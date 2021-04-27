  • Suche
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for Children and Adolescents on Intensive Insulin Therapy

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), is pleased to announce the DexCom G6 CGM System is now covered by the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program for people living with diabetes who are between 2 and 19 years old and require intensive insulin therapy. This expanded coverage will give more First Nations and Inuit children and adolescents access to this standard of care, potentially helping them to have more control over a life-long chronic illness.

"Indigenous, First Nations and Inuit communities are disproportionately impacted by diabetes, yet Ive seen how greater access to CGM for this population can mean better glucose control, which leads to improved health outcomes and reduced risk of developing diabetes-related complications, said Dr. Jeff Winterstein, an Edmonton-based internal medicine specialist who works with many NIHB patients who live with diabetes. "Furthermore, CGM can help to bridge the distance between remote communities and care providers. The Dexcom CLARITY software and app allows me to remotely see a patients glucose data and trends over time so I can make the appropriate adjustments and treatment decisions.

Dexcom CGM use is proven to improve glycemic control1,2 and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications compared to fingerstick monitoring.3 As part of the NIHB coverage program, clients ages 2 - 19 can obtain their Dexcom G6 CGM supplies directly from their local pharmacy.

"Expanded access to CGM for clients enrolled in NIHB is an important step forward in creating a more equitable healthcare system across the country, says Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. "Not only does CGM positively impact the health of the client, but it can also support families managing diabetes as well as parents can have more peace of mind monitoring their childs levels from a distance.

The Dexcom G6 CGM System includes a small, wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin; a transmitter to continuously and wirelessly send glucose levels to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for fingersticks or scanning.

With real-time alerts, including a predictive Urgent Low Soon alert, the Dexcom G6 can warn the user in advance of hypoglycemia  allowing time to take appropriate action before it happens  day or night. When using the Dexcom Follow App, parents can also access their child's glucose levels remotely and be alerted if they are going out of target glucose range.

For more information about the coverage criteria for Non-Insured Health Benefits clients, please visit www.dexcom.com/en-CA/public-coverage.

To search the online NIHB Drug Benefit List for Dexcom G6 coverage details, go to https://nihb.express-scripts.ca/NIHBProvider/benefits/pharmacy?page=drugbenefit-grid&benefit=pharmacy

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

 If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.
* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/compatibility
 Following requires the Dexcom Follow App and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 App or Receiver before making treatment decisions.

Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.

