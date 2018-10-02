Noble Midstream Partners Provides Permian Basin Commercial and Business Development Update

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) ("Noble Midstream or the "Partnership) today provided a commercial and business development update for its operations in the Permian Basin in Texas. Highlights include:

Noble Midstream has entered into a letter of intent with Salt Creek Midstream LLC ("Salt Creek) to form a 50/50 joint venture on a crude oil pipeline and gathering system in the Delaware Basin

The Joint Venture will be underpinned by acreage contributions from Noble Midstream and Salt Creek of approximately 180,000 dedicated acres from Noble Energy Inc. ("Noble Energy) and five other Southern Delaware Basin producers, with a line of sight to additional dedications totaling approximately 100,000 acres

Reached long-term agreement for the Advantage Pipeline system to service a major producing companys facilities on such customers Southern Delaware position totaling approximately 20,000 net acres. First flow is expected to commence in October 2018

Noble Midstream connected its first Delaware Basin well for a third-party producer during September

"Since our IPO, we have continued to expand our Permian service offerings beyond infield gathering and have materially enhanced our third-party platform, stated Terry R. Gerhart, Chief Executive Officer of Noble Midstream. "These opportunities build on our strategy and provide Noble Midstream additional pathways to our stated goal of 50% net EBITDA contribution from the Permian by the end of 2020.

Delaware Basin Pipeline Opportunity with Salt Creek Midstream

Noble Midstream announced a letter of intent with Salt Creek to partner on the construction of a 200 thousand barrel of oil per day newbuild pipeline system in the Delaware Basin. The 95-mile, 20-inch diameter pipeline system will originate in Pecos County, Texas, with additional connections in Reeves County and Wink County, Texas. The project footprint will be served by a combination of in-field crude gathering lines and a trunkline to Wink Hub. The Partnership anticipates the execution of definitive agreements and closing of the transaction to occur in the fourth quarter of 2018.

At closing, the project would be underpinned by approximately 180,000 dedicated acres and nearly 100 miles of pipeline in Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Winkler Counties. This includes an in-basin oil transportation dedication of the southern portion of Noble Energys Reeves County position totaling approximately 70,000 acres. Noble Midstream will continue to provide oil gathering services for Noble Energys Permian development in the Blanco River DevCo and the northern Reeves County acreage position remains dedicated to the Advantage Pipeline system for in-basin oil transportation through the Trinity River DevCo.

"We are excited to partner with Salt Creek on the formation of this joint venture and look forward to bringing both our commercial and operations expertise to the table, stated Terry R. Gerhart, Chief Executive Officer of Noble Midstream. "The pipeline system will provide critical downstream connectivity and enhanced market optionality for producers in the Southern Delaware Basin.

Salt Creek CEO Zach Lee added, "We are excited to be working in partnership with the Noble Midstream team in the Southern Reeves area. We have known and respected the Noble Midstream team for some time and look forward to building a world class crude oil business with them as a partner in the Delaware Basin.

Salt Creek has commenced construction of the pipeline, with an expected operational date in the second quarter of 2019. The project provides access to 200,000 barrels of new crude oil storage, with expansion potential to 300,000 barrels. The five-year net capital investment for Noble Midstream is anticipated to total approximately $60 to $80 million. The investment is supported by an average customer acreage dedication term of approximately 15 years.

Third-party Permian Gathering in Blanco River

Noble Midstream commenced gathering on an initial well for a third-party Delaware Basin producer in September. The customer development plan spans across approximately 13,000 dedicated acres in Reeves County, with additional activity on the acreage anticipated in 2019. Oil, gas, and produced water gathering services are being provided through the Blanco River development company.

Updated Investor Supplement

A new investor supplement is currently available on the Investors page of Noble Midstream s website, www.nblmidstream.com.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy, to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

About Salt Creek Midstream, LLC

Formed in 2017, Houston-headquartered Salt Creek Midstream, LLC is a joint venture of ARM Energy Holdings, LLC and Ares Management, L.P. Salt Creek is a full service midstream provider in the Delaware Basin, offering gas and crude gathering, compression, cryogenic processing and treating services, as well as water gathering and disposal services. Salt Creek currently spans over 350,000 acres in gas dedications and approximately 300,000 acres in crude across Culberson, Reeves, Ward, Winkler, Lea, Pecos, and Eddy Counties within the Delaware Basin.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Words such as "anticipates, "believes, "expects, "intends, "will, "should, "may, "estimates, and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Partnerships current views about future events. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, without limitation, our customers ability to meet their drilling and development plans, changes in general economic conditions, competitive conditions in the Partnerships industry, actions taken by third-party operators, gatherers, processors and transporters, the demand for crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing services, the Partnerships ability to successfully implement its business plan, the Partnerships ability to complete internal growth projects on time and on budget, the price and availability of debt and equity financing, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, and other risks inherent in the Partnerships business, including those described under "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Statements in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are also available from the Partnerships office or website, www.nblmidstream.com. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Noble Midstream does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances, managements estimates, or opinions change.

