Noble Midstream Secures Preferred Investment from Global Infrastructure Partners Capital Solutions Fund for EPIC Crude Pipeline

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (the "Partnership or
"Noble Midstream) today announced it has secured a $200 million equity
commitment ("Preferred Equity) from Global Infrastructure Partners
Capital Solutions Fund ("GIP) to fund capital contributions to Dos Rios
Crude Intermediate LLC, a newly-formed subsidiary holding Noble
Midstreams 30% equity interest in the EPIC Crude Pipeline. Of the $200
million total commitment, $100 million will be funded during the first
quarter of 2019, with the remaining $100 million available for a
one-year period, subject to certain conditions precedent. The Preferred
Equity is perpetual and has a 6.5% annual dividend rate, payable
quarterly in cash, with the ability to defer payment during the first
two years following the closing. In addition, Noble Midstream can redeem
the Preferred Equity in whole or in part at any time for cash at a
predetermined redemption price. GIP can request redemption of the
Preferred Equity following the later of the sixth anniversary of the
Preferred Equity closing or the fifth anniversary of the EPIC Crude
Pipeline completion date at a pre-determined base return. Proceeds from
the Preferred Equity will be used to repay a portion of outstanding
borrowings under the Partnerships revolving credit facility, which were
drawn to fund the Partnerships exercise of its option to invest in the
EPIC Crude Pipeline.
Commenting on the announcement, John Bookout, Chief Financial Officer,
said, "We look forward to having GIP as our partner given their
extensive energy investing track record and believe this transaction is
a further endorsement of our investment in the EPIC Crude Pipeline. This
Preferred Equity provides an attractive funding source for the
Partnership, allowing us to maintain a prudent balance sheet without
issuing common equity as the EPIC Crude Pipeline progresses. We are
excited to capitalize on the growing demand for crude oil takeaway and
export capability from the Permian Basin and look forward to adding a
high-quality source of cash flow to our portfolio. The EPIC Crude
Pipeline, together with our other recently announced joint ventures, is
a crucial piece in building a leading Permian Basin midstream platform
and delivering long-term value for our unitholders.
The 30-inch EPIC Crude Pipeline is being designed with an initial
capacity of 590 MBbl/d from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford to the Gulf
Coast. With the installation of additional pumps and storage, EPIC can
increase the 30-inch capacity to approximately 900 MBbl/d. Interim
service remains on track for startup in the third quarter of 2019 and
permanent service is anticipated in January of 2020.
Barclays Capital Inc. acted as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins
L.L.P. served as legal counsel to Noble Midstream. Bracewell LLP
represented GIP.
About Noble Midstream
Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed
by Noble Energy, Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic
midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides
crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ
Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information,
please visit www.nblmidstream.com.
About Global Infrastructure Partners
Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure
fund manager that invests in the equity and credit of infrastructure
assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in OECD and select
emerging market countries in single assets and portfolios of assets and
companies in power and utilities, natural resources infrastructure, air
transport infrastructure, seaports, freight railroad, water distribution
and treatment and waste management. GIP has offices in New York, London
and Mumbai, with an affiliate in Sydney and portfolio company operations
headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.
About EPIC Pipeline
EPIC was formed in 2017 to build, own, and operate midstream
infrastructure in both the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins. EPICs first
two projects, the EPIC Crude Pipeline and the EPIC NGL Pipeline, will
transport crude and NGL across Texas for delivery into the Corpus
Christi market. The EPIC Pipelines are backed by capital commitments
from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P.
(NYSE: ARES). For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.
