Noble Midstream Partners Provides Permian Basin Commercial and Business Development Update

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) ("Noble Midstream or
the "Partnership) today provided a commercial and business development
update for its operations in the Permian Basin in Texas. Highlights
include:
-
Noble Midstream has entered into a letter of intent with Salt Creek
Midstream LLC ("Salt Creek) to form a 50/50 joint venture on a crude
oil pipeline and gathering system in the Delaware Basin
-
The Joint Venture will be underpinned by acreage contributions from
Noble Midstream and Salt Creek of approximately 180,000 dedicated
acres from Noble Energy Inc. ("Noble Energy) and five other Southern
Delaware Basin producers, with a line of sight to additional
dedications totaling approximately 100,000 acres
-
Reached long-term agreement for the Advantage Pipeline system to
service a major producing companys facilities on such customers
Southern Delaware position totaling approximately 20,000 net acres.
First flow is expected to commence in October 2018
-
Noble Midstream connected its first Delaware Basin well for a
third-party producer during September
"Since our IPO, we have continued to expand our Permian service
offerings beyond infield gathering and have materially enhanced our
third-party platform, stated Terry R. Gerhart, Chief Executive Officer
of Noble Midstream. "These opportunities build on our strategy and
provide Noble Midstream additional pathways to our stated goal of 50%
net EBITDA contribution from the Permian by the end of 2020.
Delaware Basin Pipeline Opportunity with Salt
Creek Midstream
Noble Midstream announced a letter of intent with Salt Creek to partner
on the construction of a 200 thousand barrel of oil per day newbuild
pipeline system in the Delaware Basin. The 95-mile, 20-inch diameter
pipeline system will originate in Pecos County, Texas, with additional
connections in Reeves County and Wink County, Texas. The project
footprint will be served by a combination of in-field crude gathering
lines and a trunkline to Wink Hub. The Partnership anticipates the
execution of definitive agreements and closing of the transaction to
occur in the fourth quarter of 2018.
At closing, the project would be underpinned by approximately 180,000
dedicated acres and nearly 100 miles of pipeline in Pecos, Reeves, Ward
and Winkler Counties. This includes an in-basin oil transportation
dedication of the southern portion of Noble Energys Reeves County
position totaling approximately 70,000 acres. Noble Midstream will
continue to provide oil gathering services for Noble Energys Permian
development in the Blanco River DevCo and the northern Reeves County
acreage position remains dedicated to the Advantage Pipeline system for
in-basin oil transportation through the Trinity River DevCo.
"We are excited to partner with Salt Creek on the formation of this
joint venture and look forward to bringing both our commercial and
operations expertise to the table, stated Terry R. Gerhart, Chief
Executive Officer of Noble Midstream. "The pipeline system will provide
critical downstream connectivity and enhanced market optionality for
producers in the Southern Delaware Basin.
Salt Creek CEO Zach Lee added, "We are excited to be working in
partnership with the Noble Midstream team in the Southern Reeves area.
We have known and respected the Noble Midstream team for some time and
look forward to building a world class crude oil business with them as a
partner in the Delaware Basin.
Salt Creek has commenced construction of the pipeline, with an expected
operational date in the second quarter of 2019. The project provides
access to 200,000 barrels of new crude oil storage, with expansion
potential to 300,000 barrels. The five-year net capital investment for
Noble Midstream is anticipated to total approximately $60 to $80
million. The investment is supported by an average customer acreage
dedication term of approximately 15 years.
Third-party Permian Gathering in Blanco River
Noble Midstream commenced gathering on an initial well for a third-party
Delaware Basin producer in September. The customer development plan
spans across approximately 13,000 dedicated acres in Reeves County, with
additional activity on the acreage anticipated in 2019. Oil, gas, and
produced water gathering services are being provided through the Blanco
River development company.
Updated Investor Supplement
A new investor supplement is currently available on the Investors page
of Noble Midstream s website,
www.nblmidstream.com.
About Noble Midstream
Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed
by Noble Energy, to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream
infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil,
natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in
Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please
visit www.nblmidstream.com.
About Salt Creek Midstream, LLC
Formed in 2017, Houston-headquartered Salt Creek Midstream, LLC is a
joint venture of ARM Energy Holdings, LLC and Ares Management, L.P. Salt
Creek is a full service midstream provider in the Delaware Basin,
offering gas and crude gathering, compression, cryogenic processing and
treating services, as well as water gathering and disposal services.
Salt Creek currently spans over 350,000 acres in gas dedications and
approximately 300,000 acres in crude across Culberson, Reeves, Ward,
Winkler, Lea, Pecos, and Eddy Counties within the Delaware Basin.
