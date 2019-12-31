Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the quarter ended April 30, 2020, sales were $529 million, a 4 percent decrease compared to the prior years second quarter sales of $551 million. This change in second quarter 2020 sales included a decrease in organic volume of approximately 3 percent, growth from the first year effect of acquisitions of less than 1 percent, and a decrease related to the unfavorable effect of currency translation as compared to the prior years second quarter of approximately 1 percent.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, reported operating profit was $125 million, net income was $92 million, and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.58. Prior years second quarter sales, operating profit, net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $551 million, $129 million, $92 million and $1.58, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.58 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $1.54 in the prior years second quarter. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share and calculations for EBITDA and free cash flow before dividends are included in the attached financial exhibits.

Commenting on the companys fiscal second quarter 2020, Sundaram Nagarajan, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the second quarter, our team focused on two critical priorities  protecting the health and safety of our employees and responding to the needs of our customers. I am so thankful for their incredible commitment. One of the core strengths of Nordson is the diversity of the end markets and geographies we serve, and this diversity clearly contributed to our performance in the quarter.

Second Quarter Segment Results

On March 30, 2020, the company announced a strategic business realignment that will better position Nordson for its next chapter of profitable growth. The company has reorganized into two segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The new IPS segment combines the companys previous Adhesive Dispensing Systems and Industrial Coating Systems segments.

Industrial Precision Solutions sales decreased approximately 6 percent compared to the prior years second quarter, inclusive of a decrease in organic volume of approximately 4 percent and a decrease of 2 percent related to the unfavorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. Relatively strong sales performance of those product lines serving consumer non-durable end markets was offset by weakness in sales of product lines serving industrial end markets. Reported operating margin in the segment was 27 percent in the quarter, as compared to 28 percent in the prior years second quarter. As compared to the prior year, the current years second quarter operating margin was negatively impacted by lower sales volume.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales decreased approximately 1 percent compared to the prior years second quarter, inclusive of a decrease in organic volume of 1 percent, an increase of less than 1 percent related to the first year effect of acquisitions, and a decrease of 1 percent related to the unfavorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year. The second quarters acquisitive growth includes the fiscal 2019 acquisition of Optical Control GmbH. Sales volume increases in product lines serving medical end markets and fluid dispense product lines serving electronics end markets were offset by weakness in test and inspection product lines and fluid dispense product lines serving industrial end markets. Reported operating margin in the segment was 24 percent in the current quarter, as compared to 23 percent in the prior years second quarter. The improvement in fiscal 2020 second quarter operating margin was primarily driven by product mix.

Detailed results by operating segment and geography are included in the attached financial exhibits.

At the end of the second quarter, the company had a cash balance of $306 million, and the full $850 million available on its revolving credit facility. The company returned value to shareholders by investing $38 million to repurchase approximately 300 thousand shares and paying $22 million in dividends during the quarter.

Outlook

Backlog for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, was approximately $456 million, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Impact from the fiscal 2019 acquisition of Optical Control GmbH was not significant. Backlog amounts are calculated at April 30, 2020 exchange rates.

Due to the uncertainties of the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is suspending its previously announced annual guidance for fiscal 2020.

Nagarajan said, "Though our performance through the first half of the year has been solid considering the impact of COVID-19 on the global end markets we serve, and we have a strong backlog heading into the second half of the year, we have seen a softening in order trends over the last six weeks. This is a dynamic environment, making it difficult to accurately forecast the impact this pandemic will have on our business for the remainder of the fiscal year. We have a solid foundation, fortified by the diversity of our business and our strong balance sheet. We will stay focused on the health and safety of our employees and the success of our customers, and we will continue to progress our long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, diversifying through acquisition, leveraging the Nordson Business System and focusing on talent development.

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during a conference call Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time which can be accessed at https://investors.nordson.com. For persons unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 14 days after the event. Information about Nordsons investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at (440) 204-9985 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

Except for historical information and comparisons contained herein, statements included in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, as discussed in the companys filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) SECOND QUARTER PERIOD Period Ended April 30, 2020 (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $529,478 $ 551,119 $ 1,024,394 $ 1,049,029 Cost of sales 239,880 249,590 471,602 478,524 Selling & administrative expenses 164,569 172,633 352,670 357,328 Operating profit 125,029 128,896 200,122 213,177 Interest expense - net (8,015) (12,047) (17,167) (24,096) Other expense - net (429) (568) (3,275) (4,757) Income before income taxes 116,585 116,281 179,680 184,324 Income taxes 24,506 24,358 35,597 43,834 Net Income $ 92,079 $ 91,923 $ 144,083 $ 140,490 Return on sales 17% 17% 14% 13% Return on average shareholders' equity 22% 26% 18% 20% Average common shares outstanding (000's) 57,677 57,288 57,672 57,498 Average common shares and common share equivalents (000's) 58,260 58,056 58,392 58,217 Per share: Basic earnings $ 1.60 $ 1.60 $ 2.50 $ 2.44 Diluted earnings $ 1.58 $ 1.58 $ 2.47 $ 2.41 Dividends paid $ .38 $ .35 $ .76 $ .70 Total dividends $ 21,963 $ 20,029 $ 43,878 $ 40,239

NORDSON CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET April 30

2020 October 31

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,255 $ 151,164 Receivables - net 474,913 530,765 Inventories - net 312,118 283,399 Other current assets 49,990 45,867 Total current assets 1,143,276 1,011,195 Property, plant & equipment - net 400,103 398,895 Other assets 2,199,525 2,106,357 $ 3,742,904 $ 3,516,447 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 43,598 $ 168,738 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 316,591 308,888 Total current liabilities 360,189 477,626 Long-term debt 1,237,225 1,075,404 Other liabilities 492,996 382,372 Total shareholders' equity 1,652,494 1,581,045 $ 3,742,904 $ 3,516,447 Other information: Employees 7,558 7,579 'Common shares outstanding (000's) 57,567 57,600

NORDSON CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands) SECOND QUARTER PERIOD

Period Ended April 30, 2020

(Unaudited) Second Quarter % Growth over 2019 Year-to-Date % Growth over 2019 SALES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 2020 2019 Volume Currency Total 2020 2019 Volume Currency Total Industrial precision solutions $ 282,274 $ 301,824 -4.5% -2.0% -6.5% $ 546,073 $ 565,277 -1.9% -1.5% -3.4% Advanced technology solutions 247,204 249,295 -0.2% -0.6% -0.8% 478,321 483,752 -0.6% -0.5% -1.1% Total sales by business segment $ 529,478 $ 551,119 -2.5% -1.4% -3.9% $ 1,024,394 $ 1,049,029 -1.3% -1.0% -2.3% Second Quarter Year-to-Date OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 2020 2019 2020 2019 Industrial precision solutions $ 76,454 $ 85,481 $ 132,858 $ 140,890 Advanced technology solutions 58,689 56,535 90,976 97,320 Corporate (10,114) (13,120) (23,712) (25,033) Total operating profit by business segment $ 125,029 $ 128,896 $ 200,122 $ 213,177 Second Quarter % Growth over 2019 Year-to-Date % Growth over 2019 SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION 2020 2019 Volume Currency Total 2020 2019 Volume Currency Total United States $ 188,933 $ 190,699 -0.9% - -0.9% $ 377,433 $ 361,050 4.5% - 4.5% Americas 36,673 43,682 -11.6% -4.4% -16.0% 67,756 76,119 -8.3% -2.7% -11.0% Europe 136,056 149,526 -6.1% -2.9% -9.0% 262,447 282,200 -4.6% -2.4% -7.0% Japan 31,575 30,031 2.8% 2.3% 5.1% 59,127 59,078 -1.8% 1.9% 0.1% Asia Pacific 136,241 137,181 0.9% -1.6% -0.7% 257,631 270,582 -3.7% -1.1% -4.8% Total Sales by Geographic Region $ 529,478 $ 551,119 -2.5% -1.4% -3.9% $ 1,024,394 $ 1,049,029 -1.3% -1.0% -2.3%

NORDSON CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) SECOND QUARTER PERIOD Period Ended April 30, 2020 (Unaudited) EBITDA Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 92,079 $ 91,923 $ 144,083 $ 140,490 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 27,046 27,740 55,664 55,488 Interest expense, net 8,015 12,047 17,167 24,096 Income taxes 24,506 24,358 35,597 43,834 EBITDA $ 151,646 $ 156,068 $ 252,511 $ 263,908 EBITDA per diluted share $ 2.60 $ 2.69 $ 4.32 $ 4.53 EBITDA and EBITDA per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by

management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Therefore, the Company believes these financial measures provide useful information to

investors. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA per diluted share is defined as EBITDA divided by the

Company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted EPS as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 1.58 $ 1.58 $ 2.47 $ 2.41 Severance and restructuring - - 0.05 0.02 U.S. Tax Reform discrete item - - - 0.08 Other discrete tax items - (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Diluted EPS as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.58 $ 1.54 $ 2.47 $ 2.46 Adjusted EPS is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP,

and should not be considered as an alternative to EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that

EPS as adjusted to exclude the items in the table above assist in understanding the results of Nordson Corporation.

Amounts may not add due to rounding. Free Cash Flow Before Dividends Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 92,079 $ 91,923 $ 144,083 $ 140,490 Depreciation and amortization 27,046 27,740 55,664 55,488 Other non-cash charges (4,663 ) 4,157 2,504 10,497 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (12,558 ) (18,755 ) 15,928 (44,563 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 101,904 105,065 218,179 161,912 Additions to property, plant and equipment (11,955 ) (12,482 ) (25,835 ) (26,603 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 39 724 104 984 Free cash flow before dividends $ 89,988 $ 93,307 $ 192,448 $ 136,293 Free cash flow before dividends, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as

net cash provided by operating activities less purchased property, plant and equipment and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and

equipment. It is a financial measure used by management to assess its ability to generate cash in excess of its operating needs. Therefore, the

Company believes this financial measure provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of financial

performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other financial measures

prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculations of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled

measures reported by other companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005810/en/