Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

Nordson
Corporation
(Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the
third quarter of fiscal year 2018. For the quarter ended July 31, 2018,
sales were $581 million, a 1 percent decrease compared to the prior
years third quarter. This change in sales included a decrease of
approximately 3 percent in organic volume, growth related to the first
year effect of acquisitions of approximately 1 percent, and an increase
related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to
the prior years third quarter of 1 percent. The prior years third
quarter sales benefitted from strong organic sales growth in all
segments.
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, reported operating profit was
$136 million, net income was $95 million, and GAAP diluted earnings were
$1.61 per share. Free cash flow before dividends was $118 million in the
quarter, reflecting strong cash conversion of 124 percent of net income.
Prior year third quarter sales, operating profit, net income and GAAP
diluted earnings per share were $589 million, $153 million, $101 million
and $1.74, respectively. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per
share to adjusted diluted earnings per share and calculations for
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow before dividends, and adjusted
free cash flow before dividends are included in the attached financial
exhibits.
Commenting on the third quarter fiscal year 2018 performance, Michael F.
Hilton, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Nordson
delivered solid results despite challenging comparisons to our prior
years third quarter, where total company organic sales growth was 11
percent. Our commitment to delivering the best technology solutions
while employing continuous improvement initiatives drove bottom line
performance, generating operating margin of 23 percent and $118 million
of free cash flow before dividends. Our base business is strong, and we
remain focused on bringing value to our customers and the diverse end
markets we serve.
The current quarters results include a non-recurring restructuring
charge of approximately $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.
Additionally, discrete tax benefits of approximately $2 million, or
$0.03 per diluted share, were recognized in the quarter.
Third Quarter Segment Results
Adhesive Dispensing Systems sales increased 5 percent compared to the
prior years third quarter, inclusive of 3 percent organic volume growth
and a 2 percent increase related to the favorable effects of currency
translation as compared to the prior year. Reported operating margin in
the segment was 28 percent, or 29 percent on an adjusted basis to
exclude non-recurring restructuring charges of $1 million related to a
previously announced U.S. facility consolidation.
Advanced Technology Systems sales decreased 8 percent compared to the
prior years third quarter, including an 11 percent decrease in organic
volume, a 2 percent increase related to the first year effect of
acquisitions, and a 1 percent increase related to the favorable effects
of currency translation as compared to the prior year. The third
quarters acquisitive growth includes the fiscal 2018 acquisition of
Sonoscan. The third quarter of fiscal year 2017 benefitted from strong
electronics end market demand driving 18 percent organic sales growth
for this segment. Reported operating margin in the segment was 25
percent in the current quarter.
Industrial Coating Systems sales increased 6 percent compared to the
prior years third quarter, including approximately 6 percent organic
growth and a less than 1 percent increase from the favorable effects of
currency translation as compared to the prior year. Compared to the
prior years third quarter, reported operating margin in the segment
improved 160 basis points to 22 percent.
Detailed results by operating segment and geography are included in the
attached financial exhibits.
Backlog
Backlog for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 was approximately $428
million, an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period a year
ago, inclusive of 15 percent organic growth and 1 percent growth due to
acquisitions. Backlog amounts are calculated at July 31, 2018 exchange
rates and include acquisitions that closed prior to the end of the third
quarter of fiscal 2018.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, sales are expected to be in the
range of flat to down 4 percent compared to the fourth quarter a year
ago. This outlook includes a range for organic volume to be up 1 percent
to down 3 percent, 1 percent growth from the first year effect of
acquisitions, and an unfavorable currency translation effect of 2
percent based on the current exchange rate environment as compared to
the prior year. At the midpoint of this outlook, operating margin is
expected to be approximately 22 percent. GAAP diluted earnings per share
are expected to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.54, with an estimated
effective tax rate of approximately 25 percent. At the midpoint of the
guidance, EBITDA and EBITDA margin are expected to be $149 million and
26 percent, respectively.
"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, our guidance reflects our current
backlog, where organic volume is driven primarily by strength in
adhesive and medical product lines, offset primarily by lower demand for
Advanced Technology dispense product lines serving electronics end
markets and automotive cold materials product lines, said Hilton. "At
the midpoint of our guidance, we expect to generate total company
organic sales growth of 2 percent on a full year basis for fiscal 2018.
On top of 8 percent organic growth in fiscal 2017 and 7 percent organic
growth in fiscal 2016, delivering organic growth again this year
highlights the attractiveness of the end markets we serve and our
ability to continue to meet our customers expectations. We remain
focused on delivering value to our shareholders, driving bottom line
results through continuous improvement initiatives utilizing the Nordson
Business System, and providing superior customer service.
Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results
and outlook during a conference call Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 8:30
a.m. eastern time which can be accessed at www.nordson.com/investors.
For persons unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be
available for 14 days after the event. Information about Nordsons
investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara
Mahoney, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
at (440) 414-5639 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.
Except for historical information and comparisons contained herein,
statements included in this release may constitute "forward-looking
statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and
other factors, as discussed in the companys filing with the Securities
and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated
products and systems used for the precision dispensing
of adhesives,
coatings,
sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid
management, test
and inspection, UV
curing and plasma
surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct
global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer
non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging,
nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation,
construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in
1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and
support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com,
@Nordson_Corp,
or www.facebook.com/nordson.
|
|
NORDSON CORPORATION
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts)
|
|
THIRD QUARTER PERIOD
|
Period Ending July 31, 2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
581,243
|
|
|
$
|
589,438
|
|
|
$
|
1,685,373
|
|
|
$
|
1,493,044
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
260,847
|
|
|
|
263,173
|
|
|
|
757,146
|
|
|
|
666,130
|
|
Selling & administrative expenses
|
|
|
184,820
|
|
|
|
172,799
|
|
|
|
548,223
|
|
|
|
494,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
135,576
|
|
|
|
153,466
|
|
|
|
380,004
|
|
|
|
332,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense - net
|
|
|
(13,409
|
)
|
|
|
(11,038
|
)
|
|
|
(36,345
|
)
|
|
|
(24,041
|
)
|
Other income (expense) - net
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
|
(1,452
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
122,695
|
|
|
|
142,455
|
|
|
|
344,332
|
|
|
|
307,421
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
27,811
|
|
|
|
40,999
|
|
|
|
53,658
|
|
|
|
91,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
94,884
|
|
|
$
|
101,456
|
|
|
$
|
290,674
|
|
|
$
|
215,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on sales
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shares outstanding (000's)
|
|
|
58,053
|
|
|
|
57,594
|
|
|
|
57,931
|
|
|
|
57,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shares and common share equivalents (000's)
|
|
|
58,912
|
|
|
|
58,259
|
|
|
|
58,910
|
|
|
|
58,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
$
|
1.76
|
|
|
$
|
5.02
|
|
|
$
|
3.76
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
|
$
|
4.93
|
|
|
$
|
3.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
$
|
.30
|
|
|
$
|
.27
|
|
|
$
|
.90
|
|
|
$
|
.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total dividends
|
|
$
|
17,412
|
|
|
$
|
15,550
|
|
|
$
|
52,109
|
|
|
$
|
46,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
July 31
|
|
October 31
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and marketable securities
|
|
$
|
266,802
|
|
$
|
90,383
|
Receivables
|
|
|
507,681
|
|
|
505,087
|
Inventories
|
|
|
271,360
|
|
|
264,266
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
31,978
|
|
|
28,636
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,077,821
|
|
|
888,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant & equipment - net
|
|
|
356,777
|
|
|
346,411
|
Other assets
|
|
|
2,172,794
|
|
|
2,179,756
|
|
|
$
|
3,607,392
|
|
$
|
3,414,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable and debt due within one year
|
|
$
|
33,729
|
|
$
|
326,587
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
307,375
|
|
|
321,159
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
341,104
|
|
|
647,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,521,393
|
|
|
1,256,397
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
321,979
|
|
|
354,903
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,422,916
|
|
|
1,155,493
|
|
|
$
|
3,607,392
|
|
$
|
3,414,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
7,543
|
|
|
7,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding (000's)
|
|
|
58,149
|
|
|
57,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORDSON CORPORATION
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
THIRD QUARTER PERIOD
|
Period Ending July 31, 2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
% Growth over 2017
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
% Growth over 2017
|
SALES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Volume
|
|
Currency
|
|
Total
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Volume
|
|
Currency
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adhesive dispensing systems
|
|
$
|
244,728
|
|
|
$
|
233,367
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
704,367
|
|
|
$
|
668,146
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
Advanced technology systems
|
|
|
266,595
|
|
|
|
290,406
|
|
|
-8.9
|
%
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
-8.2
|
%
|
|
|
789,135
|
|
|
|
645,907
|
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
Industrial coating systems
|
|
|
69,920
|
|
|
|
65,665
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
191,871
|
|
|
|
178,991
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales by business segment
|
|
$
|
581,243
|
|
|
$
|
589,438
|
|
|
-2.4
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,685,373
|
|
|
$
|
1,493,044
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adhesive dispensing systems
|
|
$
|
68,490
|
|
|
$
|
66,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
191,319
|
|
|
$
|
185,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced technology systems
|
|
|
67,158
|
|
|
|
87,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192,732
|
|
|
|
168,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial coating systems
|
|
|
15,179
|
|
|
|
13,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,911
|
|
|
|
30,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
(15,251
|
)
|
|
|
(13,562
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(40,958
|
)
|
|
|
(50,895
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating profit by business segment
|
|
$
|
135,576
|
|
|
$
|
153,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
380,004
|
|
|
$
|
332,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
% Growth over 2017
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
% Growth over 2017
|
SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Volume
|
|
Currency
|
|
Total
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Volume
|
|
Currency
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
191,512
|
|
|
$
|
182,953
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
-
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
536,164
|
|
|
$
|
464,569
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
-
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
Americas
|
|
|
38,911
|
|
|
|
41,604
|
|
|
-4.1
|
%
|
|
-2.4
|
%
|
|
-6.5
|
%
|
|
|
112,149
|
|
|
|
107,971
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
Europe
|
|
|
150,710
|
|
|
|
133,846
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
|
447,384
|
|
|
|
381,473
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
17.3
|
%
|
Japan
|
|
|
28,367
|
|
|
|
41,472
|
|
|
-32.5
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
-31.6
|
%
|
|
|
127,266
|
|
|
|
96,504
|
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
31.9
|
%
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
171,743
|
|
|
|
189,563
|
|
|
-10.8
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
-9.4
|
%
|
|
|
462,410
|
|
|
|
442,527
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Sales by Geographic Region
|
|
$
|
581,243
|
|
|
$
|
589,438
|
|
|
-2.4
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,685,373
|
|
|
$
|
1,493,044
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORDSON CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts)
|
|
THIRD QUARTER PERIOD
|
Period Ending July 31, 2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
94,884
|
|
$
|
101,456
|
|
$
|
290,674
|
|
$
|
215,967
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
27,321
|
|
|
25,954
|
|
|
81,037
|
|
|
65,366
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
13,409
|
|
|
11,038
|
|
|
36,345
|
|
|
24,041
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
27,811
|
|
|
40,999
|
|
|
53,658
|
|
|
91,454
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
163,425
|
|
$
|
179,447
|
|
$
|
461,714
|
|
$
|
396,828
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition costs and adjustments (1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,252
|
|
|
3,484
|
|
|
17,898
|
EBITDA As Adjusted
|
|
$
|
163,425
|
|
$
|
181,699
|
|
$
|
465,198
|
|
$
|
414,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA per diluted share
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
$
|
3.08
|
|
$
|
7.84
|
|
$
|
6.82
|
EBITDA As Adjusted per diluted share
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
$
|
3.12
|
|
$
|
7.90
|
|
$
|
7.13
|
(1) Represents costs and adjustments associated with
our 2018 and 2017 acquisitions, including accounting adjustments
to inventory that were charged to cost of sales when the inventory
was sold; and transaction-related costs comprising of acquisition
fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and
valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred.
|
|
EBITDA and EBITDA per diluted share are non-GAAP financial
measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing
operations. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization and EBITDA As Adjusted is defined as
EBITDA plus certain acquisition costs and adjustments. EBITDA per
diluted share is defined as EBITDA divided by the Company's
diluted weighted average shares outstanding. EBITDA As Adjusted
per diluted share is defined as EBITDA As Adjusted divided by the
Company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS as reported (U.S. GAAP)
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
$
|
4.93
|
|
|
$
|
3.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term inventory purchase accounting adjustments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
Severance and restructuring
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
U.S. Tax Reform discrete item
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
Other discrete tax items
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
|
$
|
1.78
|
|
$
|
4.50
|
|
|
$
|
3.99
|
Adjusted EPS is not a measurement of financial performance under
GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to EPS
determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that EPS
as adjusted to exclude the items in the table above assist in
understanding the results of Nordson Corporation. Amounts may not
add due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow Before Dividends
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
94,884
|
|
|
$
|
101,456
|
|
|
$
|
290,674
|
|
|
$
|
215,967
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
27,321
|
|
|
|
25,954
|
|
|
|
81,037
|
|
|
|
65,366
|
|
Other non-cash charges
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
(8,592
|
)
|
|
|
(29,269
|
)
|
|
|
3,041
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
4,477
|
|
|
|
(41,299
|
)
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
(62,583
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
130,616
|
|
|
|
77,519
|
|
|
|
342,927
|
|
|
|
221,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(12,923
|
)
|
|
|
(22,295
|
)
|
|
|
(45,972
|
)
|
|
|
(49,324
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow before dividends
|
|
$
|
117,757
|
|
|
$
|
55,532
|
|
|
$
|
297,254
|
|
|
$
|
176,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition costs and adjustments, net of tax(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
|
|
2,630
|
|
|
|
12,564
|
|
Free cash flow before dividends, adjusted
|
|
$
|
117,757
|
|
|
$
|
57,129
|
|
|
$
|
299,884
|
|
|
$
|
188,937
|
|
(1) Represents costs and adjustments associated with
our 2018 and 2017 acquisitions, including accounting adjustments
to inventory that were charged to cost of sales when the inventory
was sold; and transaction-related costs comprising of acquisition
fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and
valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred.
|
|
Free cash flow before dividends, a non-GAAP financial measure, is
defined as net cash provided by operating activities less
purchased property, plant and equipment and proceeds from the sale
of property, plant and equipment. It is a financial measure used
by management to assess its ability to generate cash in excess of
its operating needs. Therefore, the Company believes this
financial measure provides useful information to investors. Free
cash flow before dividends is not a measure of financial
performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to,
and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other
financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our
calculations of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the
calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other
companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005551/en/