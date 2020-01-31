Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Results

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2021. Sales were $527 million, a 6% increase compared to the prior years first quarter sales of $495 million. Strength in consumer non-durable and industrial end markets were the primary drivers of the growth. The change in first quarter 2021 sales included an organic volume increase of 3%, a favorable effect from currency translation of 3%, and benefits from acquisitions.

Operating profit in the quarter was $109 million or 21% of sales, compared to prior year adjusted operating profit of $78 million. This 39% increase in profit was driven by leveraging sales volume growth, benefits from structural cost reduction actions taken in fiscal year 2020, and an improved sales mix. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $135 million, or 26% of sales.

Net income was $78 million, a 49% increase from the prior year earnings of $52 million. First quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share were $1.32, a 48% increase over the prior year earnings of $0.89 per diluted share.

"I am very pleased with the solid start to the year, particularly in our return to year-over-year organic sales growth and the significant profit margin expansion as strategic actions taken in fiscal year 2020 began delivering results. While this remains a dynamic macro-environment, we are encouraged by the order entry momentum we started to see within the quarter, particularly in product lines serving the medical and electronics end markets, said Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan. "I am very thankful for the energy and commitment of our employees, who continue to manage through the uncertainty of COVID-19 while also deploying our new NBS Next growth framework and making a strong Nordson even stronger.

First Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $288 million increased approximately 9% compared to the prior year first quarter, driven by a 6% organic increase and a favorable currency impact of 3%. The organic sales increase was driven by solid demand in consumer non-durable and industrial end markets. Operating profit was $83 million, or 29% of sales compared to 21% in the prior year first quarter.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $238 million increased approximately 3% compared to the prior year first quarter. Acquisitions increased sales by approximately 2% and favorable currency impacts also added 2%, which was offset by an organic volume decrease of 1%. Sales growth in test and inspection and fluid dispense product lines was offset by weaker shipments in electronic dispense and medical interventional solutions product lines during the quarter. Operating profit totaled $47 million, or 20% of sales, compared to adjusted operating profit of 15% of sales in the prior year first quarter.

Outlook

On February 1, the divestiture of the screws and barrels product line was completed. This was an important strategic portfolio realignment that will lead to improved profitability.

Order entry trends consistently improved throughout the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 across the majority of our product lines, and backlog entering the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was approximately $495 million, an increase of 7% compared to the same period a year ago. Based on this backlog and order entry trend, and the correlation to sales timing, we expect the fiscal 2021 full year sales growth to be approximately 4% to 6% over fiscal year 2020, inclusive of a 3% headwind from the divestiture. Additionally, we are forecasting full year 2021 earnings per diluted share in the range of $6.30 to $6.70, representing 15% to 22% growth over the prior year adjusted earnings.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three months ended January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Sales $ 526,566 $ 494,916 Cost of sales 236,606 231,722 Gross profit 289,960 263,194 Gross margin % 55.1 % 53.2 % Selling & administrative expenses 180,935 188,101 Operating profit 109,025 75,093 Interest expense - net (6,552 ) (9,152 ) Other expense - net (4,661 ) (2,846 ) Income before income taxes 97,812 63,095 Income taxes 20,230 11,091 Net income $ 77,582 $ 52,004 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 58,059 57,668 Diluted 58,755 58,524 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 1.34 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings $ 1.32 $ 0.89

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,738 $ 208,293 Receivables - net 455,376 471,873 Inventories - net 282,440 277,033 Other current assets 45,124 43,798 Assets held for sale 19,451 19,615 Total current assets 1,028,129 1,020,612 Property, plant & equipment - net 358,670 358,618 Goodwill 1,722,824 1,713,354 Other assets 573,778 582,072 $ 3,683,401 $ 3,674,656 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 38,043 $ 38,043 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 307,355 311,898 Liabilities held for sale 14,211 13,148 Total current liabilities 359,609 363,089 Long-term debt 981,284 1,067,952 Other liabilities 485,325 484,624 Total shareholders' equity 1,857,183 1,758,991 $ 3,683,401 $ 3,674,656

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 77,582 $ 52,004 Depreciation and amortization 26,020 28,618 Other non-cash items 10,271 7,167 Changes in working capital 29,416 28,486 Net cash provided by operating activities 143,289 116,275 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (7,917 ) (13,881 ) Other - net 22 65 Net cash used in investing activities (7,895 ) (13,816 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (100,000 ) (125,951 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,734 ) (2,421 ) Dividends paid (22,672 ) (21,915 ) Issuance of common shares 7,438 16,379 Purchase of treasury shares (5,310 ) (4,311 ) Net cash used in financing activities (122,278 ) (138,219 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 4,329 (307 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 17,445 (36,067 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 208,293 151,164 End of period $ 225,738 $ 115,097

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 288,416 $ 263,799 5.9 %  % 3.4 % 9.3 % Advanced technology solutions 238,150 231,117 (1.3 )% 2.2 % 2.1 % 3.0 % Total sales $ 526,566 $ 494,916 2.6 % 1.0 % 2.8 % 6.4 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 185,316 $ 188,500 (2.8 )% 1.1 %  % (1.7 )% Americas 36,138 31,083 9.9 % 9.8 % (3.4 )% 16.3 % Europe 135,151 126,391 0.3 %  % 6.6 % 6.9 % Japan 27,115 27,552 (6.3 )%  % 4.7 % (1.6 )% Asia Pacific 142,846 121,390 13.4 %  % 4.3 % 17.7 % Total sales $ 526,566 $ 494,916 2.6 % 1.0 % 2.8 % 6.4 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 288,416 $ 263,799 Advanced technology solutions 238,150 231,117 Total sales $ 526,566 $ 494,916 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 83,403 $ 56,404 Advanced technology solutions 47,201 32,287 Corporate (21,579 ) (13,598 ) Total operating profit $ 109,025 $ 75,093 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $  $ 299 Advanced technology solutions  2,970 Corporate   Total adjustments $  $ 3,269 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (2) % of Sales % of Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 83,403 29 % $ 56,703 21 % Advanced technology solutions 47,201 20 % 35,257 15 % Corporate (21,579 ) (13,598 ) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 109,025 21 % $ 78,362 16 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 6,983 $ 9,827 Advanced technology solutions 16,544 16,320 Corporate 2,493 2,471 Total depreciation & amortization $ 26,020 $ 28,618 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 90,386 31 % $ 66,530 25 % Advanced technology solutions 63,745 27 % 51,577 22 % Corporate (19,086 ) (11,127 ) Total EBITDA $ 135,045 26 % $ 106,980 22 %

(1) Represents costs and adjustments related to cost structure simplification actions. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as cost structure simplification actions. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 109,025 $ 75,093 Other / interest expense - net (11,213 ) (11,998 ) Net income 77,582 52,004 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 0.89 Shares outstanding - diluted 58,755 58,524 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Severance and other $  $ 3,269 Adjustments net of tax $  $ 2,563 Other discrete tax items $  $ (2,537 ) EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $  $  NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 109,025 $ 78,362 Operating profit % of sales 20.7 % 15.8 % Net income (2) $ 77,582 $ 52,030 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 1.32 $ 0.89

(1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments such as cost structure simplification actions. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

