse Group
24.09.2018Nike buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.09.2018Nike overweightBarclays Capital
18.09.2018Nike OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
12.09.2018Nike overweightMorgan Stanley
21.09.2018Nike HoldPivotal Research Group
20.09.2018Nike NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2018Nike NeutralB. Riley FBR
13.09.2018Nike HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
10.09.2018Nike neutralWells Fargo & Co
29.06.2018Nike VerkaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2018Nike KaufDZ BANK
31.10.2016Nike UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23.09.2015Nike SellMorningstar
06.08.2015Nike HoldMorningstar

06.09.18US-Präsident Trump ruft zum Boykott auf: "Die Nike-Aktie wird gekillt"
31.08.18PUMA attackiert adidas und Nike mit einer riskanten Strategie
23.09.18Nike: Börsianer verteilen Vorschusslorbeeren
24.09.18Ausblick auf Nike-Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten
19.09.18Mit dieser Strategie will ein Konzern aus China adidas. PUMA und Nike schwächen
04.09.18Nike wirbt mit NFL-Star und Protestauslöser Colin Kaepernick
21.09.18Nike: Absolute Spitze
04.09.18Nike macht Werbung mit NFL-Spieler und Trump-Kritiker
26.08.18Apple und Nike sollen die Champs-Elysées retten
14.09.18Nike shares hit record high as support for Kaepernick ad campaign grows
Nike Peer Group News

22:57 UhrROUNDUP: Nike meldet kräftige Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwächse
22:43 UhrNike meldet kräftige Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwächse
22:35 UhrNACHBÖRSE (22:00)/XDAX -0.02% auf 12.373 Punkte
24.09.18A Comprehensive Nike Q1 Earnings Preview. Plus Some Under Armour & Gap News
24.09.18Gschwandtner: "Eine Firewall zwischen Adidas und Runtastic"
24.09.18Florian Gschwandtner: "Eine Firewall zwischen Adidas und Runtastic"
22.09.18adidas: Nach dem Allzeithoch ist vor dem Allzeithoch
21.09.18Under Armour Eyes Turnaround. Announces Job Cuts. Ups View
21.09.18Under Armour (UAA) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.6% in Session
21.09.18ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

