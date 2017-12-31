20.08.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. For the quarter ended July 31, 2018, sales were $581 million, a 1 percent decrease compared to the prior years third quarter. This change in sales included a decrease of approximately 3 percent in organic volume, growth related to the first year effect of acquisitions of approximately 1 percent, and an increase related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior years third quarter of 1 percent. The prior years third quarter sales benefitted from strong organic sales growth in all segments.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, reported operating profit was $136 million, net income was $95 million, and GAAP diluted earnings were $1.61 per share. Free cash flow before dividends was $118 million in the quarter, reflecting strong cash conversion of 124 percent of net income. Prior year third quarter sales, operating profit, net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $589 million, $153 million, $101 million and $1.74, respectively. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share and calculations for EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow before dividends, and adjusted free cash flow before dividends are included in the attached financial exhibits.

Commenting on the third quarter fiscal year 2018 performance, Michael F. Hilton, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Nordson delivered solid results despite challenging comparisons to our prior years third quarter, where total company organic sales growth was 11 percent. Our commitment to delivering the best technology solutions while employing continuous improvement initiatives drove bottom line performance, generating operating margin of 23 percent and $118 million of free cash flow before dividends. Our base business is strong, and we remain focused on bringing value to our customers and the diverse end markets we serve.

The current quarters results include a non-recurring restructuring charge of approximately $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Additionally, discrete tax benefits of approximately $2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, were recognized in the quarter.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Adhesive Dispensing Systems sales increased 5 percent compared to the prior years third quarter, inclusive of 3 percent organic volume growth and a 2 percent increase related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. Reported operating margin in the segment was 28 percent, or 29 percent on an adjusted basis to exclude non-recurring restructuring charges of $1 million related to a previously announced U.S. facility consolidation.

Advanced Technology Systems sales decreased 8 percent compared to the prior years third quarter, including an 11 percent decrease in organic volume, a 2 percent increase related to the first year effect of acquisitions, and a 1 percent increase related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. The third quarters acquisitive growth includes the fiscal 2018 acquisition of Sonoscan. The third quarter of fiscal year 2017 benefitted from strong electronics end market demand driving 18 percent organic sales growth for this segment. Reported operating margin in the segment was 25 percent in the current quarter.

Industrial Coating Systems sales increased 6 percent compared to the prior years third quarter, including approximately 6 percent organic growth and a less than 1 percent increase from the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. Compared to the prior years third quarter, reported operating margin in the segment improved 160 basis points to 22 percent.

Detailed results by operating segment and geography are included in the attached financial exhibits.

Backlog

Backlog for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 was approximately $428 million, an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period a year ago, inclusive of 15 percent organic growth and 1 percent growth due to acquisitions. Backlog amounts are calculated at July 31, 2018 exchange rates and include acquisitions that closed prior to the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, sales are expected to be in the range of flat to down 4 percent compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. This outlook includes a range for organic volume to be up 1 percent to down 3 percent, 1 percent growth from the first year effect of acquisitions, and an unfavorable currency translation effect of 2 percent based on the current exchange rate environment as compared to the prior year. At the midpoint of this outlook, operating margin is expected to be approximately 22 percent. GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.54, with an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 25 percent. At the midpoint of the guidance, EBITDA and EBITDA margin are expected to be $149 million and 26 percent, respectively.

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, our guidance reflects our current backlog, where organic volume is driven primarily by strength in adhesive and medical product lines, offset primarily by lower demand for Advanced Technology dispense product lines serving electronics end markets and automotive cold materials product lines, said Hilton. "At the midpoint of our guidance, we expect to generate total company organic sales growth of 2 percent on a full year basis for fiscal 2018. On top of 8 percent organic growth in fiscal 2017 and 7 percent organic growth in fiscal 2016, delivering organic growth again this year highlights the attractiveness of the end markets we serve and our ability to continue to meet our customers expectations. We remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders, driving bottom line results through continuous improvement initiatives utilizing the Nordson Business System, and providing superior customer service.

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during a conference call Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time which can be accessed at www.nordson.com/investors. For persons unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 14 days after the event. Information about Nordsons investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at (440) 414-5639 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

Except for historical information and comparisons contained herein, statements included in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, as discussed in the companys filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

 

NORDSON CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts)
 
THIRD QUARTER PERIOD
Period Ending July 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
     

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

  Third Quarter Year-to-Date
2018 2017 2018 2017
 
Net sales $ 581,243 $ 589,438 $ 1,685,373 $ 1,493,044
Cost of sales 260,847 263,173 757,146 666,130
Selling & administrative expenses   184,820     172,799     548,223     494,000  
 
Operating profit 135,576 153,466 380,004 332,914
 
Interest expense - net (13,409 ) (11,038 ) (36,345 ) (24,041 )
Other income (expense) - net   528     27     673     (1,452 )
 
Income before income taxes 122,695 142,455 344,332 307,421
Income taxes   27,811     40,999     53,658     91,454  
 
Net Income $ 94,884   $ 101,456   $ 290,674   $ 215,967  
 
 
Return on sales 16 % 17 % 17 % 14 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 39 % 28 % 30 % 45 %
 
                 
 

Average common shares outstanding (000's)

58,053 57,594 57,931 57,495

 

Average common shares and common share equivalents (000's)

58,912 58,259 58,910 58,171
 
Per share:
 
Basic earnings $ 1.63 $ 1.76 $ 5.02 $ 3.76
Diluted earnings $ 1.61 $ 1.74 $ 4.93 $ 3.71
 
Dividends paid $ .30 $ .27 $ .90 $ .81
 
Total dividends $ 17,412 $ 15,550 $ 52,109 $ 46,549
 
   

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

July 31 October 31
2018 2017
 
Cash and marketable securities $ 266,802 $ 90,383
Receivables 507,681 505,087
Inventories 271,360 264,266
Other current assets   31,978   28,636
Total current assets 1,077,821 888,372
 
Property, plant & equipment - net 356,777 346,411
Other assets   2,172,794   2,179,756
$ 3,607,392 $ 3,414,539
 
Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 33,729 $ 326,587
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   307,375   321,159
Total current liabilities 341,104 647,746
 
Long-term debt 1,521,393 1,256,397
Other liabilities 321,979 354,903
Total shareholders' equity   1,422,916   1,155,493
$ 3,607,392 $ 3,414,539
 
         
 
Other information:
 
 
Employees 7,543 7,532
 
Common shares outstanding (000's) 58,149 57,715
 

 

NORDSON CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands)

 

THIRD QUARTER PERIOD

Period Ending July 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

                   

 

Third Quarter % Growth over 2017 Year-to-Date % Growth over 2017

SALES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

2018 2017 Volume Currency Total 2018 2017 Volume Currency Total
 
 
Adhesive dispensing systems $ 244,728 $ 233,367 3.4 % 1.5 % 4.9 % $ 704,367 $ 668,146 0.8 % 4.6 % 5.4 %
Advanced technology systems 266,595 290,406 -8.9 % 0.7 % -8.2 % 789,135 645,907 20.0 % 2.2 % 22.2 %
Industrial coating systems   69,920     65,665   5.7 % 0.8 % 6.5 %   191,871     178,991   4.5 % 2.7 % 7.2 %
 
Total sales by business segment $ 581,243   $ 589,438   -2.4 % 1.0 % -1.4 % $ 1,685,373   $ 1,493,044   9.6 % 3.3 % 12.9 %
 
Third Quarter Year-to-Date

OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

2018 2017 2018 2017
 
Adhesive dispensing systems $ 68,490 $ 66,451 $ 191,319 $ 185,226
Advanced technology systems 67,158 87,385 192,732 168,054
Industrial coating systems 15,179 13,192 36,911 30,529
Corporate   (15,251 )   (13,562 )   (40,958 )   (50,895 )
 
Total operating profit by business segment $ 135,576   $ 153,466   $ 380,004   $ 332,914  
 
Third Quarter % Growth over 2017 Year-to-Date % Growth over 2017

SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

2018 2017 Volume Currency Total 2018 2017 Volume Currency Total
 
United States $ 191,512 $ 182,953 4.7 % - 4.7 % $ 536,164 $ 464,569 15.4 % - 15.4 %
Americas 38,911 41,604 -4.1 % -2.4 % -6.5 % 112,149 107,971 3.8 % 0.1 % 3.9 %
Europe 150,710 133,846 9.4 % 3.2 % 12.6 % 447,384 381,473 8.2 % 9.1 % 17.3 %
Japan 28,367 41,472 -32.5 % 0.9 % -31.6 % 127,266 96,504 29.7 % 2.2 % 31.9 %
Asia Pacific   171,743     189,563   -10.8 % 1.4 % -9.4 %   462,410     442,527   1.6 % 2.9 % 4.5 %
 
Total Sales by Geographic Region $ 581,243   $ 589,438   -2.4 % 1.0 % -1.4 % $ 1,685,373   $ 1,493,044   9.6 % 3.3 % 12.9 %
 

 

NORDSON CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts)

 

THIRD QUARTER PERIOD

Period Ending July 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

       
EBITDA Third Quarter Year-to-Date
2018 2017 2018 2017
 
Net income $ 94,884 $ 101,456 $ 290,674 $ 215,967
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization expense 27,321 25,954 81,037 65,366
Interest expense, net 13,409 11,038 36,345 24,041
Income taxes   27,811   40,999   53,658   91,454
EBITDA $ 163,425 $ 179,447 $ 461,714 $ 396,828
Adjustments:
Acquisition costs and adjustments (1)   -   2,252   3,484   17,898
EBITDA As Adjusted $ 163,425 $ 181,699 $ 465,198 $ 414,726
 
EBITDA per diluted share $ 2.77 $ 3.08 $ 7.84 $ 6.82
EBITDA As Adjusted per diluted share $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 7.90 $ 7.13

(1) Represents costs and adjustments associated with our 2018 and 2017 acquisitions, including accounting adjustments to inventory that were charged to cost of sales when the inventory was sold; and transaction-related costs comprising of acquisition fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred.

 

EBITDA and EBITDA per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and EBITDA As Adjusted is defined as EBITDA plus certain acquisition costs and adjustments. EBITDA per diluted share is defined as EBITDA divided by the Company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding. EBITDA As Adjusted per diluted share is defined as EBITDA As Adjusted divided by the Company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

 

  Third Quarter   Year-to-Date
2018   2017 2018   2017
 
Diluted EPS as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 1.61 $ 1.74 $ 4.93 $ 3.71
 
Short-term inventory purchase accounting adjustments - 0.02 0.04 0.05
Acquisition costs - 0.01 - 0.17
Severance and restructuring 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.02
U.S. Tax Reform discrete item - - (0.37 ) -
Other discrete tax items   (0.03 )   -   (0.15 )   0.04
 
Diluted EPS as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.60   $ 1.78 $ 4.50   $ 3.99

Adjusted EPS is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that EPS as adjusted to exclude the items in the table above assist in understanding the results of Nordson Corporation. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

 

     
Free Cash Flow Before Dividends Third Quarter Year-to-Date
2018 2017 2018   2017
 
Net income $ 94,884 $ 101,456 $ 290,674 $ 215,967
Depreciation and amortization 27,321 25,954 81,037 65,366
Other non-cash charges 3,934 (8,592 ) (29,269 ) 3,041
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   4,477     (41,299 )   485     (62,583 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 130,616 77,519 342,927 221,791
 
Additions to property, plant and equipment (12,923 ) (22,295 ) (45,972 ) (49,324 )
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment   64     308     299     3,906  
 
Free cash flow before dividends $ 117,757   $ 55,532   $ 297,254   $ 176,373  
 
Adjustments:
Acquisition costs and adjustments, net of tax(1)   -     1,597     2,630     12,564  
Free cash flow before dividends, adjusted $ 117,757   $ 57,129   $ 299,884   $ 188,937  

(1) Represents costs and adjustments associated with our 2018 and 2017 acquisitions, including accounting adjustments to inventory that were charged to cost of sales when the inventory was sold; and transaction-related costs comprising of acquisition fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred.

 

Free cash flow before dividends, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchased property, plant and equipment and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment. It is a financial measure used by management to assess its ability to generate cash in excess of its operating needs. Therefore, the Company believes this financial measure provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculations of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Nordson Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23:03 Uhr
Nordson shares fall as revenue, outlook miss Street view (Market Watch)
13.08.18
Nordson erhöht die Dividende das 55. Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)
10.08.18
Nordson boosts dividend by 17% (Market Watch)
13.07.18
Nordson Rolls Out JetStream Automated Cartridge Dispenser (Zacks)
20.06.18
Why Is Nordson (NDSN) Down 6.2% Since Its Last Earnings Report? (Zacks)
12.06.18
Aktionäre von Nordson erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
23.05.18
Nordson (NDSN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
22.05.18
Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nordson News
RSS Feed
Nordson zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nordson Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2018Nordson Mkt PerformBarrington Research
15.12.2017Nordson HoldGabelli & Co
23.08.2017Nordson BuyGabelli & Co
22.02.2017Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
16.12.2016Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
23.08.2017Nordson BuyGabelli & Co
22.02.2017Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
16.12.2016Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
10.06.2016Nordson BuyGabelli & Co
25.05.2016Nordson OutperformBarrington Research
09.01.2018Nordson Mkt PerformBarrington Research
15.12.2017Nordson HoldGabelli & Co
25.05.2016Nordson Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
24.02.2016Nordson Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2015Nordson Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nordson Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nordson News

13.08.18Nordson erhöht die Dividende das 55. Jahr in Folge
10.08.18Nordson boosts dividend by 17%
23:03 UhrNordson shares fall as revenue. outlook miss Street view
Weitere Nordson News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Gold: Erholung steht kurz bevor
Neu an der Börse: Anleger setzen auf diese Tech-Aktie, um den nächsten großen Trend nicht zu verpassen!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Bayer  Langfristiges Verkaufssignal aktiv
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Erholung im MDAX erreicht alte Abrisskante
Scalable Capital: Mehr Risiko bedeutet nicht automatisch mehr Rendite
ING Markets: DAX - 12.300 Punkte im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nordson-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nordson Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Schafft es Venezuela mit einer Kryptowährung aus der Wirtschaftskrise?
Nur ein Problem trübt Griechenlands neue Euphorie
Mit dem Krypto-Trick wagt Venezuela ein Jahrhundert-Experiment
Türkei-Krise weckt böse Erinnerungen an 1997
Jetzt schlägt die EZB-Politik voll auf die Ersparnisse der Deutschen durch

News von

Alibaba-Aktie vor Zahlen: Warum der Titel gefährdet ist
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Dax erzielt den größten Tagesgewinn seit fast vier Wochen
iShares ETF Global Water: Wie Anleger auf den blauen Rohstoff setzen
Goldpreis: So pessimistisch waren die Profis zuletzt im Jahr 2001

News von

Rewe und Aral stellen nach vielen Jahren eine weit verbreitete Zahlungsmethode ein
Superdry-Gründer spendet eine Million Pfund für ein zweites Brexit-Referendum
Warren Buffett setzt jetzt vor allem auf eine Aktie, die er noch vor wenigen Jahren verschmäht hat
Ein DAX-Aufstieg würde Wirecard vor große Herausforderungen stellen, sagt ein Finanzexperte
SpaceX ließ Menschen erstmals ins Innere seiner Kapseln für die Nasa-Astronauten - so sehen sie aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street mit leichten Gewinnen -- Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Linde-Praxair-Deal unter Auflagen genehmigt -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard, Tesla, Nike im Fokus

Analystenempfehlung treibt Nike-Aktie auf Rekordhoch. Sixt-Aktie steigt auf Allzeithoch. FBI will angeblich Facebook zur Entschlüsselung des Messenger zwingen. Pepsi will Sodastream übernehmen. Weidmann sieht EZB auf Kurs zu einer weniger lockeren Geldpolitik. Rocket Internet verliert Finanzchef Peter Kimpel. Venezuela streicht bei Preisen fünf Nullen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street mit leichten Gewinnen -- Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Linde-Praxair-Deal unter Auflagen genehmigt -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard, Tesla, Nike im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Aktie im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Kräftige Kurszielsenkung: JPMorgan rechnet erneut mit Einbruch von Tesla - Aktie stemmt sich dagegen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Netflix Inc.552484
Daimler AG710000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G