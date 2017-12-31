NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2019 financial results for
its first quarter ended August 31, 2018. For the quarter, double-digit
revenue growth was driven by the continued success of the Consumer
Direct Offense, which fueled growth across all geographies as well as
wholesale and Nike Direct, led by digital.
"NIKEs Consumer Direct Offense, combined with our deep line up of
innovation, is driving strong momentum and balanced growth across our
entire business, said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO, NIKE,
Inc. "Our expanded digital capabilities are accelerating our complete
portfolio and creating value across all dimensions as we connect with
and serve consumers.*
Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.67, an increase of 18
percent driven by strong revenue growth, gross margin expansion, selling
and administrative expense leverage, and a lower average share count,
partially offset by a higher effective tax rate.
"We are delivering stronger global growth and profitability than we
anticipated entering this fiscal year, said Andy Campion, Executive
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. "While foreign
exchange volatility has increased, our underlying currency-neutral
momentum continues to build as we transform how NIKE operates, drives
growth and creates value for our shareholders.*
First Quarter Income Statement Review
-
Revenues
for NIKE, Inc. increased 10 percent to
$9.9 billion, up 9 percent on a currency-neutral basis.**
-
Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $9.4 billion, up 10 percent on a
currency-neutral basis driven by double-digit growth
internationally and in NIKE Direct, strong momentum in North
America, and growth in almost every category led by Sportswear.
-
Revenues for Converse were $527 million, up 7 percent on a
currency-neutral basis, mainly driven by growth in Europe and Asia.
-
Gross margin increased 50 basis points to 44.2 percent
primarily due to higher average selling prices, favorable full-price
sales mix and margin expansion in NIKE Direct, partially offset by
higher product costs.
-
Selling and administrative expense increased 7 percent
to $3.1 billion. Demand creation expense was $964 million, up 13
percent primarily driven by sports marketing investments, brand
campaigns and key sports moments. Operating overhead expense increased
5 percent to $2.1 billion driven by investments in capabilities to
drive the Consumer Direct Offense, particularly in NIKE Direct and
global operations.
-
The
effective tax rate was 14 percent, which reflects
the new U.S. statutory rate and implemented provisions of the U.S. Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act.
-
Net income increased 15 percent to $1.1 billion driven
primarily by strong revenue growth, gross margin expansion and selling
and administrative expense leverage while diluted earnings per
share increased 18 percent from the prior year to $0.67
reflecting a 2.5 percent decline in the weighted average diluted
common shares outstanding.
August 31, 2018 Balance Sheet Review
-
Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $5.2 billion, flat to
prior year, primarily driven by a clean marketplace with healthy
inventories across all geographies due to strong full-price sell
through on new innovation.
-
Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were
$4.3 billion, $1.3 billion lower than last year as share repurchases,
dividends and investments in infrastructure more than offset net
income and proceeds from employee exercises of stock options.
Share Repurchases
During the first quarter, NIKE, Inc. repurchased a total of 17.8 million
shares for approximately $1.4 billion as part of the four-year, $12
billion program approved by the Board of Directors in November 2015. As
of August 31, 2018, a total of 167.2 million shares had been repurchased
under this program for approximately $10.1 billion. In June 2018, the
Board of Directors authorized a new four-year $15 billion share
repurchase program that will commence upon the completion of the current
program.
Conference Call
NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at
approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on September 25, 2018, to review fiscal first
quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the
Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com.
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version
will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, October 2,
2018.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the worlds leading
designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear,
apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and
fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include
Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle
footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets
and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and
accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.s earnings releases and
other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com.
Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com
and follow @NIKE.
(Tables Follow)
NIKE, Inc.
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
8/31/2018
|
|
|
|
8/31/2017
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
9,948
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,070
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
5,551
|
|
|
|
|
5,108
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
4,397
|
|
|
|
|
3,962
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
44.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
43.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand creation expense
|
|
|
|
964
|
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Operating overhead expense
|
|
|
|
2,099
|
|
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Total selling and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
3,063
|
|
|
|
|
2,856
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
% of revenues
|
|
|
|
30.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
31.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
$
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
$
|
950
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
1,594.0
|
|
|
|
|
1,639.1
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
1,634.4
|
|
|
|
|
1,676.9
|
|
|
|
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
3,282
|
|
|
$
|
3,413
|
|
|
-4
|
%
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
|
987
|
|
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
-53
|
%
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
4,330
|
|
|
|
3,871
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
5,227
|
|
|
|
5,211
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
1,675
|
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
15,501
|
|
|
|
16,192
|
|
|
-4
|
%
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
4,487
|
|
|
|
4,086
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Deferred income taxes and other assets
|
|
|
|
2,057
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
-30
|
%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
22,483
|
|
|
$
|
23,647
|
|
|
-5
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
-14
|
%
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
-96
|
%
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
2,333
|
|
|
|
2,116
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
4,174
|
|
|
|
3,501
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
88
|
%
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
6,708
|
|
|
|
6,056
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
3,467
|
|
|
|
3,472
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
3,316
|
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
56
|
%
|
Redeemable preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
8,992
|
|
|
|
11,993
|
|
|
-25
|
%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
$
|
22,483
|
|
|
$
|
23,647
|
|
|
-5
|
%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
DIVISIONAL REVENUES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding
|
|
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Currency
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
8/31/2018
|
|
|
8/31/2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Changes1
|
North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
|
|
$
|
2,555
|
|
|
$
|
2,434
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
|
1,299
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
-4
|
%
|
|
|
-4
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
4,145
|
|
|
|
3,924
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Europe, Middle East & Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
|
|
|
1,642
|
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
2,607
|
|
|
|
2,344
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Greater China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
Asia Pacific & Latin America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
|
827
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
-7
|
%
|
|
|
-1
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Global Brand Divisions2
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
-20
|
%
|
|
|
-27
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
|
|
|
|
9,417
|
|
|
|
8,585
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Converse
|
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Corporate3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES
|
|
|
$
|
9,948
|
|
|
$
|
9,070
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
|
|
$
|
6,036
|
|
|
$
|
5,493
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
2,949
|
|
|
|
2,652
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
-1
|
%
|
|
|
-1
|
%
|
Global Brand Divisions2
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
-20
|
%
|
|
|
-27
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES
|
|
|
$
|
9,417
|
|
|
$
|
8,585
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
1 The percent change has been calculated using actual
exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to
enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by
excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency
exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP
financial measure.
2 Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily
attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part
of a geographic operating segment.
3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign
currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by
entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and
Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign
exchange risk management program.
NIKE, Inc.
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
|
|
%
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
8/31/2018
|
|
|
8/31/2017
|
|
|
Change
|
North America
|
|
|
$
|
1,077
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,002
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Europe, Middle East & Africa
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Greater China
|
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
Asia Pacific & Latin America
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
Global Brand Divisions2
|
|
|
|
(818
|
)
|
|
|
|
(675
|
)
|
|
|
-21
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
|
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
|
|
1,432
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Converse
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Corporate3
|
|
|
|
(402
|
)
|
|
|
|
(433
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES
|
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
$
|
1,270
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
1 The Company evaluates performance of individual
operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes
(commonly referred to as "EBIT), which represents net income before
interest expense (income), net and income tax expense.
2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand
creation, operating overhead and product creation and design
expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for
Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand
licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating
segment.
3 Corporate consists largely of unallocated general and
administrative expenses, including expenses associated with
centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related
to the Companys corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance,
benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based
compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses,
including certain hedge gains and losses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006121/en/