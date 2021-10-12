  • Suche
12.10.2021 22:30

Nordson Corporation Names Jennifer McDonough as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) today announced that Jennifer L. McDonough has been named Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective November 1, 2021. Reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan, she will lead the companys global legal function in corporate development, corporate governance, ethics and compliance, intellectual property and other general corporate legal matters.

Ms. McDonough brings over 20 years of experience advising companies on wide-ranging, critical corporate initiatives. Currently, she is the vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary at PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), a Fortune 500 utility. In this role she is responsible for the delivery of extensive legal counsel and services in the areas of general corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, corporate venture capital and investment transactions, securities and finance, and more. Previously, she served as general counsel at REX Energy Corporation and assistant general counsel at Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT). She began her career with the international law firm Morgan, Lewis and Bockius LLP.

"We are pleased to welcome Jen to the team, as she brings extensive general counsel experience within public companies. Her holistic strategic view of how the legal function can support the companys strategic development and execution makes her an excellent addition to Nordson as we make progress on the Ascend strategy, said Sundaram Nagarajan.

"This is an important chapter in Nordsons history. I am excited to partner with Naga and the leadership team as we deploy the NBS Next growth framework, pursue acquisitions, and continue to further develop our winning teams, said Ms. McDonough.

Ms. McDonough earned her Juris Doctor from Duquesne University School of Law and her Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She is the vice-chair of the board of directors for the Easterseals Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Companys direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

