Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Results

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the quarter ended January 31, 2020, sales were $495 million, a 1 percent decrease compared to the prior years first quarter sales of $498 million. This change in first quarter 2020 sales included a decrease in organic volume of less than 1 percent, growth from the first year effect of acquisitions of less than 1 percent, and a decrease related to the unfavorable effect of currency translation as compared to the prior years first quarter of approximately 1 percent.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, reported operating profit was $75 million, net income was $52 million, and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.89, inclusive of $0.04 per share charge related to restructuring and a $0.04 per share benefit related to discrete tax items. Prior year first quarter sales, operating profit, net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $498 million, $84 million, $49 million and $0.83, respectively. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share and calculations for EBITDA and free cash flow before dividends are included in the attached financial exhibits.

First Quarter Segment Results

Adhesive Dispensing Systems sales decreased 2 percent compared to the prior years first quarter, inclusive of a decrease in organic volume of 1 percent and a decrease of 1 percent related to the unfavorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. Reported operating margin in the segment was 23 percent in the quarter.

Advanced Technology Systems sales decreased approximately 1 percent compared to the prior years first quarter, inclusive of a decrease in organic volume of 2 percent, an increase of 1 percent related to the first year effect of acquisitions, and a decrease of less than 1 percent related to the unfavorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. The first quarters acquisitive growth includes the fiscal 2019 acquisition of Optical Control GmbH. Reported operating margin in the segment was 14 percent in the quarter, or 15 percent when excluding approximately $3 million of restructuring charges.

Industrial Coating Systems sales increased 9 percent compared to the prior years first quarter, inclusive of organic volume growth of 9 percent and a decrease of less than 1 percent related to the unfavorable effect of currency translation as compared to the prior year. Reported operating margin in the segment was 14 percent in the quarter.

Detailed results by operating segment and geography are included in the attached financial exhibits.

Commenting on the companys fiscal first quarter 2020 results, Sundaram Nagarajan, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our first quarter performance for both sales and operating margin was in line with expectations and reflects our normal seasonality. Our spending is generally consistent throughout the year due to our direct sales model and strong customer focus, resulting in lower operating margin in our first fiscal quarter.

Backlog

Backlog for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 was approximately $430 million, a decrease of 1 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Impact from the fiscal 2019 acquisition of Optical Control GmbH was not significant. Backlog amounts are calculated at January 31, 2020 exchange rates.

Commenting on the companys fiscal 2020 outlook, Nagarajan said, "We remain on track with fiscal 2020 guidance, where we expect organic sales growth in the range of 1 to 3 percent compared to fiscal 2019. With our typical seasonality, we expect our second half of the fiscal year to drive this growth.

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during a conference call Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time which can be accessed at https://investors.nordson.com. For persons unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 14 days after the event. Information about Nordsons investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at (440) 414-5639 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

Except for historical information and comparisons contained herein, statements included in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, as discussed in the companys filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) FIRST QUARTER PERIOD Period Ended January 31, 2020 (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME First Quarter 2020 2019 Sales $ 494,916 $ 497,910 Cost of sales 231,722 228,934 Selling & administrative expenses 188,101 184,695 Operating profit 75,093 84,281 Interest expense - net (9,152 ) (12,049 ) Other expense - net (2,846 ) (4,189 ) Income before income taxes 63,095 68,043 Income taxes 11,091 19,476 Net Income $ 52,004 $ 48,567 Return on sales 11 % 10 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13 % 14 % Average common shares outstanding (000's) 57,668 57,702 Average common shares and common share equivalents (000's) 58,524 58,372 Per share: Basic earnings $ .90 $ .84 Diluted earnings $ .89 $ .83 Dividends paid $ .38 $ .35 Total dividends $ 21,915 $ 20,210

NORDSON CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET January 31 October 31 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,097 $ 151,164 Receivables - net 471,626 530,765 Inventories - net 294,768 283,399 Other current assets 48,833 45,867 Total current assets 930,324 1,011,195 Property, plant & equipment - net 400,636 398,895 Other assets 2,219,907 2,106,357 $ 3,550,867 $ 3,516,447 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 43,598 $ 168,738 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 299,723 308,888 Total current liabilities 343,321 477,626 Long-term debt 1,074,314 1,075,404 Other liabilities 498,958 382,372 Total shareholders' equity 1,634,274 1,581,045 $ 3,550,867 $ 3,516,447 Other information: Employees 7,606 7,579 Common shares outstanding (000's) 57,847 57,600

NORDSON CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) FIRST QUARTER PERIOD Period Ended January 31, 2020 (Unaudited) First Quarter % Growth over 2019 SALES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 2020 2019 Volume Currency Total Adhesive dispensing systems $ 207,225 $ 211,517 -1.1 % -0.9 % -2.0 % Advanced technology systems 231,117 234,458 -1.1 % -0.3 % -1.4 % Industrial coating systems 56,574 51,935 9.2 % -0.3 % 8.9 % Total sales by business segment $ 494,916 $ 497,910 0.0 % -0.6 % -0.6 % First Quarter OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 2020 2019 Adhesive dispensing systems $ 48,618 $ 47,892 Advanced technology systems 32,287 40,785 Industrial coating systems 7,786 7,516 Corporate (13,598 ) (11,912 ) Total operating profit by business segment $ 75,093 $ 84,281 First Quarter % Growth over 2019 SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION 2020 2019 Volume Currency Total United States $ 188,500 $ 170,350 10.7 % - 10.7 % Americas 31,083 32,437 -3.9 % -0.3 % -4.2 % Europe 126,391 132,675 -2.8 % -1.9 % -4.7 % Japan 27,552 29,047 -6.5 % 1.4 % -5.1 % Asia Pacific 121,390 133,401 -8.5 % -0.5 % -9.0 % Total Sales by Geographic Region $ 494,916 $ 497,910 0.0 % -0.6 % -0.6 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) FIRST QUARTER ENDED Period Ended January 31, 2020 (Unaudited) EBITDA First Quarter 2020 2019 Net income $ 52,004 $ 48,567 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 28,618 27,748 Interest expense - net 9,152 12,049 Income taxes 11,091 19,476 EBITDA $ 100,865 $ 107,840 EBITDA per diluted share $ 1.72 $ 1.85 EBITDA and EBITDA per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Therefore, the Company believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA per diluted share is defined as EBITDA divided by the Company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding. First Quarter 2020 2019 Diluted EPS as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 0.89 $ 0.83 Severance and restructuring 0.04 0.02 U.S. Tax Reform discrete item - 0.08 Other discrete tax items (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Diluted EPS as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.89 $ 0.92 Adjusted EPS is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that EPS as adjusted to exclude the items in the table above assist in understanding the results of Nordson Corporation. Amounts may not add due to rounding. Free Cash Flow Before Dividends First Quarter 2020 2019 Net income $ 52,004 $ 48,567 Depreciation and amortization 28,618 27,748 Other non-cash charges 7,167 6,340 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 28,486 (25,808 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 116,275 56,847 Additions to property, plant and equipment (13,880 ) (14,121 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 65 260 Free cash flow before dividends $ 102,460 $ 42,986 Free cash flow before dividends, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchased property, plant and equipment and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment. It is a financial measure used by management to assess its ability to generate cash in excess of its operating needs. Therefore, the Company believes this financial measure provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculations of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

