finanzen.net
13.03.2020 12:39

Noble Midstream Partners Reduces Expected 2020 Capital by $75 Million

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (Noble Midstream or the Partnership) announced that the Partnership has reduced its 2020 organic capital guidance to a range of $120 to $150 million to reflect updated producer forecasts in the DJ and Delaware basins.

With increasing capital efficiency and a 2020 organic capital program focused mainly on well connections, Noble Midstream anticipates the additional capital savings will essentially offset the cash flow loss from reduced activity. Noble Midstream will continue to communicate with its customer base and is well positioned to further adjust its capital program. Noble Midstream will update detailed guidance for 2020 in association with its first quarter conference call.

"Following recent volatility and announced changes to customer activity plans, Noble Midstream has reduced its expected organic capital spend. We are also nearing full service on several pipeline investments, which are expected to contribute meaningfully to our 2020 EBITDA. Noble Midstream will prioritize free cash flow1 and protect our balance sheet in the current market environment, stated Brent Smolik, Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner of Noble Midstream.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

  1. Free Cash Flow is defined as adjusted Net EBITDA less Maintenance, Growth Capital and Equity Investments.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Words such as "anticipates, "believes, "expects, "intends, "will, "should, "may, "estimates, and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Partnerships current views about future events. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, you should refer to those described under "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Statements in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are also available from the Partnerships office or website, www.nblmidstream.com. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Noble Midstream does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances, managements estimates, or opinions change.

Nachrichten zu Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.02.20
Februar 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.02.20
Ausblick: Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Ausblick: Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units News

29.02.20Februar 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie
13.02.20Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Weitere Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units News
Werbung

Inside

Chapeau, Madame Lagarde: Die EZB lieferte nicht, was der Markt wollte, sondern das Richtige
EUR/USD  Neue Aufwärtswelle?
Events von Solidvest / DJE Vermögensverwaltung
Vontobel: Video: Adidas wieder in Startposition?
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Rheinmetall mit Rekord und Aktienkursverlusten
SOCIETE GENERALE: Rabenschwarzer Donnerstag!
DZ BANK - Überverkaufter Markt weckt Kaufinteresse
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Noble Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Im Weltuntergangsszenario fällt der Dax noch viel weiter
Der schlimmste Börsentag seit 1987
Widersprüchliche Urteile zum Mietendeckel
Mit einem Satz stößt Lagarde die Märkte in eine Krise
Lagarde hat nicht die Überzeugungskraft die noch Draghi hatte

News von

DAX: Europas Börsen mit erneutem Erholungsversuch
Allianz-Aktie im Crash-Modus: Nix wie raus oder gerade jetzt kaufen?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erste Bodenbildung bei 8150 / 9000
Corona-Krise: Auch Selbständige haben Anspruch auf Entschädigung
DAX mit zweitgrößtem Tagesverlust seiner Geschichte - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

Corona-Krise: DAX stabilisiert sich -- Wirecard: Kein Korrekturbedarf für Bilanzen -- United Internet zieht Aktien ein -- Slack erfüllt Erwartungen nur teils -- Boeing, Fraport, Bitcoin & Co. im Fokus

JENOPTIK übernimmt japanische Tochterfirma komplett. Cloud-Geschäft gibt Oracle Umsatzschub. Broadcom kassiert Umsatzausblick ein. Deutsche Börse entscheidet: Kein Leerverkaufsverbot. RTL Group mit Rekordumsatz - Corona-Folgen noch nicht absehbar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:31 Uhr
Corona-Krise: DAX stabilisiert sich -- Wirecard: Kein Korrekturbedarf für Bilanzen -- United Internet zieht Aktien ein -- Slack erfüllt Erwartungen nur teils -- Boeing, Fraport, Bitcoin & Co. im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:21 Uhr
Slack-Aktie vorbörslich im Sinkflug: Slack überzeugt mit mehr Umsatz - Prognose enttäuscht
Aktie im Fokus
12:23 Uhr
Analyst: Anleger sollten durchatmen - und Apple-Aktien kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750