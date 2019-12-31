finanzen.net
+++ Damit Sie immer gut aufgestellt sind - jetzt über nachhaltige Geldanlagen informieren! +++
01.06.2020 22:30

Nordson Corporation Acquires Fluortek, Inc., Expanding Medical Tubing Offerings for Complex Medical Devices

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) has acquired Fluortek, Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania based precision plastic extrusion manufacturer that provides custom dimensioned tubing to the medical device industry.

"As Nordson MEDICAL continues to expand its differentiated product offerings, the acquisition of Fluortek enhances our ability to deliver critical components that enable our customers most complex medical device innovations. This offering further supports Nordson MEDICALs position as a leading full-service solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEMs across the interventional, minimally invasive and surgical medical device landscape, said Jeffrey Pembroke, Executive Vice President, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions.

Fluortek will become part of the Nordson MEDICAL product line within Nordsons Advanced Technology Solutions segment. This acquisition builds on the companys strategic objective to grow Nordson MEDICALs product offerings serving the medical device market.

"We are excited to welcome the Fluortek employees to the Nordson MEDICAL family, continued Pembroke. "We look forward to integrating their precision extrusion expertise and enhancing our advanced components portfolio.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

Nachrichten zu Nordson Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.05.20
Ausblick: Nordson gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
13.05.20
Industriekonzern Nordson kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
10.03.20
Nordson schüttet Dividende für das zweite Quartal aus (MyDividends)
21.02.20
Nordson gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
18.02.20
Ausblick: Nordson mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.02.20
Industriekonzern Nordson gibt Dividende für das zweite Quartal bekannt (MyDividends)
07.01.20
Aktionäre von Nordson erhalten vierteljährliche Dividende (MyDividends)
11.12.19
Nordson kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nordson News
RSS Feed
Nordson zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nordson Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.01.2019Nordson OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
09.01.2018Nordson Mkt PerformBarrington Research
15.12.2017Nordson HoldGabelli & Co
23.08.2017Nordson BuyGabelli & Co
22.02.2017Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
08.01.2019Nordson OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
23.08.2017Nordson BuyGabelli & Co
22.02.2017Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
16.12.2016Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
10.06.2016Nordson BuyGabelli & Co
09.01.2018Nordson Mkt PerformBarrington Research
15.12.2017Nordson HoldGabelli & Co
25.05.2016Nordson Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
24.02.2016Nordson Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2015Nordson Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nordson Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nordson News

13.05.20Industriekonzern Nordson kündigt Dividende an
19.05.20Ausblick: Nordson gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
11.05.20Nordson Displays Bright Prospects Despite Persistent Risks
13.05.20Analysts Estimate Nordson (NDSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
20.05.20Nordson (NDSN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
21.05.20Nordson (NDSN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates. Withdraws View
21.05.20Nordson Corp (NDSN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Nordson News
Werbung

Trading-News

Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
DZ BANK - Visa: Corona beschleunigt Trend zum digitalen Portemonnaie
Podcast mit Dr. Rittweger: Was bringt die digitale Krankenversicherung?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vom Tageshoch abwärts
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Zahl der 22. Woche: 17.000  (pro Minute)
Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nordson-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nordson Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Italiens Sparer bekommen Renditen, von denen die Deutschen nur träumen können
So profitieren Sie vom Immobilienboom  auch ohne Eigentum
Mit diesen sechs Tipps hat jeder Erfolg auf Instagram
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- TOTAL erwartet Einnahmeausfälle von 12 Milliarden Dollar -BaFin prüft Aktienkäufe von Wirecard-CEO -- JDE-Börsengang erforlgreich -- VW, Lufthansa, TUI im Fokus

Total erwartet hohe Einnahmeausfälle. Richterin lässt Klage gegen Deutsche Bank und andere im Devisenskandal zu. BASF begibt Anleihen über 2 Milliarden Euro. Twitter versieht weiteren Trump-Tweet mit Warnhinweis. VW und Ford vertiefen globale Zusammenarbeit. Airbus-Aktie: S&P senkt Airbus-Rating auf A von A+; Ausblick negativ. HELLA im Fokus: Hoffen auf den Elektro-Boom.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.05.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- TOTAL erwartet Einnahmeausfälle von 12 Milliarden Dollar -BaFin prüft Aktienkäufe von Wirecard-CEO -- JDE-Börsengang erforlgreich -- VW, Lufthansa, TUI im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
Lufthansa-Aktie: Lufthansa-Aufsichtsrat nimmt Auflagen für Staatshilfen an
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Zynga-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Zynga kauft Rivalen Peak für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
ITM Power plcA0B57L
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11